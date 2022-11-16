U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.00
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,573.00
    -32.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,851.00
    -53.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.80
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.08
    -1.84 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    +0.0053 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7420
    -0.0570 (-1.50%)
     

  • Vix

    24.53
    +0.80 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4340
    +0.1560 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,491.04
    -431.21 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.55
    -9.15 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,364.83
    -4.61 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Verisk Earns Seventh Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™ in the United States

Verisk Analytics, Inc.
·5 min read
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Verisk Analytics, Inc.

The company’s employee-centric culture also earned recognition in United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, India

Great Place to Work Certified

USA Badge
USA Badge

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the seventh consecutive year, leading global data analytics provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is Certified™ in the United States by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.

Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 78% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S.-based company, and 90% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome.

“The work we do at Verisk has an outsized impact on the industries we serve, so we support enhanced performance by ensuring Verisk teammates feel heard, respected, supported, valued and that everyone feels like they belong,” said Lee Shavel, Verisk CEO. “Culture is the sum of many individual actions, so I’d like to thank my Verisk colleagues around the globe for fostering a culture that supports individuals to reach their full potential, professionally and personally.”

A commitment to career development, D&I and purpose-driven innovation fuel Verisk’s culture

Verisk creates industry solutions that empower customers to attain improved operating and financial performance. The company works with clients to help them understand and manage risks to their businesses, strengthen mitigation and support the resilience of local communities. As part of its CSR program, Verisk also combines financial assistance with its unique data analytics, innovation and professional expertise to help leading global and local charitable organizations maximize the impact and reach of their efforts.

Verisk invests in its team through a learner-centric model featuring learning and skill-building programs and feedback mechanisms to help them grow their careers and the future of the business. It offers access to a broad range of development programs through Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Cloud Academy and other specialized training programs. Verisk also launched a “Learning Break” series this year with many topics focused on D&I in the workplace including Change Management, Conflict Resolution, Inclusion in Innovation, Cultural Awareness and other self-paced courses.

Verisk remains committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion. Employee Networks offer ways to increase equity across the enterprise, building a sense of community and allyship where every voice is heard and valued. Verisk’s eight Employee Networks—representing the Asian, Black, Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as parents, women, veterans and military service members, provide opportunities for networking, mentoring and professional development for all team members.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Verisk is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland and India. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace for women, tech and well-being. Verisk was also honored on the Best Workplaces lists in the UK, Spain and Málaga.

# # #

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Attachment

CONTACT: Media Contact: Ali Herbert Ali.Herbert@verisk.com 201-469-3998


Recommended Stories

  • Target: 'Organized retail crime' drove astounding $400 million loss in profits this year

    Target feels the pinch of organized retail crime.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Amid Twitter turmoil, Musk arrives in court for $56 billion Tesla pay trial

    Elon Musk, known for his combative testimony, arrived at a Delaware court on Wednesday to defend against claims that his $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package was based on easy to achieve performance targets and influence with the board of directors. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time. Musk's testimony before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as he is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc, the social media platform he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Are you ready for retirement mentally and socially? This online assessment tool might be able to tell you.

    Why Retirement Coaches Association CEO Robert Laura devised the questionnaire and what its answers reveal.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group. Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was "going back..to our Model A," when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • Generac re-issues voluntary recall for generators that pose finger-injury hazard

    Generac Power Systems has re-announced a voluntary recall of certain portable generator models after receiving an additional injury report following earlier reports of injuries resulting in finger amputations and finger crushing, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

  • Target stock tumbles after another big profit miss as sales slowed ‘meaningfully’

    Target stock tumbled after missing profit expectations by a wide margin for a third-straight quarter

  • Dell Technologies to pay $1 billion settlement in suit stemming from 2018 Class V stock deal

    Dell Technologies Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit against the company in Delaware Court of Chancery stemming from its December, 2018 transaction involving its Class V stock. "The plaintiffs generally alleged that the director defendants and the stockholder defendants breached their fiduciary duties under Delaware law to the former holders of the Class V common stock in connection with the Class V transaction by offering a transaction value that was allegedly b

  • Sable Offshore Corp. to buy shuttered Exxon assets in California, aims to restart production

    A group of Houston energy industry veterans agreed to buy shuttered oil and gas assets in California from Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) with the goal of bringing production back online. Sable Offshore Corp.

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Semiconductor Industry Set to Embark on Expensive Bifurcation

    Chipmakers need to diversify their production bases, which for better or worse will impact Taiwan, current center of the chip fabrication sector.

  • Up 30% in 1 Month, Does This Dividend Aristocrat Have More Room to Run?

    In the past month, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock has soared 30%, including a 15% run from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28. A combination of factors, including the stock being too beaten down, broader market optimism, and most importantly, an incredibly strong earnings report, is the reason for the recent outperformance from Caterpillar stock. The questions now are whether the recent climb is justified and if Caterpillar stock has more room to run.

  • U.S. watchdog gained "good access" to audits of Chinese firms -sources

    U.S. regulators gained "good access" in their review of auditing work done on New York-listed Chinese firms during a seven-week inspection, four sources with knowledge of the matter said - a key step forward in resolving a long-standing bilateral dispute. The sources, however, cautioned that the broader review of work done by Hong Kong and China-based auditors was ongoing and that no decision had been taken on whether the dispute could be considered over. Inspectors with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) conducting the inspection in Hong Kong gained all the information they requested, one of the sources said.

  • Tencent Slashes Meituan Stake Worth $20 Billion, Posts Revenue Drop

    The Chinese social-media giant said it will distribute Meituan shares as a special dividend to Tencent shareholders.

  • Seagate is laying off 84 workers in Fremont

    The cuts follow the hard drive maker's announcement last month it planned to cut 7.5% of its global workforce.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • Target Cuts Outlook, Misses Big on Profit as Its Shoppers Retrench

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp.’s shares tumbled after the retailer warned in its latest earnings report that US shoppers are pulling back, slamming profit and dimming the outlook. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who C