Veritas Appoints Brian Hamel as New Leader of Worldwide Field Operations

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies , the global leader in enterprise data protection, today announced that Brian Hamel has joined the company as executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.

Brian started his career at IBM as an enterprise account manager and over a 30-year career held Infrastructure leadership positions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. More recently, Brian spent approximately five years at Oracle as Senior Vice President, Cloud Business Group.

"I am delighted to welcome Brian Hamel to lead our global sales organization as we continue to attract top talent to Veritas' leadership team," said Greg Hughes, chief executive officer at Veritas. "Brian's experience leading global direct sales, channel partners, systems integrators, and cloud service providers will help us to even better serve our customers on their data management journeys."

"Veritas is the recognized market leader in enterprise data protection and customers across all industries rely on Veritas to keep their critical information safe and protected from threats such as ransomware," said Hamel. "The company is well positioned to help organizations keep pace with the growth and complexity of the cloud as data and workforces become even more distributed. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to drive growth for the company at such a crucial time by helping customers modernize their approach to data protection across their on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments."

