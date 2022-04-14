Veriff Identity Verification Solutions Now Available to Alloy Identity Decisioning Platform Clients

Advanced identity verification technology and know your customer offerings enhance Alloy's suite of fraud solutions for banks and fintechs

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced that it is partnering with Alloy , an identity decisioning platform that helps banks and fintech companies fight fraud and remain compliant, to bolster the company's existing identity verification and know your customer (KYC) offerings. Through this partnership, Veriff will provide Alloy customers with additional identity verification capabilities and KYC solutions to leverage during client onboarding in more than 190 countries.

Veriff's identity verification technology will be made accessible through Alloy's platform, allowing fintechs and banks to verify identities quickly and effectively during new customer onboarding while meeting their KYC requirements to ensure they remain compliant. Veriff provides best-in-class KYC verification with its video-first technology and offers an extra layer of protection for users through location verification.

"We saw the financial services industry evolve dramatically over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it, a rise in fintech fraud and stringent regulations," said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder, and CPO of Veriff. "As a result, it's never been more important for financial service institutions to be steps ahead of these bad actors. We're thrilled to partner with Alloy and work together to help banks and fintechs reestablish trust online among their customer base."

Alloy serves as a command center for identity that gives financial institutions a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with the organization. Alloy's identity decisioning platform combined with Veriff's added identity verification and compliance capabilities gives financial organizations the trust and security needed to manage their onboarding, transactions and credit decisions with confidence and reliability.

"The fraud landscape is constantly shifting, and financial institutions need to be able to adjust quickly to continue mitigating fraud," said Brian Bender, VP of Strategic Alliances at Alloy. "Our partnership with Veriff enables us to connect our clients with more identity verification and KYC offerings that meet each of their compliance needs and empower them to remain agile in the evolving market.

About Alloy

Alloy is the command center for identity that covers your compliance and fraud-fighting needs. Our identity decisioning platform connects you to more than 120 data sources to help you verify identities, monitor transactions, and make credit decisions - giving you a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with your organization. From automatic decisions and fewer manual reviews to smooth onboarding, Alloy is how smart banks and fintech companies like Ally Bank, Aspiration and Brex take a closer look at the whole picture. Learn more at Alloy.com and on Twitter @UseAlloy.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. With the largest document specimen database on the market, Veriff's intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com .

