Verisk Named One of UK’s Best Workplaces™ and Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ by Great Place to Work®

LONDON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ and UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Based on employee feedback, each recognition honours Verisk for creating an environment of trust, pride and camaraderie.



To determine the 2022 UK's Best Workplaces™ list, Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. They then used the data to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience. Businesses that achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status.

“We hold a deep belief in the power of bringing your whole self to work,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. “Our colleagues bring out the very best in one another and strive to do better each day, which is reflected in the work to drive our customers’ businesses forward. Seeing the impact across the industries we serve empowers our team to embrace challenges and redefine what’s possible.”

As part of the evaluation for the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list, Great Place to Work’s culture experts assessed people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work by asking employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Verisk is committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful environment that encourages meaningful dialogue and collaboration. Verisk empowers customers to make informed decisions, strengthen operating efficiencies and better understand global issues. Through advanced data analytics, software and deep industry knowledge, team members help others see new possibilities, inspire change and transform industries.

“Being better for people is better for business, especially in tough times,” explained Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “When employees feel genuinely cared for, their loyalty, engagement and productivity improve. Happier people also become brand advocates for the business and will often go the extra mile to provide a positive experience for their clients and customers. Hopefully this recognition and acknowledgement will inspire more workplaces to do the same in years to come.”

Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work certification in the United Kingdom, Spain and India for two consecutive years, as well as in the United States for six years. Verisk has also been recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for Women and Best Workplace in Tech and on the Spain’s Best Workplaces and Malaga’s Best Workplaces lists. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations who stood out as delivering exceptional wellbeing support for their employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

CONTACT: Media Contact: Ali Krueger Herbert Ali.Krueger@verisk.com 201-469-3998



