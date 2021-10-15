U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.25
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,883.00
    +99.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,087.00
    +49.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.50
    +6.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.73
    +0.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9400
    +0.2630 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,950.23
    +765.18 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,403.30
    +28.08 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,933.22
    +382.29 (+1.34%)
     

Veritas Revolutionizes Software-Defined Infrastructure for Container Environments

·3 min read

Veritas InfoScale native deployment in Kubernetes environments, including Red Hat OpenShift, will improve high availability, persistent storage and storage optimization for containerized applications

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, the leader in enterprise data protection, today at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 announced the next evolution of Veritas InfoScale, the company's leading software-defined infrastructure availability solution, that will enable customers to deploy InfoScale as containers in native Kubernetesplatforms, including Red Hat OpenShift. Native deployment will make it easier to provide InfoScale's high availability, persistent storage and storage optimization for stateful Kubernetes critical workloads.

InfoScale 8
InfoScale 8

"Containerization is revolutionizing the data center, allowing applications to burst and shrink their processing capacity to reduce costs and deliver scalability," said Karthik Ramamurthy, vice president of product management at Veritas. "However, many organizations are hesitant to bring the benefits of containerization to mission critical applications that have historically relied on persistent storage. The Kubernetes-native deployment of InfoScale will deliver the features organizations need to migrate their most important applications into environments like OpenShift with confidence. This is a game changer for companies that want to take the training wheels off their Kubernetes deployments and realize the benefits where they really matter."

The evolution will begin with InfoScale 8, which will be available later this year and will enable enterprise customers and DevOps engineers to deploy the following InfoScale features as containers:

  • Software-defined persistent volume storage classes

  • Dynamic and static persistent storage provisioning

  • Non-disruptive scaling of persistent volumes

  • Non-disruptive migration of persistent volumes

  • REST APIs for third party integration

  • Persistent volume snapshots

  • Container lifecycle management

InfoScale 8 will also be the first time the product is available as a Red Hat certified container application and Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog with single-click deployment.

"As containers and cloud-native applications become more crucial to enterprise digital transformation, our customers are seeking expanded choice in the technologies that support these environments and workloads," said Joe Fernandes, senior vice president, Platforms Business Group at Red Hat. "Veritas InfoScale 8 adds a certified option for customers that want additional layers of resiliency and storage optimization for their OpenShift environments. We're pleased to collaborate with Veritas as part of our broad partner ecosystem, helping our customers to select the solutions that best meet their unique needs, all certified on the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform."

Today's announcement builds on other recent InfoScale and Veritas NetBackup updates to support containerization, making Veritas the most comprehensive data protection provider across physical, virtual, cloud and container environments.

Visit KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021or www.veritas.comto learn more.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the global leader in enterprise backup and data recovery solutions. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries.

Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)
Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)

SOURCE Veritas Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is trading higher Thursday after the company filed two U.S. patent applications. The first patent is for "Method And System For Vehicle Location Tracking Using V2X Communication." The second patent is for "Method For Conserving Power On A Portable Electronic Device And A Portable Electronic Device Configured For The Same." Strength in BlackBerry's stock can also be attributed to retail driven investor interest. BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartp

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Why Apple Shares Are Rising

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asse

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Features & benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reviews the series 7 Apple Watch.

  • Why Amazon and Microsoft won’t have a stranglehold on cloud computing forever

    Cloud computing, once the exclusive turf of the duopoly of Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., is becoming a more egalitarian field with stable competition thanks to companies' move toward leveraging multiple cloud-computing systems at once --- opening potential riches for Alphabet Inc. parent Google, Oracle Corp. and International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft, IBD Stock Of The Day, Called 'Safety Blanket' Stock

    Microsoft is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the software giant rolls out its Windows 11 operating system and bolsters its cloud offerings.

  • Apple's rumored AirPods would be just its latest attempt to make you healthier

    Apple is reportedly moving deeper into the health care industry with a new pair of AirPods.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is making a serious move to re-test the $4,000 level of resistance following a sensational 35.96% push to the upside since the start of the month.

  • Betting On This Under-The-Radar CEO Would Make You A Millionaire

    The Zebra CEO is one of the most successful high-tech corporate leaders to stay out of the limelight, while putting up huge results.

  • This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

    You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing. Surprisingly, these industries, which essentially serve an identical group of patients, often speak in me

  • Apple Hires New HomePod Software Head as It Takes on Amazon Echo

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a new engineer to lead software efforts for its HomePod smart speaker, aiming to turn the product into a bigger hit. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe iPhone maker is enlisting Afrooz Family to lead the work, ac

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • New bills aim at Apple, Google and Facebook as U.S. attempts to catch up to Europe’s Big Tech push

    U.S. lawmakers introduced another wave of proposed legislation aimed at Big Tech on Thursday, their latest attempt to catch up to what European regulators have been doing for years.

  • 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These three companies have competitive advantages, great management, and are poised to thrive for the duration of the 5G era.

  • What chip shortage? MagicCube raises $15M to 'replace all chips,' starting with POS terminals

    MagicCube, a mobile security startup, has raised $15 million in a round led by Mosaik Partners. Bold Capital, Epic Ventures, card-reader/POS hardware maker ID Tech and unnamed individual investors in the fintech space also participated in the financing, which brings the Santa Clara-based startup’s total funding raised to $30 million since its 2014 inception. Put simply, MagicCube’s software-based technology is aimed at replacing all security chips, which have historically been the standard for safely storing sensitive data and authenticating whoever needs access to it.

  • Tyler Technologies appoints new CIO

    Kevin Iwersen has been appointed Tyler Technologies’ newest CIO and will join the company's CTO.

  • Tech Support: Is the Apple Watch Series 7 worth it?

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down the new Apple Watch in this week’s Tech Support.

  • We Got Our Hands on the All-New Apple Watch Series 7 — Here’s Our Review

    The Apple Watch Series 7 takes a noticeable leap forward over the Series 6, with improvements made to its display, durability, charging capabilities, and health features. Here's why it's worth the upgrade.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Breakout from $58,500 Would Bring sub-$56,000 into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $58,500 would be needed, however, to avoid a pullback,