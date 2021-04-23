Veritas Global Protection’s Elijah Norton Gives Advice to New Business Owners

Phoenix, Arizona, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The business world has changed significantly in just the last few years. Elijah Norton, president of Veritas Global Protection, has noticed this just as much as anyone. In a recent interview, he discussed business in today's world and how to excel.





Norton mostly focuses on a few of the keys he has used to make his business what it is today. Many of them are generic enough to be used for any type of business, and people will start to see success quickly.





Staying innovative





Innovation is always going to drive customers to a new business. Coming up with a great idea and having it ready to go is huge for business owners. At Veritas Global Protection, Norton understands that many people are looking to stay more protected on the road. By providing innovative services and protection that people are looking for, they have reached new levels every year.





Competitive pricing





One of the more challenging aspects of any business owner is figuring out how to price what they are about the offer. Whether they are selling something or offering a subscription service, doing a lot of research on the competition and offering something competitive will make a huge difference.





A fatal flaw that some business owners make is that they fail to get the pricing right, and it hurts the business in the short term and long term. Norton hopes to see more business owners understand their true value and being realistic with pricing. Doing the right research, getting feedback, and testing pricing out will help a lot.





Customer service





In an age where technology is taking over more than ever, there is still something to be said for high-quality customer service. In fact, Norton believes that it is perhaps the biggest reason why Veritas Global Protection has had so much success over the years.





Customer service starts with a great team of leaders, but it only goes as far as the entire staff. Hiring employees who are willing to learn and also have patience can pay huge dividends in the end. There are many business owners only focused on growing, and they hire without doing any type of in-depth research on who they are going after. Suddenly, they have poor employees that do not provide top-notch customer service, and the business suffers. The reputation of a business is only as strong as the weakest customer-facing employee.

Always evolving





Business owners need to always be evolving in today's competitive world. That is going to be the way to not only retain existing customers but bringing new ones as well. Norton is the first to admit that owning a business is a huge effort, but in the end, goals can be achieved by sticking to a plan that works.





Evolving and innovating go hand-in-hand in a lot of ways, but a business can still evolve slightly without being truly innovative. It is more about reacting to what customers want and what keeps them satisfied in the end.





About Veritas Global Protection





Veritas Global Protection aims to provide outstanding coverage and protection for vehicle owners in several different countries. With president Elijah Norton leading the way, drivers feel safer on the road without having to pay exorbitant rates.

