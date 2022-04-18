U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.36
    +7.77 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,586.66
    +135.43 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,344.75
    -6.33 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.33
    +1.38 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.90
    +22.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.29
    +0.59 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5390
    +0.1000 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,531.77
    -883.47 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.57
    -10.35 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Verinetics Announces Collaboration with CHESS Health to Support Methadone Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

CHESS Health
·3 min read

Companies Will Integrate Verinetics’ DispenSecur™ and CHESS Health’s Connections App to Enable Remote Monitoring and Recovery Support for Providers and Patients;DispenSecur Demonstration at Upcoming Rx and Illicit Drug Summit

Research Triangle Park, NC and Rochester, NY, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verinetics, the developer of DispenSecur™ designed to help expand access to medications to treat Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Phase II SBIR contract awardee from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) – today announced a collaboration with CHESS Health, the provider of the evidence-based Connections app. The two companies will implement their innovative solutions together in Oklahoma and North Carolina for mutual customers in the coming months. The organizations will be demonstrating their solutions jointly in the CHESS exhibit at the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit April 18 – 21 in Atlanta.

DispenSecur is an IoT-enabled “lock-box” system that may enable certain patients to take methadone therapy home with remote supervision and autonomous dispensing deactivation. Being able to take medication home helps free those with OUD from the constraints of limited clinic operating hours and locations that are often long distances from home and work.

The evidence-based Connections smartphone app provides moderated 24/7 peer support and digital CBT lessons to help reduce isolation, build motivation, learn and practice recovery skills, and adhere to treatment plans. Connections is used by individuals with substance use disorder across the United States and internationally through CHESS Health’s public sector, health plan, and provider customers. By combining DispenSecur with the Connections app, individuals with OUD will have access to both the medication they need and proven support on their recovery journey. These solutions are especially needed in the wake of increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to improving lives of the country’s most stigmatized people, who simply need convenient yet controlled access to their life saving medications,” said Tom Mercolino, President & CEO, Verinetics. “By combining DispenSecur with the 24/7 support through the Connections app, we hope that more individuals with OUD may experience a successful path to recovery.”

“It’s essential that recovery support reach patients where they are,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “That means getting support tools in individuals’ hands, even in the middle of the night. We’re proud to partner with Verinetics to lead the way in demonstrating how individuals can recover from OUD.”

###

About Verinetics

The Verinetics mission is better control for controlled substances. The company has a patented, best-in-class platform for maintaining supply chain integrity, which it applies to address key problems in the opioid crisis initially by making medications to treat opioid use disorder safer and more accessible to more patients. Verinetics is a Winner in the FDA New Era of Smarter Food Supply Low- or No-Cost Tech Enabled Traceability Challenge. Learn more at www.verinetics.com.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is the leading provider of service-enabled mobile technology supporting the entire addiction management and recovery lifecycle. The CHESS Health platform virtually manages recovery across the continuum, getting more patients into treatment (eIntervention), improving outcomes through digital CBT (eTherapy), and reducing relapse and enabling long-term recovery (eRecovery). Nationally recognized by SAMSHA and NREPP, CHESS Health’s evidence-based platform helps providers, health plans, and government organizations achieve higher abstinence rates, reduce relapses, and lower the cost of care. For more information, visit www.chess.health.

CONTACT: Jennifer Russo CHESS Health 2019564860 jrusso@chess.health


Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Focus On Business Customers

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • China’s Chip Output Shrinks as Lockdowns Hurt Production

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s quarterly production of semiconductors shrunk for the first time since early 2019 as consumer electronics demand softened and Covid-triggered lockdowns in regions including Shanghai disrupted output.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channelin

  • 2 Red Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage biotech that focuses on eye-related diseases, is one such company aiming to make a dent in the coronavirus vaccine market in North America. Let's look into two such issues and discuss whether Ocugen is worth investing in. Ocugen's candidate, Covaxin, was developed by India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Tesla will no longer include a mobile charger with new vehicle purchases

    Tesla has stopped including a complimentary Mobile Connector Bundle with new vehicle orders.

  • Tile mate review: Is this a compact key finder to rival Apple’s AirTag?

    For iPhone and Android users alike, we put the company’s cheapest Bluetooth tracker to the test

  • Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

    Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse. The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability. Such an idea is many years away and will require collaboration between companies and metaverse developers, including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft and Epic Games.

  • FDA investigating Lucky Charms after more than 100 reports of illnesses

    The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

  • Cost of living crisis: Top tips to cut broadband and mobile bills

    From switching providers or haggling here are a few top tips from Which? on how to save hundreds of pounds on your broadband and mobile bills.

  • China’s New COVID Crisis Could Spawn the Worst Variant Yet

    Photo by VCG/Getty ImagesThe COVID-19 wave crashing across China right now not only threatens the 1.5 billion people who live there. It also poses a serious danger to the rest of the world.Leaving aside the risk to already fragile global supply chains, there’s a chance that the surge of infections in China will give the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen ample opportunity to mutate into some new and more dangerous variant. If that happens, the progress the world has made against COVID since vaccines became wid

  • Elon Musk is developing fleets of domestic humanoid “buddy robots”

    Imagine: A humanoid robot in every household, ready to fulfill our every want and whim. The Tesla CEO and Twitter’s wannabe owner said an “interesting prototype” of a robot he’s been developing will be ready this year. “People have no idea; this is going to be bigger than a car,” he said in an interview with TED curator Chris Anderson filmed at Tesla’s new battery and electric vehicle factory in Austin, Texas.

  • Signs You've Already Had BA.2

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is still on the rise in many parts of the world, with symptoms overlapping with those of cold, flu, and allergies—so without testing, it may be tough to know if you've had the virus. "I do think it's possible we'll have an increased number of cases," says Dennis Cunningham, M.D., System Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention at Henry Ford Health. "I do not think it's going to be as bad as the other surges we've had. Between the vaccines and the number of

  • This Two-Item Microsoft Office Bundle Is Available At A 90% Discount

    Learn the ins and outs of Microsoft’s powerhouse software suite with your purchase of the Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac + Microsoft Office Courses for just $79.99.

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • USDA Identifies New Bird Flu Cases in Pennsylvania, Utah

    (Bloomberg) -- New cases of bird flu have been detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday, in what is one of the worst outbreaks in the country’s history.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGo

  • 'I felt more joy than I thought possible'

    How it feels to treat your depression with a hallucinogenic drug.

  • Illinois offering free health care to some illegal immigrants

    Illinois is offering free health care to some adult undocumented immigrants after state lawmakers approved the program last year.