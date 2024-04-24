Verint Systems Inc Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner Sells 35,039 Shares

Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,051,170.

Verint Systems Inc is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. The company helps organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions by providing them with actionable intelligence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 356,046 shares of Verint Systems Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock's market cap stands at $1.893 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. Verint Systems Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 104.66, which is above both the industry median of 26.615 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the stock trading at $30 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.46, Verint Systems Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

