U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,229.50
    +8.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.85
    -1.40 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.60
    -12.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.61
    -2.65 (-10.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4000
    -0.2880 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,140.01
    +1,230.34 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.20
    +22.55 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.68
    +3.88 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Veriff Identity Verification Solutions Now Available to Alloy Identity Decisioning Platform Clients

·3 min read

Advanced identity verification technology and know your customer offerings enhance Alloy's suite of fraud solutions for banks and fintechs

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that it is partnering with Alloy, an identity decisioning platform that helps banks and fintech companies fight fraud and remain compliant, to bolster the company's existing identity verification and know your customer (KYC) offerings. Through this partnership, Veriff will provide Alloy customers with additional identity verification capabilities and KYC solutions to leverage during client onboarding in more than 190 countries.

Veriff Logo
Veriff Logo

Veriff's identity verification technology will be made accessible through Alloy's platform, allowing fintechs and banks to verify identities quickly and effectively during new customer onboarding while meeting their KYC requirements to ensure they remain compliant. Veriff provides best-in-class KYC verification with its video-first technology and offers an extra layer of protection for users through location verification.

"We saw the financial services industry evolve dramatically over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it, a rise in fintech fraud and stringent regulations," said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder, and CPO of Veriff. "As a result, it's never been more important for financial service institutions to be steps ahead of these bad actors. We're thrilled to partner with Alloy and work together to help banks and fintechs reestablish trust online among their customer base."

Alloy serves as a command center for identity that gives financial institutions a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with the organization. Alloy's identity decisioning platform combined with Veriff's added identity verification and compliance capabilities gives financial organizations the trust and security needed to manage their onboarding, transactions and credit decisions with confidence and reliability.

"The fraud landscape is constantly shifting, and financial institutions need to be able to adjust quickly to continue mitigating fraud," said Brian Bender, VP of Strategic Alliances at Alloy. "Our partnership with Veriff enables us to connect our clients with more identity verification and KYC offerings that meet each of their compliance needs and empower them to remain agile in the evolving market.

For more information about our partnership, please visit us at www.veriff.com.

About Alloy
Alloy is the command center for identity that covers your compliance and fraud-fighting needs. Our identity decisioning platform connects you to more than 120 data sources to help you verify identities, monitor transactions, and make credit decisions - giving you a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with your organization. From automatic decisions and fewer manual reviews to smooth onboarding, Alloy is how smart banks and fintech companies like Ally Bank, Aspiration and Brex take a closer look at the whole picture. Learn more at Alloy.com and on Twitter @UseAlloy.

About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. With the largest document specimen database on the market, Veriff's intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654545/Veriff_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • TSMC Raises Sales Outlook Despite Fears Around Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its sales outlook for the year after quarterly earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/13: Delta, JPMorgan, Disney

    This truly is a "best of times, worst of times" moment in the stock market. Today, Delta Air Lines told us that bookings this month have been the best they've ever seen, as consumers are desperate to travel. How should investors make sense these conflicting viewpoints?

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens National Grid could pay power stations to turn off for Queen's Jubilee FTSE 100 slips 0.2pc Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set t

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire John Paulson’s latest portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the biggest investors on Wall […]

  • BlackRock Strategists Say Traders Are Wrong on Fed’s Rate Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from the world’s biggest asset manager are challenging traders betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to around 3% next year, saying that policy makers will raise borrowing costs to 2%, but not go much further.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In