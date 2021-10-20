U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,346.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,382.00
    -16.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,273.90
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.70
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4590
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,914.42
    +2,141.54 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.26
    +17.90 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,416.27
    +200.75 (+0.69%)
     

Veritas Simplifies Data Backup to the Cloud While Helping Reduce Costs and Increase Ransomware Resiliency

·3 min read

Introducing Veritas NetBackup Recovery Vault, a Veritas-managed cloud storage service

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, the leader in enterprise data protection, today announced Veritas NetBackup Recovery Vault, a simple, fully-managed storage as a service data repository for Veritas NetBackup. Generally available later this year, Recovery Vault will provide mission critical ransomware resiliency as a purpose-built, air-gapped storage tier for backups, while reducing the cost and complexity of using cloud storage from a selection of leading providers for long term retention and reliable recovery of backup data.

Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)
Veritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veritas)

"Backup data represents the last line of defense against ransomware," said Doug Matthews, vice president of product management at Veritas. "Organizations need a simple, secure and cost-effective way to adopt cloud storage for long term data retention. It is absolutely imperative for enterprises to have the cloud repository Recovery Vault will provide, backed by the market leading solution they trust for their recovery needs—NetBackup."

Simplified cloud storage with freedom of choice

Provisioning cloud-based storage with a self-managed public cloud service provider requires a series of cumbersome steps that can introduce security and compliance gaps.

Recovery Vault will simplify this process and reduce risks by providing a secure, familiar and unified interface—NetBackup—to both manage backup and recovery and easily provision cloud-based storage with freedom to choose from leading cloud storage providers. This affords customers the flexibility to automate provisioning of cloud storage among different providers on an application-by-application basis all within a single subscription.

Lowered total cost of ownership

Data growth is exceeding forecasts, and costs associated with data backup to the cloud can be difficult to predict. Recovery Vault helps control cloud storage costs by:

  • Reducing unexpected data transaction costs.

  • Helping transition from expensive tape to lower cost cloud storage for long term retention.

  • Streamlining operations with automation and consolidated data protection storage management.

  • Leveraging subscription-based models optimized for enterprises.

  • Reducing the amount of data sent, stored and retrieved from the cloud.

Increased ransomware resiliency

Because Recovery Vault facilitates separate, air-gapped cloud-based storage, it reduces the risk that ransomware and other threats to data integrity affecting primary data stores could compromise backups.

Recovery Vault cloud storage also benefits from NetBackup's leading protection capabilities, including:

  • Immutable cloud storage and data encryption in transit and at rest to ensure compliance and protect data.

  • Artificial intelligence- and machine learning-based anomaly detection to identify unexpected changes to backups before an event occurs.

  • NetBackup Intelligent Cloud Policy Engine, which abstracts cloud data protection complexity by automatically detecting and protecting new workloads across all major clouds.

"Traditional approaches to cloud data protection aren't keeping pace with IT complexity, the evolving threat landscape or economic expectations," said Christophe Bertrand, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Recovery Vault is designed to help enterprises be confident that their data is secured in the cloud from ransomware and other risks, plan for disaster recovery and meet compliance and governance requirements—all within the NetBackup platform to help improve operational efficiencies and costs."

To learn more, visit www.veritas.com/recoveryvault.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the global leader in enterprise backup and data recovery solutions. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE Veritas Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Why Energous Shares Are Soaring Today

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company's active energy harvesting transmitter technology was granted U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval for unlimited distance over-the-air wireless charging. Energous' active energy harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of internet of things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what you need to know about the new MacBook Pros and 3rd-generation AirPods.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a day in the red.

  • Biggest takeaways of Apple's M1 Pro, M1 Max chips and third-generation AirPods

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down Apple’s latest product releases.&nbsp;

  • Comcast Launches Smart TV for U.S. Market in Bid to Take On Roku, Amazon

    China’s Hisense will manufacture the XClass TV, which will be sold at Walmart.

  • Apple Dodges Widespread Parts Shortage With New Mac and AirPods Launches

    Ongoing industrywide concerns about chip shortages and manufacturing capacity don't seem to be hampering the company's ability to roll out new products.

  • Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced the newest iteration of its smartphone - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - which will be powered by the company's first chip called Tensor. The tech giant also launched Pixel Pass, a subscription service starting at $45 per month for U.S. customers that will include the Pixel 6 and access to the premium versions of YouTube and YouTube Music. Pricing for the Pixel 6 will start at $599.

  • Even more reasons you need to be at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

    Here are a few more excellent reasons you need to go to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021. Future Forward: How Machine Learning and Human-in-the-Loop Approaches are Expanding the Capabilities of Automation, presented by AKASA.

  • Google makes calling businesses less painful with features for seeing wait times, phone tree options and more

    Alongside today's release of the new Pixel 6 smartphones, Google has again upgraded one of the device's most basic -- but often overlooked -- functions: the ability to make phone calls. In previous years, Google Assistant learned to screen your calls and make your reservations by phone via a technology called Duplex. Today, Google is expanding some of these existing features and adding new ones -- including a tool that shows you the best time to call a business and a new Duplex-powered feature for navigating businesses' phone trees.

  • Oracle's NetSuite adds banking features to its software; HSBC is first partner

    Oracle Corp's NetSuite on Tuesday said it will put automated banking features into its accounting software for businesses, with HSBC Holdings Plc as its first partner to automatically send and receive money and reconcile accounts. Oracle NetSuite sells cloud-based software to mid-sized businesses to track their financials. Oracle NetSuite on Tuesday said it has used artificial intelligence and partnerships with banks to automate those processes.

  • Apple unveils new AirPods and MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and Max chips

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down Apple’s new product updates.

  • Amazon one-day sale knocks up to 43 percent off Sony TVs

    Sony OLED and LED TVs are down to all-time-low prices at Amazon for today only.

  • Here's everything Google announced at its Pixel 6 event

    We take a look back at everything Google announced its Pixel 6 event on Tuesday.

  • Google's Pixel 6 can translate text as you type

    Live Translate is one of many AI features powered by the new Tensor chip.

  • How to pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

    Here's how to pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The Pixel 6 starts at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro costs $899.

  • Phunware Acquires This Innovative High-Performance Computer Company

    Photo by Artiom Vallat on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) announced that it has acquired privately-held Lyte Technology Inc., a fast-growing provider of high-performance computer systems, and financed the closing consideration of $3.32 million with cash-on-hand and unsecured, non-dilutive debt. The Company also expects to report net reve

  • MacBook Pro: Apple launches totally redesigned new laptop that is ‘reimagined in every way’

    Apple has launched a new MacBook Pro, which comes with a total redesign. The new computer comes in two sizes – 14- and 16-inch – and includes the new M1 Pro and Max chips that Apple says are the most powerful ever to be put into a laptop. Apple said that with its more expensive and powerful M1 Max chip, the new MacBook Pro can undertake many tasks almost five times as quickly as the old Intel-based machine.

  • GPN Inks Game Publication Agreement With Playags

    Game Play Network (GPN) has entered into a game publication agreement with Playags Inc (NYSE: AGS) to integrate remote game server (RGS) and online and mobile games into its B2C website & mobile app. GPN said Playags' game portfolio would shortly be available on b spot, its B2C app. It also assists Playags with the targeted 2022 launch of the new class of games to B2B customers, including SuperDraft, the daily fantasy platform partnered with Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR). "We are pleas