Veritas Appoints Ronald Tan as New Country Director for Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies , a leader in multi-cloud data management, announced the appointment of Ronald Tan as the new Country Director for Singapore. In his new role, Ronald will be responsible for leading Veritas' overall business strategy, sales operations and growth strategy in Singapore.

Ronald Tan (Country Director for Singapore, Veritas)

Ronald joins Veritas from Cisco Systems, where he last held the role of Regional Sales Director and led the enterprise networking, software and cloud businesses for the ASEAN region. In his 11-year stint with Cisco Systems, Ronald held numerous leadership positions across diverse sectors including government, enterprise and commercial. Under Ronald's leadership, the sales and channels teams achieved significant market gains and consistently met their business revenue targets for consecutive years.

Prior to Cisco Systems, Ronald spent time at Hewlett-Packard, Horizon.com and National Computer Systems where he was instrumental in driving strategic engagements for public sector organisations and large enterprises, cultivating partner networks and delivering large-scale digital transformation projects.

Upon assuming his new role, Ronald will focus on deepening the strategic relationships with partners and customers to deliver positive business value from Veritas. He will also be spearheading initiatives that promote a people-centric and innovative culture.

"In a fast-changing business landscape, organisations that embrace a digital-first strategy would be better prepared to strengthen their business resilience and agility," said Andy Ng, Vice President and Managing Director for Asia South and Pacific region, Veritas. "With Ronald's proven track record of building strong winning teams and championing digital transformation initiatives, I am confident that he will be able to accelerate Veritas' growth in Singapore while addressing the triple challenge – growing data estates, increasing ransomware threats and ensuring regulatory compliance – faced by our customers today as they navigate the complexities across multi-cloud environments."

Story continues

"This is an exciting time for Veritas. As organisations plan for post-pandemic future and find ways to minimise disruptions to catch the hybrid cloud transition, it is now more important than ever for them to deploy cloud optimised, autonomous data management solutions that eliminate the need for human intervention while increasing efficiency and security. I look forward to leading the Singapore team to bolster business productivity and data management capabilities for our customers, so that they can focus on their key strategic business activities," said Ronald Tan, Country Director for Singapore, Veritas.

Ronald enjoys playing golf and cycling in his free time.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 95 percent of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability, and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match the ability of Veritas to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets, and 60+ clouds through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)

SOURCE Veritas Technologies