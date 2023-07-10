Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shareholders are still up 286% over 5 years despite pulling back 4.5% in the past week

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 286% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 16% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 7.0% in the last three months.

Although Vericel has shed US$79m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that Vericel didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Vericel saw its revenue grow at 16% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 31% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Vericel seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Vericel has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 31% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

