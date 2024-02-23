Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 23, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Veris Residential, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Taryn Fielder, General Counsel. Thank you, Ms. Fielder. You may begin.

Taryn Fielder: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Veris Residential's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I would like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although we believe the estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot give assurance that the anticipated results will be achieved. We refer you to the company's press release and annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for risk factors that impact the company. With that, I would like to hand the call over to Mahbod Nia, Veris Residential's Chief Executive Officer, who is joined by Amanda Lombard, Chief Financial Officer. Mahbod?

Mahbod Nia: Thank you, Taryn, and good morning, everyone. Over the past three years at Veris Residential, we've accomplished a number of key strategic objectives, including $2.5 billion of non-strategic asset sales and the repayment of approximately $1 billion in net debt, delevering, derisking and strengthening our balance sheet. We also negotiated the early redemption of Rockpoint's preferred interest, strategically grew our multifamily portfolio by nearly 2,000 units through the development and stabilization of our four new properties and one acquisition, reinstated the dividend and built a best-in-class vertically integrated platform encompassing new personnel, processes and technologies. As a result, we have successfully transformed the company from what was once a complex, predominantly office REIT to a pure-play multifamily REIT.

Our focus now turns to the significant opportunities available to us for continued value creation that I'd broadly categorize into three areas. First, continued operational outperformance through a number of platform and portfolio optimization strategies; second, capital allocation initiatives focused on generating earnings and value accretion to further boost the positive baseline performance from our multifamily portfolio; and third, further strengthening of our balance sheet. While a degree of earnings volatility is inevitable until we reach a mature state as a company, through a combination of these initiatives, we believe we have the potential to deliver continued relative outperformance as we seek to further enhance entity value for our shareholders over time.

I'll discuss this in further detail, but first, a few words regarding our markets and the economic outlook. Unlike many national markets that are facing a glut of near-term supply, the Northeast is expected to see a modest 1.5% inventory change in 2024, well below the national average of 3.5%, supporting the case for a continued normalized level of rental growth in our markets. Almost half of our properties are located along the Jersey City Waterfront with very limited supply as virtually no new projects were completed last year and approximately 1,200 units expected to be completed within the next two years. Demand remains robust and vacancy rates are low, suggesting new supply is likely to be absorbed much in the same way it has been during the past decade in which the multifamily stock in Jersey City Waterfront has doubled to around 24,000 units, while rents have continued to rise.

Among the key attractions of Jersey City is the fact that Class A rents in the area reflect a discount of approximately 40% of top Manhattan submarkets and 10% of those of downtown Brooklyn, while offering generally newer product, more space and a wider selection of amenities. As a result, Jersey City remains an appealing submarket for prospective tenants from Manhattan, who represented approximately 20% of our move-ins during the fourth quarter. While the fundamentals across our core markets remain strong, we are in an environment of elevated macroeconomic and capital markets uncertainty, which coupled with a moderating leasing environment warrants a degree of caution looking ahead. This is reflected in our 2024 guidance, which Amanda will discuss later.

Turning to operational results. The fourth quarter of 2023 represents the 10th consecutive quarter during which various generated sector-leading operating results, driven by strong rental growth and effective expense mitigation measures. Our Class A multifamily portfolio continued to outperform, achieving 17.6% year-over-year NOI growth, exceeding the high end of our guidance range despite the widespread slowdown across the multifamily sector. At year-end, same-store occupancy stood at 94.4%. We continue to achieve favorable leasing and renewal spreads despite the fourth quarter typically being a slower leasing season and rents now lapping two consecutive years of high growth. Blended same-store net rental growth remained strong at 5% for the quarter and 9.3% for the full year, driven by an 8.4% increase in renewal rates, partially offset by modest growth in new leases.

While the rate of rental growth in the portfolio moderated during the fourth quarter, consistent with our commentary last quarter, it remained competitive relative to our peers who saw an average rent growth of around 0.9% during the same period. Our Jersey City Waterfront properties continued to outperform, achieving 7.6% rental growth in the fourth quarter and 11% for the full year. Despite the strong rental growth across our portfolio, affordability remained healthy with an average rent-to-income ratio of 13%, reflecting the profile of our affluent residents who have benefited from growth in their salaries and have an average annual income of over $180,000 or an average annual household income of over $300,000. Our focus on realizing operational efficiencies is evident in our NOI margin, which further improved to 64% in 2023, up from 62% in 2022 and 57% in 2021 on a normalized basis, reflecting our continued focus on expense management and proactive approach to insurance renewals and tax appeals.

We remain highly focused on our pursuit of excellence and the creation of value for all of our stakeholders. Consistent with this we've introduced a number of innovative technological solutions across our portfolio, including an AI-based leasing assistant that has proven particularly effective at communicating directly with residents, saving approximately 1,200 staff hours per month while allowing us to tend to our residents' needs around the clock. In addition to a number of centralized back-office functions, we also implemented new processes, and a new hybrid staff floating leasing team and a smart maintenance platform, that we anticipate will allow for further operational efficiencies and enhance productivity across our portfolio without impacting the exceptional customer service that our residents have come to expect.

A number of these initiatives were implemented during the fourth quarter and are expected to positively contribute to our NOI and operating margins over time. As part of our ongoing commitment to providing an unrivaled living experience, last year, we launched The Veris Promise, an extensive collection of unique resident benefits, including a 30-day move-in guarantee, 24-hour maintenance guarantee and promotions from brand partners, among other programs, an initiative that's been well received by our residents and is unrivaled among peers. Our commitment to excellence is further reflected in our peer-leading online reputation assessment or ORA score of 83 with two of our properties recently achieving elite 1% status. Earlier, I mentioned capital allocation as a focus area in this next phase.

While our transformation is behind us, as a company, we are not yet in a mature optimized state, presenting a number of unique opportunities. Earlier this year, we closed an additional $40 million of nonstrategic sales, including the sale of a land parcel in suburban New Jersey for $10 million and the sale of our 50% stake in the Metropolitan Lofts joint venture in Morristown, New Jersey. The 59-unit property was sold for $31 million, representing a 4% cap rate and raising $6 million in net proceeds. Further, at the end of January, the company signed a binding purchase and sale agreement to dispose of our last remaining office property, Harborside 5 for $85 million, anticipated to release approximately $80 million in net proceeds. Including this asset, we have approximately $140 million of assets under binding contract at this time.

The equity released from these sales will provide us with valuable liquidity and optionality during this next phase in the company’s evolution. We also have a further $215 million of equity in our land bank and are in the process of determining our long-term strategic sites and potential further monetization opportunities. We will continue to work closely with the Board to determine the highest and best use for capital as it becomes available to us, evaluating a broad range of capital allocation alternatives as we seek to maximize value for our shareholders. This includes, but is not limited to investing in our own portfolio, such as our planned extensive renovation of Liberty Towers, a 648-unit apartment building in Jersey City which, once completed, we anticipate mid-to-high teens return on invested capital over a four-year period and an estimated $0.06 of annual core FFO contribution, representing 11% of our 2023 core FFO from the single investment of approximately $30 million while significantly enhancing the value of the asset.

Our third area of focus, the continued strengthening of our balance sheet, will be discussed by Amanda in more detail. Finally, turning to our commitment to ESG. We are pleased with the recent additions to our collection of industry awards, which recognize our tremendous progress and the commitment of our employees and residents to our core ESG principles. After earning global and regional recognitions from the 2023 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, or GRESB last quarter, we are honored to have subsequently receive NAREIT's Leader in the Light Award for outstanding sustainability efforts in the residential sector. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion was also acknowledged by NAREIT with their bronze recognition. To start the year, we were honored to receive The Great Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year, a testament to our strong company culture and highly engaged employees whom I would like to thank for their tireless efforts and contributions in the pursuit of excellence across our business.

With that, I'm going to hand it over to Amanda, who will discuss our financial performance and guidance for 2024.

Amanda Lombard: Thanks, Mahbod. For the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, net loss available to common shareholders was $0.06 and $1.22, respectively, per fully diluted share versus net income of $0.34 and loss of $0.63 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Core FFO per share was $0.12 and $0.53 for the fourth quarter and full year as compared to $0.12 last quarter and $0.05 and $0.44 for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Year-over-year, core FFO was up 20%, driven by same-store portfolio growth, a full year of operations for The James, stabilization of Haus25 and cost reductions in both overhead and property operating costs. We realized this increase in core FFO despite the loss of $47 million in NOI from offices and the three hotels that we used to own.

AFFO per share grew fivefold year-over-year to $0.62 per share, up from $0.12 in 2022, reflecting the impact of shedding CapEx-intensive office assets in addition to the factors noted driving core FFO's 20% growth. Given we are now fully a multifamily company, next quarter, we anticipate modifying our calculation of AFFO to only back out recurring CapEx required to maintain our assets, and we will exclude revenue-generating capital expenditures related to retail leasing in line with our peers. For the fourth quarter, this adjustment would have only been $300,000, so it's not significant and isn't expected to be in the future. Turning to G&A. After adjustments for noncash stock compensation and severance payments. G&A was $36.5 million for the year, representing a 13% reduction as compared to 2022 and a 21% reduction since 2021.

As has been the case in the past, fourth quarter G&A was higher than third quarter due to anticipated seasonal items. We've made significant progress in reducing G&A over the past two years despite the high inflationary environment. We continue to evaluate opportunities to reduce expenses, such as those associated with the windup of Rockpoint, which are expected to be fully realized in 2025 and further technological enhancement. On to our balance sheet. We ended the year with virtually all of our debt fixed and/or hedged and with a weighted average maturity of 3.7 years and a weighted average coupon of 4.5%. Net debt-to-EBITDA based upon EBITDA for the full year was 11.9x, an improvement of almost a turn from 2022 and three turns since 2021.

Before we begin discussing our guidance in detail, I'd like to start by emphasizing that while our transformation to a multifamily company may be complete, as Mahbod mentioned, there remains a possibility that earnings may fluctuate materially depending upon our capital allocation strategy and timing. Our guidance at the low end is assuming that the macroeconomic headwinds discussed by Mahbod results in a decline in job and wage growth in our markets, thus slowing the pace of rent growth, coupled with elevated expenses. On the high end of our range, we've assumed higher rental revenue growth given the low supply in our market, albeit below 2022 and 2023 levels, but still with elevated expense growth due to insurance and real estate taxes, which are difficult to predict and largely outside of the company's control.

In all scenarios, we've assumed that the only sales completed in 2024 are the two previously announced transactions. We are projecting core FFO per share of $0.48 to $0.53, which is largely driven by same-store NOI growth of 2.5% to 5%, offset primarily by a reduction in deposit interest income and one-time items recorded in 2023 to other income. Our 2024 Same-Store pool will include Haus25 and The James and exclude the Met Lofts, which result in a net increase of $32 million to our 2023 Same-Store NOI. On the revenue side, we project growth of 4% to 5%, at the midpoint, the growth is comprised of approximately 350 basis points of rental revenue growth, primarily driven by recapture of loss to lease and 100 basis points from Haus25 due to the impact of retail leasing and concessions burning off as a result of the lease up.

We are forecasting modest rental revenue growth, which we believe is prudent given the past two years strength and potential economic headwinds ahead. However, rental revenue growth will be higher than our annual projection in the first quarter as a result of Haus’ relative performance this year versus last before returning to a more normal seasonal bell curve. On the expense side, we are projecting growth of 5% to 6%, driven largely by our non-controllable expenses. At the mid-point, we see 160 basis points related to increases in insurance as we believe premiums will continue realizing double-digit increases and about 175 basis points related to expense inflation, which is offset by anticipated savings from various operational initiatives.

We will also have about 215 basis points of expense growth, primarily in the second quarter, when we lapped the recognition of the credits received last year on the tax appeals on the two Jersey City assets. In regards to the balance sheet and interest expense, we are projecting that interest will remain relatively flat with modest deleveraging from the sales proceeds, tamping down the impact of higher rates. We have $308 million of mortgages maturing in 2024 and in July, we have an additional $159 million mortgage that steps up to above market interest rates that we will seek to revert back to market term. Given the high quality and strong performance of these Class A multifamily properties, lender appetite remains strong and we are working with lenders on potential solutions at this time.

Upon refinancing of these loans, the company has no consolidated maturities on its balance sheet until 2026. We will also, as we have in the past, seek to hedge and/or fix the majority of our debt. Rounding out guidance at the mid-point, we expect overhead cost of real estate services, which is where we record our property management expenses and D&A to remain relatively flat, reflecting our cost saving initiatives, despite anticipating ongoing inflationary pressures. While our portfolio of Class A multifamily assets continue to perform well, our guidance reflects a company that is still emerging from its strategic transformation and an uncertain macroeconomic climate. In addition, given our reliance upon sales of non-strategic assets this year in what continues to be a challenging transaction market uncertainty around future interest rates and our upcoming maturities and tempered expectations for our markets, given two consecutive years of extremely strong performance.

There remains potential for continued volatility in our earnings, which is reflected in our guidance. Veris represents an extremely compelling value proposition, the highest quality and newest Class A multifamily properties located in established markets in the Northeast, commanding the highest average rent and growth rate among peers with limited near-term supply, high barriers to entry, and managed by our vertically integrated best-in-class operating platform. We believe the multifaceted approach Mahbod described earlier will be instrumental to long-term value creation for our shareholders and we are looking forward to updating you as the year progresses. I would also like to point you to our new investor presentation, which has been posted on our website and contains additional details about our go forward strategy.

With that operator, please open the line for questions.

