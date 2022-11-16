Verisk Earns Third Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™ in India

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

The company’s employee-centric culture also earned recognition in United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Poland

Great Place to Work Certified

India Badge

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, leading global data analytics provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is Certified™ in India by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.



Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 90% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, and 94% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome.

“Our culture embodies a commitment to our customers, each other and the communities around us,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. “Through both our daily work and charitable initiatives throughout the year, our teams can have a meaningful impact, so creating an environment of trust and respect to allow an open exchange of ideas and innovation has been paramount.”

A commitment to career development, D&I and purpose-driven innovation fuel Verisk’s culture

Verisk creates industry solutions that empower customers to attain improved operating and financial performance. The company works with clients to help them understand and manage risks to their businesses, strengthen mitigation and support the resilience of local communities. As part of its CSR program, Verisk also combines financial assistance with its unique data analytics, innovation and professional expertise to help leading global and local charitable organizations maximize the impact and reach of their efforts.

Verisk invests in its team through a learner-centric model featuring learning and skill-building programs and feedback mechanisms to help them grow their careers and the future of the business. It offers access to a broad range of development programs through Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Cloud Academy and other specialized training programs. Verisk launched a “Learning Break” series this year with many topics focused on D&I in the workplace including Change Management, Conflict Resolution, Inclusion in Innovation, Cultural Awareness and other self-paced courses. The India-based team also hosts initiatives such as spotlight lunches that provide team members an opportunity to share their projects with colleagues for collaboration and shared success.

Verisk empowers employees to get involved in the local community with giving back initiatives such as volunteering and donations to local schools to support teachers’ salaries, stationary, smart classroom equipment and IT equipment.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain and Poland. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for women , tech and well-being . Verisk was also honored on the Best Workplaces lists in the UK, Spain and Málaga.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

