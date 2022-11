Verisk Earns Seventh Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™ in the United States

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the seventh consecutive year, leading global data analytics provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is Certified™ in the United States by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.



Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 78% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S.-based company, and 90% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome.

“The work we do at Verisk has an outsized impact on the industries we serve, so we support enhanced performance by ensuring Verisk teammates feel heard, respected, supported, valued and that everyone feels like they belong,” said Lee Shavel, Verisk CEO. “Culture is the sum of many individual actions, so I’d like to thank my Verisk colleagues around the globe for fostering a culture that supports individuals to reach their full potential, professionally and personally.”

A commitment to career development, D&I and purpose-driven innovation fuel Verisk’s culture

Verisk creates industry solutions that empower customers to attain improved operating and financial performance. The company works with clients to help them understand and manage risks to their businesses, strengthen mitigation and support the resilience of local communities. As part of its CSR program, Verisk also combines financial assistance with its unique data analytics, innovation and professional expertise to help leading global and local charitable organizations maximize the impact and reach of their efforts.

Verisk invests in its team through a learner-centric model featuring learning and skill-building programs and feedback mechanisms to help them grow their careers and the future of the business. It offers access to a broad range of development programs through Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Cloud Academy and other specialized training programs. Verisk also launched a “Learning Break” series this year with many topics focused on D&I in the workplace including Change Management, Conflict Resolution, Inclusion in Innovation, Cultural Awareness and other self-paced courses.

Verisk remains committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion. Employee Networks offer ways to increase equity across the enterprise, building a sense of community and allyship where every voice is heard and valued. Verisk’s eight Employee Networks—representing the Asian, Black, Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as parents, women, veterans and military service members, provide opportunities for networking, mentoring and professional development for all team members.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Verisk is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland and India. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace for women , tech and well-being. Verisk was also honored on the Best Workplaces lists in the UK, Spain and Málaga.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

