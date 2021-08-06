U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Verifiable secures $17M for its API that manages healthcare provider information

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Less than a year after its $3 million seed round, Verifiable snapped up another $17 million for its healthcare provider credentialing API toolkit.

The Austin-based company’s technology creates an infrastructure for healthcare provider data management that puts providers at the center. Verifiable founder Nick Macario told TechCrunch that data fuels critical operations across health systems and insurance carriers, like contracting, credentialing, enrollment, claims and directories. All of this is being done manually now, and often inaccurately, which is leading to billions of dollars of annual waste.

Verifiable’s infrastructure manages healthcare providers and automates the verification of provider data, enabling automation of business processes like credentialing, payer enrollment and network management for virtual healthcare platforms, health systems and insurance payers. It is able to reduce credentialing turnaround times by over 70%, Macario said.

Insurance payers is the newest part of the company’s expansion that includes verifying provider directories. For example, the information that pops up when someone performs an in-network search on their healthcare plan’s website to find a certain provider in their area.

Austin-based Verifiable raises $3 million for its API toolkit to verify healthcare credentials

The Altman brothers led the $17 million Series A round and was joined by David Sacks/Craft Ventures and a group of individual investors including Flexport’s Ryan Petersen, Rippling’s Parker Conrad, Front’s Mathilde Collin, Syapse’s Jonathan Hirsch, Todd Goldberg and Rahul Vohra. Tiger Global and existing investors also participated in the round.

Macario was also planning to raise another round of funding, but he said the combination of an inflection point with the product and Jack Altman’s continued investment interest made it a good time to start scaling the team.

Altman said the general space of healthcare technology has potential. It is also a topic near to him -- his wife is a nurse. He was speaking to her about what Verifiable was working on, and she told him that there are still teams of people doing this.

“So much data is flowing through, and because healthcare is such a massive part of the country’s GDP, there is so much potential that can be unlocked,” Altman added. “I love Verifiable’s positioning around the provider. They are the people between the healthcare system and the patient, so to have access to their data, patients can form a relationship with them, which is a powerful position.”

In addition to expanding into insurance payers, Macario intends to use the new funding to double his team of 26 employees by the end of the year. The company has openings for engineers, operations and go-to-market talent.

Verifiable works with companies like Lyra Health, Talkspace, Modern Health, Headway, Wheel, Quartet Health, Forward and provider networks to automate credentialing, compliance processes and provider operations.

“We have seen significant growth from customers and users over the past year,” Macario said. “We are making hundreds of thousands of unique verifications and will continue to double down on providers, use cases and payers.”

Health clouds are set to play a key role in healthcare innovation

 

  • Micromobility startup Voi raises $45 million to end sidewalk riding, improve safety

    Micromobility startup Voi has raised $45 million, funds it says will be used to research and develop technology that will improve safety, keep users from riding on sidewalks and ensure scooters are properly parked. The funding comes a month after Voi launched a pilot in Northhampton, UK with Irish startup Luna to test how computer vision technology might be used to solve parking and sidewalk riding issues. The R&D spending will include "pioneering the use of computer vision software to prevent pavement riding," according to a statement released by the company.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon Wins Court Battle Over Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. won a crucial court case to halt billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s planned $3.4 billion purchase of an indebted Indian retailer, a big boost to the global e-commerce giant’s ambitions of dominating the country’s $1 trillion retail market.On Friday, a two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court ruled that an emergency order by a Singapore arbitrator last year, which stopped Reliance from proceeding with the deal, is legally binding. Amazon had approached the arbitration cour

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Look Bullish

    The natural gas markets have pulled back ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show strength yet again.

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market -- and a blow to the nation's richest man Mukesh Ambani. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable and legally binding in India. The court order today is the latest setback for cash-starved Future Retail, which operates the nation's second largest retail chain.

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) Spooks the Market Even After Raising the Guidance

    General Motors Company(NYSE:GM)hit the 4-month low after the company posted a small positive surprise but warned about the outlook for the rest of the year. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of.With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting.

  • John Deere Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Amid Labor Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- John Deere, the world’s biggest tractor maker, will acquire autonomous driving technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, a bet that farming will continue becoming more automated.Automation is thought to be key to solving farm labor shortages, which have long been rife in the sector. Growers are struggling to get enough workers to bring crops from fields at a time when global hunger is on the rise.“One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability o

  • Fisker-Foxconn EV partnership 'moving faster than expected,' CEO Henrik Fisker says

    U.S. electric automaker Fisker expects operating expenses to reach between $490 million and $530 million this year, a slight increase in its business outlook for the year that is driven by R&D spending on prototypes for its Ocean SUV, testing and validation of advanced technology, hiring and its "accelerating" partnership with Foxconn. The company, which reported its second-quarter earnings Thursday after market close, raised its business outlook for expectations for key non-GAAP operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full year up from its previous guidance of $450 million to $510 million. The company also noted an increase in spending on in-house costs, such as virtual validation software tools, hiring and virtual and physical testing to account for recently tightened Euro NCAP and IIHS safety regulations.

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.