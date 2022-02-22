U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.75
    -9.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,933.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,906.50
    -89.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.30
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.83
    +3.76 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.35
    +1.24 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9130
    +0.2140 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,526.12
    -793.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.97
    -81.82 (-8.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.92
    +40.59 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Verisk Announces Sale of Its Financial Services Business to TransUnion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Insurance Services Office, Inc. (Verisk)
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VRSK
    Watchlist
Insurance Services Office, Inc. (Verisk)
Insurance Services Office, Inc. (Verisk)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Verisk Financial Services, its financial services business unit, to TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), a global information and insights company, for $515 million in cash consideration paid at closing.

Verisk Financial maintains the largest financial institution consortia to provide proprietary competitive portfolio performance insights, benchmarking, decisioning algorithms and business intelligence. It also offers customized analytic services to leading financial institutions, payments providers, alternative lenders, regulators and retailers worldwide. With teams across eight countries, Verisk Financial serves the largest companies in the payment ecosystem and provides competitive studies, predictive analytics, models and advisory services. Verisk Financial also addresses merchant fraud, regulatory compliance and consumer bankruptcy for financial institutions around the world. Verisk Financial’s leading business, Argus Information & Advisory Services, is a long-standing strategic partner of TransUnion.

The sale of Verisk Financial follows Verisk’s recently announced agreement to sell its 3E business and marks the next step in the company’s ongoing portfolio shaping strategy to sharpen the focus on its core businesses and drive enhanced value creation.

“Last year, we began a comprehensive portfolio review to identify the most value creating opportunities available to Verisk and best position our company for continued sustainable growth. With the sale of Verisk Financial to TransUnion, we are sharpening our focus on our core growth engines, while unlocking value for our shareholders,” said Scott Stephenson, Verisk chairman, president and CEO. “Beyond the benefits to our shareholders, this transaction will ensure the Verisk Financial team can continue to execute on their long-term strategy and commitment to providing unique and enabling solutions to the financial services industry.”

Verisk CFO and group president Lee Shavel said, “Verisk Financial has continuously strengthened its offerings, deepened its relationships with clients and broadened the client objectives it supports. Over the past four years, the Verisk Financial group has made significant strategic and operational shifts that will benefit the business and its clients in the long run.”

Chris Cartwright, president and CEO of TransUnion, said, “Verisk Financial is a distinctive business with authoritative, proprietary data — particularly from Argus’s consortium of lender-contributed data and analytics. TransUnion’s broad range of data, analytics and technology enhances Verisk Financial’s existing data set and expands their addressable market while delivering valuable innovation to members of the consortium.”

In 2021, on a reported basis Verisk Financial generated $143 million in revenue and $23 million in adjusted EBITDA. At the business unit level, Verisk Financial generated $41 million in adjusted EBITDA before corporate allocations and one-time discrete costs. Verisk intends to return the after-tax proceeds to shareholders through share repurchases. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell as legal advisor to Verisk in connection with the transaction.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Investor Relations
Stacey Brodbar
Head of Investor Relations
Verisk
201-469-4327
stacey.brodbar@verisk.com

Media
Alberto Canal
Verisk
201-469-2618
alberto.canal@verisk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond our control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements can be found in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement in this release reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Stacey Brodbar Head of Investor Relations Verisk 201-469-4327 stacey.brodbar@verisk.com Media Alberto Canal Verisk 201-469-2618 alberto.canal@verisk.com


Recommended Stories

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO of Porsche to Ignite EV Shift Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Pile

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Scholz Halts Pipeline as Putin Backs Separatists: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, unanimously ratified the Kremlin’s treaties recognizing two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin had already ordered his forces into the region. It follows weeks of warnings from the U.S. and its partners that Putin could be planning to invade Ukraine, something he has repeatedly denied.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • S&P 500 Futures Trim Losses as Investors Focus on Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index pared early declines as investors weighed the impact of growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP

  • European stock markets slump as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency meeting to agree on a series of sanctions against Russia after the US imposed sanctions against the rebel territories.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Nears $100 a Barrel After Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine. Why $130 Is in Sight.

    An invasion of Ukraine could lead to sanctions on Russian oil at a time when global crude supplies remain tight. That could see prices rise further.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

    The manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles will carry out a life-size experiment recently tested in Berlin at its new Texan production site.

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.