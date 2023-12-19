Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Rose on Broad-Based Revenue Upside

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) offers data analytics solutions to the insurance markets. On December 18, 2023, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) stock closed at $237.33 per share. One-month return of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was -1.03%, and its shares gained 37.83% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"In the Industrials sector we gravitate towards business service companies, those focused on automation & efficiency improvements, and essential infrastructure services. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), a supplier of data analytic solutions for the insurance market, rose 5%. Second quarter revenues were above Street projections, driven by broad-based revenue upside across Underwritings & Ratings as well as Claims. Management increased full year guidance."

A team of actuaries and engineers at a computer looking at the data and finding the best reinsurance solution for a client.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 38 hedge fund portfolios held Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) at the end of third quarter which was 46 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in another article and shared Conestoga Capital Advisors' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.