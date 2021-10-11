U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Veristor Achieves CRN® Triple Crown Status

·3 min read

Receives Award Recognition of Exceptional IT Solution Provider Service for the Fourth Time

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veristor as a 2021 Triple Crown Award winner. This award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN's prestigious lists. This is the fourth year Veristor has been recognized on this acclaimed list.

Veristor logo (PRNewsfoto/Veristor Systems, Inc.)
Veristor logo (PRNewsfoto/Veristor Systems, Inc.)

For eight consecutive years, the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise within the IT channel.

CRN Triple Crown Award winners are honored for earning a place on three elite lists in the same year, including: the Solution Provider 500 list, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America, the Fast Growth 150 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel, and the Tech Elite 250 list, for having received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. Making each list is truly an achievement in itself but being named on all three lists in a single year highlights exceptional service and commands special recognition from the entire channel community.

"We are so honored to receive recognition from CRN as a Triple Crown solution provider for the fourth time. It showcases the impact our passionate and talented team has on the success of our customers and is a true testament to their hard work," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor, "Getting validation of our customer-centric approach means the world to us. Through partnership with our customers, we work to create unique and successful solutions that align IT with business requirements. Thank you so much to CRN for this honor!"

"What an achievement to attain the Triple Crown Award — we are thrilled to congratulate these top solution providers who are leading the pack by revenue in North America, and whom have experienced more substantial growth this year than many other channel organizations while maintaining and building upon the technical skills that result in the highest level of service in the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award is the trifecta of honor, highlighting truly extraordinary solution providers who continue to go above and beyond in their contributions to the channel and to the future of the industry with their dedication and expertise."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure, and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veristor-achieves-crn-triple-crown-status-301397037.html

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

