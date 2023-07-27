Verisign posts higher revenue on demand for domain-name registry

(Reuters) - Internet services firm Verisign reported higher second-quarter revenue on Thursday on steady demand for its domain-name registry services and increasing reliance on internet infrastructure.

Increasing digitization and a move to online business models have deepened companies' dependence on cloud services, pushing them to adopt e-commerce and web technologies.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $372 million, compared with $351.9 million a year ago.

Verisign posted a profit of $1.79 per share in the April-June period, higher than $1.54 per share in year-ago period.

The core business of the company, which reserves names that identify a website, is operating the domain-name registries for the internet's two most important domains - .com and .net.

It also operates two of the web's 13 root servers at the top of the hierarchical domain-name system, crucial for most of the internet's smooth functioning.

The renewal rate for its .com and .net domains fell to 75.5%, compared with 75.9% a year earlier. Meanwhile, it processed 174.4 million domain-name registrations, compared with 174.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Verisign's shares were down about 2% after the bell.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Tanya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)