Verinext Named Cloudflare 2022 Growth Partner of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that it has been named by Cloudflare as part of its annual Channel Partnership Awards, the 2022 Growth Partner of the Year. The award honors Verinext for making substantial investments to grow shared business while achieving full certification compliance and exceeding revenue targets for Cloudflare's portfolio of solutions that make everything connected to the Internet secure, private, fast, and reliable.

"Cloudflare offers a comprehensive SASE platform that delivers Zero Trust network-as-a-service to dynamically connect users to enterprise resources with the identity-based security controls that enhance secure productivity," said Ferrol Macon, Senior Vice President, Architecture and Strategy, Verinext. "It's ideal for accelerating and protecting websites and applications and securing today's hybrid work environments from data breach risk. Cloudflare is a core solution in the Verinext suite of products and services to secure enterprise customers and we are honored to be named their 2022 Growth Partner of the Year."

"Elevating organizations' security posture end-to-end is a constant focus for Cloudflare, and Verinext has been a standout partner, showing its expertise in building these critical security strategies to help protect our mutual customers," said Matt Harrell, Global Head of Channels and Alliances at Cloudflare. "Together, we continue to help our mutual customers protect their corporate networks, employees, and devices, from the risk of data loss, malware, and phishing."

Cloudflare One is a leading Zero Trust network-as-a-service platform and SASE solution that dynamically connects users to enterprise resources, with identity-based security controls delivered close to users, wherever they are. Cloudflare One is a core solution in the Verinext suite of security products and services which are designed to reduce IT cost and risk while ensuring cybersecurity protection. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

