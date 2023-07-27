U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,537.41
    -29.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,282.72
    -237.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,050.11
    -77.17 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.90
    -25.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    -0.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    -0.0107 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2799
    -0.0145 (-1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2940
    -0.9100 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,192.80
    -272.77 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.51
    -6.14 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,891.16
    +222.82 (+0.68%)
     

Verisign posts higher revenue on demand for domain-name registry

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Internet services firm Verisign reported higher second-quarter revenue on Thursday on steady demand for its domain-name registry services and increasing reliance on internet infrastructure.

Increasing digitization and a move to online business models have deepened companies' dependence on cloud services, pushing them to adopt e-commerce and web technologies.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $372 million, compared with $351.9 million a year ago.

Verisign posted a profit of $1.79 per share in the April-June period, higher than $1.54 per share in year-ago period.

The core business of the company, which reserves names that identify a website, is operating the domain-name registries for the internet's two most important domains - .com and .net.

It also operates two of the web's 13 root servers at the top of the hierarchical domain-name system, crucial for most of the internet's smooth functioning.

The renewal rate for its .com and .net domains fell to 75.5%, compared with 75.9% a year earlier. Meanwhile, it processed 174.4 million domain-name registrations, compared with 174.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Verisign's shares were down about 2% after the bell.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Tanya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)