U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.25
    -25.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,367.00
    -93.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,023.25
    -130.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.10
    -9.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.03
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.90
    -5.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.23
    -0.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    -0.0016 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9330
    +0.1180 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,076.43
    -215.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.66
    -6.02 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,905.18
    -352.20 (-1.29%)
     

Veritas Introduces Veritas Alta: The Industry's Most Comprehensive Cloud Data Management Platform

·5 min read

Empowers customers to accelerate their transition to cloud without sacrificing control over data protection, application resiliency, or data compliance

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today advanced its Autonomous Data Management strategy with the launch of Veritas Alta, a cloud data management platform that helps enterprises transition mission-critical workloads to the cloud. Alta harnesses the benefits of the cloud to reduce costs, strengthen ransomware resiliency, and ensure data is protected, available, and compliant. Veritas also introduced Veritas Alta View, a cloud-based management console that provides a unified view and control of the entire data estate—across edge, data center, and cloud—from a single pane of glass.

The rise of multi-cloud creates a transformative infrastructure and application development platform for enterprises. However, customers own the security, protection, compliance, and availability of their data within the cloud as part of a shared responsibility model with the cloud service provider (CSP). Tools offered by CSPs deliver basic functionality, but mission-critical applications require enterprise-grade capabilities, optimized cost management and cross-cloud data mobility and visibility.

Andy Ng, Vice President and Managing Director for Asia South and Pacific Region at Veritas said, "In the current hybrid work model, businesses are exposed to regulatory and compliance risks when they lack full visibility of their sensitive and business-critical data that is stored across different locations, with the growing use of cloud services. With more than 30 years in enterprise-class data management innovation, our approach to multi-cloud will help to address the unique needs of the cloud for our customers across the region. Veritas Alta advances our mission to empower customers to own and control their data no matter where it resides—on-prem or in the cloud—while reducing the operational complexity and costs associated with managing multi-cloud environments."

Veritas Alta: Ultimate Control in the Cloud

Veritas Alta delivers a unified cloud data management platform that provides the broadest array of enterprise-class data services in the industry and brings together the entire cloud portfolio from Veritas.

Veritas Alta focuses on three key areas:

  • Data protection with unmatched ransomware resiliency: Veritas Alta data protection and recovery is powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas' cloud-native architecture, and provides customers a choice of consumption models, including as-a-Service. It combines automation, artificial intelligence, and an elastic architecture to deliver the most secure, autonomous, and cost-effective cloud data protection available. Together with Alta View, customers can protect and control their data across any environment, on or off premise, through a single pane of glass.

  • Application resiliency that delivers up to five nines availability: Veritas Alta application resiliency brings enterprise-class availability to the cloud, enables application portability across clouds, and optimizes storage consumption at up to 50% less cost and 200% greater performance versus comparable solutions.

  • Data compliance to illuminate and remediate information risks: Veritas Alta data compliance as-a-Service empowers enterprises to capture data from all communication platforms and automate content classification, reducing operational complexity and allowing customers to capture everything, archive anywhere, and discover what matters.

Veritas Alta View: Control Data Anywhere

Veritas Alta View provides a cloud-based management console that allows customers to manage their entire data protection estate, on-prem and in the cloud, from a single pane of glass. Rather than oversee multiple solutions for disparate on-prem and cloud workloads, customers can leverage a single management console for data in any location across multiple domains.

Veritas Alta View integrates the Veritas analytics engine to provide customers with complete reporting, actionable insights, and a full view of their cybersecurity posture across their entire data estate. It harnesses AI and machine learning to drive autonomous data management actions, freeing the IT team to focus on transformational activities. With the Veritas analytics engine, customers have reduced their IT management costs by 90%, and realized a 28% reduction in IT resources consumed in the cloud.

Christophe Bertrand, practice director at Enterprise Strategy Group, said, "Organizations are often confused about their data protection SLAs when they move their data and/or applications to the cloud, and may think that their responsibility to ensure the protection of these digital assets is somehow mitigated or just the vendor's responsibility.  The reality is much different:  the data is in fact always the organization's responsibility.  In a multi-cloud environment, which is becoming the norm, this data protection disconnect can easily become exacerbated, in particular when organizations use many different and poorly orchestrated data protection and data management mechanisms.  Limiting the number of standalone, bolt-on solutions is much needed, which is the challenge that Veritas is taking on with its Alta unified management platform."

About Veritas 

Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 95 percent of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability, and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyber-attacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas' ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets, and 60+ clouds through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)
Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)

 

SOURCE Veritas Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • AT&T Is in Talks With Investors on Fiber Build-Out

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is in discussions to create a joint venture that would invest billions of dollars on fiber-optic network expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe company is working

  • Apple reportedly cuts production figures on iPhone 14 Plus, unveils redesigned iPad

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the latest moves by Apple, which include a newly designed iPad and iPhone 14 Plus production cut.

  • Why AMD Continues to See Weakness in the Consumer Market

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). I'll take a closer look at online reports about AMD cutting down supplies of the Ryzen 7000 processor and talk about the numerous headwinds affecting the consumer processor market, one of them being Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • US to launch 'labeling' rating program for internet-connected devices in 2023

    The Biden administration said it will launch a cybersecurity labeling program for consumer Internet of Things devices starting in 2023 in an effort to protect Americans from “significant national security risks." It’s no secret that IoT devices generally have weak security postures. Other malicious hackers target IoT devices as a way to get a foot into a victim’s network, allowing them to launch attacks or plant malware from the inside.

  • Intel is bringing its startup accelerator program to Boston next month

    "...Boston makes total sense for us," the GM of Intel Ignite said about the chip giant's plans to launch its first U.S. startup accelerator in Kendall Square next month.

  • Apple Cuts iPhone 14 Plus Production To Tap Demand For Premium iPhone Pro Models

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) slashed the iPhone 14 Plus production less than two weeks after its debut, the Information reports. Apple has told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components while its procurement team reevaluated demand for the product. Apple had positioned the iPhone 14 Plus as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models equipped with a large screen. Two downstream Apple suppliers in China that rely on the parts and

  • 11 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy

    In this piece we will take a look at the 11 best machine learning stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy. Machine learning refers to a set of […]

  • What will save the metaverse from becoming a 'ghost town'?

    The metaverse is reportedly struggling to keep users, with blockchain data revealing that one platform only had around 35 daily 'active users'.

  • GigaCloud Unveils Private Website Domain For Marketplace Sellers

    GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) unveiled its new private domain feature for sellers on its B2B GigaCloud Marketplace. Users of GigaCloud Marketplace can share their products with existing or potential customers through a personal GigaCloud web-hosted platform. The private domain allows marketplace sellers to share all their listings on the GigaCloud Marketplace without customers viewing other supplier products. Buyers (resellers) will be required to sign up to the domain to view the produ

  • Apple is pausing iPhone 14 Plus production already, but don't panic – yet

    Apple is reportedly pausing iPhone 14 Plus production, but you should still be able to buy one for the time being.

  • Uber plans to show ads on its app, Lyft launches new parking reservation feature

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares for ride-share giants Uber and Lyft as the competing services launch new features on their apps.

  • The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is now customizable in Design Lab

    For the first time, you can choose the color of the thumbstick base and ring.

  • Best Apple deals in October 2022

    Apple announced a wide range of new products during its big Far Out iPhone 14 event in September. Since they have all now been released, it means now is the perfect time to take advantage of Apple deals and sales on current-generation products before they’re all sold out. Plus, Amazon is offering incredible early Black … The post Best Apple deals in October 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • Poor, less white U.S. neighborhoods get worst internet deals

    A couple of years into the pandemic, Shirley Neville had finally had enough of her shoddy internet service.

  • UPDATE 2-Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain. The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315)

    Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) adds some competition for the mighty Surface Pro 9. We compare the devices to help you pick the right one.

  • You're Turning Your Customers into ’Vampires‘! Comcast Takes Aim at T-Mobile's FWA

    After watching T-Mobile add 560,000 fixed-wireless customers in Q2, suddenly flatfooted Comcast targets the wireless company with a new negative marketing campaign

  • Cryptocurrencies Will Play ‘Very important Role’ in Payments Disruption: Walmart CTO

    Walmart’s global chief technology officer Suresh Kumar explained how crypto and the metaverse will play key roles in the future of payments.

  • Apple Finally Moved the Camera on Its Colorful New iPads—But Not on the New iPad Pro

    Saving everyone the agony of a six-hour-long presentation, Apple has quietly announced a colorful new 10th-generation iPad with a relocated selfie camera and a sixth-generation iPad Pro upgraded with the company’s M2 chip that debuted in MacBooks earlier this year.