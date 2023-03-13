U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

Verify Aetna Benefit Coverage For Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services with Rehab Near Me

Rehab Near Me
·1 min read

Los Angeles, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

The addiction treatment resource, Rehab Near Me provides detox and rehab resources, including helping policyholders verify benefits or coverage for Aetna insurance. For those seeking to overcome substance abuse, exploring one's policy benefits is a must. Most private addiction treatment centers accept a variety of insurance providers, including Aetna, to make their services more accessible to those in need.

Aetna is a well-known health insurance provider that covers a wide range of healthcare services and depending on the policy, potentially addiction treatment. Aetna insurance coverage for drug and alcohol detox and rehab can greatly reduce the financial burden on individuals seeking help for their addiction.

Substance Abuse Infographic
Substance Abuse Infographic

The coverage provided by Aetna for addiction treatment may vary based on the specific plan and policy of the individual. It is essential to check with Aetna to determine the extent of their coverage for addiction treatment services. Rehab Near Me works with Aetna policyholders, to verify benefits, so the policyholder can see what the actual plan will cover if anything. See the video, "Does Aetna cover the cost of alcohol and drug rehab?"

Rehab Near Me offers a comprehensive range of addiction treatment placement services, including medical detox, residential treatment, outpatient programs, and aftercare support. Their experienced professionals work with each client to create a personalized treatment finder plan that addresses their specific needs and goals.

https://youtu.be/WtBRWl_0pgs

Individuals seeking addiction treatment can contact Rehab Near Me to learn more about their services and how their Aetna insurance coverage can be used to support their journey to recovery.

###

For more information about Rehab Near Me, contact the company here:

Rehab Near Me
James Thomas
855-227-9535
hi@rehabnear.me

CONTACT: James Thomas


