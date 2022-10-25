U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,802.00
    -7.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,493.00
    -52.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,453.50
    -25.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.61
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9720
    -0.0480 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,282.40
    -189.42 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.12
    -1.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,193.38
    +218.48 (+0.81%)
     

Veritas Appoints Ronald Tan as New Country Director for Singapore

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, announced the appointment of Ronald Tan as the new Country Director for Singapore. In his new role, Ronald will be responsible for leading Veritas' overall business strategy, sales operations and growth strategy in Singapore.

Ronald Tan (Country Director for Singapore, Veritas)
Ronald Tan (Country Director for Singapore, Veritas)

Ronald joins Veritas from Cisco Systems, where he last held the role of Regional Sales Director and led the enterprise networking, software and cloud businesses for the ASEAN region. In his 11-year stint with Cisco Systems, Ronald held numerous leadership positions across diverse sectors including government, enterprise and commercial. Under Ronald's leadership, the sales and channels teams achieved significant market gains and consistently met their business revenue targets for consecutive years.

Prior to Cisco Systems, Ronald spent time at Hewlett-Packard, Horizon.com and National Computer Systems where he was instrumental in driving strategic engagements for public sector organisations and large enterprises, cultivating partner networks and delivering large-scale digital transformation projects.

Upon assuming his new role, Ronald will focus on deepening the strategic relationships with partners and customers to deliver positive business value from Veritas. He will also be spearheading initiatives that promote a people-centric and innovative culture.

"In a fast-changing business landscape, organisations that embrace a digital-first strategy would be better prepared to strengthen their business resilience and agility," said Andy Ng, Vice President and Managing Director for Asia South and Pacific region, Veritas. "With Ronald's proven track record of building strong winning teams and championing digital transformation initiatives, I am confident that he will be able to accelerate Veritas' growth in Singapore while addressing the triple challenge – growing data estates, increasing ransomware threats and ensuring regulatory compliance – faced by our customers today as they navigate the complexities across multi-cloud environments."

"This is an exciting time for Veritas. As organisations plan for post-pandemic future and find ways to minimise disruptions to catch the hybrid cloud transition, it is now more important than ever for them to deploy cloud optimised, autonomous data management solutions that eliminate the need for human intervention while increasing efficiency and security. I look forward to leading the Singapore team to bolster business productivity and data management capabilities for our customers, so that they can focus on their key strategic business activities," said Ronald Tan, Country Director for Singapore, Veritas.

Ronald enjoys playing golf and cycling in his free time.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 95 percent of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability, and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match the ability of Veritas to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets, and 60+ clouds through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)
Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)

SOURCE Veritas Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Almost everything is in the cloud—and experts are worried

    The huge tech companies that run these computers aren’t afraid to use their power to muscle into their customers’ industries.

  • FSRA issues Notice of Proposal against Greatway Financial Inc.

    The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Greatway Financial Inc.

  • Crypto Means Absolutely Nothing Without Censorship Resistance

    The battle for how to regulate cryptocurrency might handicap the entire value proposition if we simply apply the same old rules to a new way of moving money around. Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Start Regulating the Metaverse Now, Researchers Tell French Leaders

    A team of researchers commissioned by the French government said leaders should avoid previous mistakes made with the EU’s crypto rules when regulating the metaverse.

  • The Wire retracts reporting on Meta citing 'certain discrepancies'

    After nearly three weeks of escalating rhetoric, The Wire retracted its Meta reporting.

  • Australia's No. 1 health insurer warns more patient data stolen in hack

    On Tuesday, the company said it had received more files from the criminal, showing information including personal and health claims data of more patients as well as files with some Medibank and international student customer data. "Given the complexity of what we have received, it is too soon to determine the full extent of the customer data that has been stolen," the company said in a statement. Medibank's is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents that have rocked corporate Australia, including a breach late last month at the country's no. 2 telco Optus, which compromised the data of up to 10 million customers.

  • Fitbit sued in Australia for misleading consumers on faulty devices

    The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said between May 2020 and February 2022, Fitbit claimed consumers will not be entitled to a refund unless they returned a faulty product within 45 days of purchase or shipment, which is in not in accordance with Australian Consumer Law. The regulator said Australian Consumer Law does not impose a 45-day refund period, nor do consumer rights in respect of faulty replacement goods depend on when the original product was purchased.

  • ONE Gas (OGS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    ONE Gas (OGS) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • NFT Creators Have Made a Total of $1.8B in Royalties: Report

    A report from Galaxy Digital shows that Ethereum-based NFT creators have made $1.8 billion worth of royalties to date from marketplaces like OpenSea. Galaxy Digital’s Research Associate Salmaan Qadir breaks down the new report.

  • Diversify Your Portfolio With 3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds

    Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz. CFSMX, BMSFX, and WAMFX. Each has earned a Zacks #1 Rank.

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Why The First of Long Island (FLIC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does The First of Long Island (FLIC) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Germantown company MAA's COO set to retire, other execs promoted

    Grimes joined the company as part of its management trainee program in 1994, before working his way up through the ranks and earning his current title in 2011.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 400 Points, What To Do Now; These 4 Tech Titans Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 400 points Monday.

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W

  • Japan's Nidec electric motor maker jumps to record Q2

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Monday posted record second-quarter operating profits after it passed on higher prices to customers, reduced costs and benefited from a weaker yen. The Kyoto-based company reported 51.71 billion yen ($347.21 million) in operating profit for the three months through September, just short of a 52.3 billion yen average of five analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data, and 16% higher than the 44.59 billion yen earned a year ago. Following management turmoil, founder Shigenobu Nagamori returned to the role of chief executive in April after demoting Jun Seki, a former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive he hired to lead the company, due to disappointing earnings and share performance.

  • Could This Popular Bond ETF Possibly Be Probing a Bottom?

    Stocks ended the week strong, and we can thank a significant portion of those gains to Monday's bullish gap and last Friday's report from The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos that Federal Reserve officials are likely to spend some time during their Nov. 1 and 2 meeting debating whether it's time to pivot toward smaller rate increases. Ten days ago, on Oct. 14, the market was pricing in a 69.8% probability of a three-quarter point rate hike at the Fed's Dec. 14 meeting.

  • NFT Royalties May Be ‘Dwindling,’ Galaxy Digital Researcher Says

    Galaxy Digital Research Associate Salmaan Qadir discusses whether NFT creators are benefitting from the royalty economy.

  • Mortgages Sold to Fannie, Freddie Should Use More Than FICO Scores, Regulator Says

    The Federal Housing Finance Agency will require lenders that use credit scores for mortgage underwriting to use scores from both Fair Isaac Corp., the creator of FICO credit scores, and its competitor VantageScore.