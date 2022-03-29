U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Veritas Veterinary Partners Launches National Network of Specialty and Emergency Veterinary Hospitals

·3 min read

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Veterinary Partners ("Veritas"), announced it has launched with a national network of over 80 leading specialty and emergency veterinary care providers with a mission to provide the highest quality of care to patients, leading benefits and compensation to its doctors and extensive resources and infrastructure to support its partner hospitals. Veritas will be led by CEO Dr. Thomas Scavelli, who founded one of the most successful specialty and emergency hospital networks in the country, Garden State Veterinary Specialists, a Veritas partner hospital.

Veritas is backed by Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses. Percheron's support and resources have enabled Veritas to make considerable investments in its growth, people and infrastructure.

Veritas partners with high-quality specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals around the country and supports the growth and success of industry-leading doctors and veterinary professionals. Built around the principles of truth and trust, Veritas is a mission- and values-driven business with a network of like-minded partners. Veritas' commitment to investing in and supporting veterinary teams is at the core of its focus, offering recruiting resources, leading compensation and benefit programs for employees, equity opportunities for doctors, continuing education benefits, capital for new facilities and equipment and infrastructure for growth.

"Veritas is focused on expanding high-quality veterinary care throughout the country, and our commitment to investing in and supporting doctors and staff is central to this goal," said Dr. Scavelli. "I am honored by the opportunity to lead Veritas and am confident in our mission to be a trusted and valued partner to our patients and for outstanding veterinary professionals across the nation."

For more information on partnership and career opportunities, please visit www.veritasvetpartners.com.

About Veritas Veterinary Partners

Veritas Veterinary Partners is a national network of leading specialty and emergency veterinary care hospitals. Built around the principles of truth and trust, Veritas is a mission- and values-driven entity with a network of like-minded partners. By offering extensive resources and access to a national network of leading providers, Veritas enhances growth, recruitment, professional development and internal culture for its employees. For more information on partnership and career opportunities, please visit www.veritasvetpartners.com.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading services businesses. The firm's purpose is to help high-quality businesses accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron manages over $850 million of committed capital and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets, including animal health, automotive, education, food & beverage, healthcare & wellness, and residential. For more information, please visit www.percheroncapital.com.

Media Contacts

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritas-veterinary-partners-launches-national-network-of-specialty-and-emergency-veterinary-hospitals-301512436.html

SOURCE Veritas Veterinary Partners

