Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Operating Results

Veritex Holdings, Inc.

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“The first quarter of 2022 was another outstanding financial and growth quarter for our Company,” said President and CEO, C. Malcolm C. Holland, III. “We reported operating diluted EPS of $0.66 and delivered outstanding growth this quarter reflected by overall annualized loan growth of 21% and annualized deposit growth of 29%. We continue our focus on growth, investing in experienced and proven talent and maximizing shareholder returns.”

Quarter to Date Financial Highlights Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) GAAP Net income $ 33,470 $ 41,506 $ 31,787 Diluted EPS 0.65 0.82 0.64 Book value per common share 26.86 26.64 24.96 Return on average assets2 1.36 % 1.68 % 1.44 % Efficiency ratio 52.84 48.53 49.62 Return on average equity2 10.00 12.65 10.53 Non-GAAP1 Operating earnings $ 34,014 $ 42,410 $ 32,213 Diluted operating EPS 0.66 0.84 0.64 Tangible book value per common share 18.51 17.49 16.34 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 42,265 48,640 40,210 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.71 % 1.97 % 1.82 % Operating return on average assets2 1.38 1.72 1.46 Operating efficiency ratio 52.05 47.64 49.62 Return on average tangible common equity2 15.84 20.06 17.17 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 16.08 20.48 17.39 1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“”GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. 2 Annualized ratio.



Other First Quarter Highlights



Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”) and paycheck protection program (“PPP”) loans, grew $359.4 million, or 21.2% annualized, during the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $6.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021;

Total deposits grew $526.0 million, or 28.6% annualized, with the average cost of total deposits decreasing to 0.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 0.18% and 0.31% from the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively;

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets decreased to 0.46%, or 5 bps from December 31, 2021 and 46 bps from March 31, 2021, respectively;

Completed common stock offering with net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, of approximately $153.8 million;

Announced proposed transaction to acquire interLINK, a technology-enabled deposit gathering and processing platform, to (i) enhance liquidity with flexible and scalable access to approximately $5.7 billion in highly diversified, scalable core deposits and (ii) provide low-cost, stable core deposits to fund sustainable long-term growth. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals from the FDIC and the Texas Department of Banking; and

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on May 27, 2022.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $73.0 million and net interest margin was 3.22% compared to $76.7 million and 3.37%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The $3.7 million decrease in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $2.7 million decrease in interest income on loans driven by a decrease in average balances during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and recovery income recognized on fully paid off nonaccrual loans during the three months ended December 31, 2021, with no corresponding recovery income during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Further, this decrease was due to the recognition of $2.1 million of prepayment penalty income on debt securities during the three months ended December 31, 2021, with no corresponding prepayment penalty income recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was slightly offset by a $359 thousand decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures and subordinated notes and a $281 thousand decrease in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest margin decreased 15 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increase in yields earned on debt securities as a result of the recognition of $2.1 million of prepayment penalty income during three months ended December 31, 2021 with no corresponding prepayment penalty income during the three months ended March 31, 2022. There was no change in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the linked quarters.

Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $7.4 million, or 11.3%. The increase was primarily due to a $4.0 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances and a $1.7 million decrease in interest expenses on certificates and other time deposits. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 19 basis points to 0.26% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 0.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $15.1 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 6.5%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $1.4 million in insurance income from BOLI and a decrease of $870 thousand in equity method investment income, offset by a $1.5 million increase in government guaranteed loan income, net.

Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $925 thousand, or 6.5%. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in loan fees and an increase of $1.1 million in service charges and fees on deposit accounts, offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in government guaranteed loan income, net.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $46.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $45.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3.3%. This increase was primarily due to a $2.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily driven by (i) a $1.2 million increase in FICA taxes, (ii) a $960 thousand increase in stock-based compensation resulting from the vesting of February 1, 2019 performance restricted stock unit awards which vested at 150% due the Company performing at the top quartile of total shareholder return (as defined by the equity awards) and (iii) a $531 thousand increase in salaries as a result of our continued investment in talent which was slightly offset by a $333 thousand decrease in stock-based compensation associate with non-qualified stock options.

Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $7.0 million, or 17.6%. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of a (i) $2.7 million increase in salaries resulting from continued investment in talent, (ii) a $960 thousand increase in stock-based compensation resulting from the vesting of February 1, 2019 performance restricted stock unit awards which vested at 150% due the Company performing at the top quartile of total shareholder return (as defined by the equity awards) and (iii) a $829 thousand increase in FICA taxes. The increase was also due to a $700 thousand increase in merger and acquisition expenses recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, were $7.1 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $359.4 million, or 21.2% annualized, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $7.9 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $526.0 million, or 28.6% annualized, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of increases of $412.0 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits and an increase of $255.2 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a decrease of $141.2 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $48.0 million, or 0.46% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $50.1 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The Company had net charge-offs of $4.8 million for the quarter, which were fully reserved against in prior quarters under our allowance for credit loss (“ACL”) model.

The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $500 thousand and $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The recorded benefit for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, was primarily attributable to a decrease in specific reserves on certain nonaccrual loans slightly offset by an increase in general reserves as a result of continued loan growth. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we also recorded a $493 thousand provision for unfunded commitments, which was attributable to higher unfunded balances. ACL as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.02%, 1.15% and 1.76% at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Dividend Information

On April 26, 2022, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/chbsqqsh and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to access the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, https://ir.veritexbank.com/. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #9446379. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until May 4, 2022.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This earnings release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment date of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend, the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars and shares in thousands) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 Diluted EPS 0.65 0.82 0.73 0.59 0.64 Book value per common share 26.86 26.64 26.09 25.72 24.96 Tangible book value per common share1 18.51 17.49 17.53 17.16 16.34 Dividends paid per common share outstanding2 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.17 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 53,907 49,372 49,229 49,498 49,433 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 50,695 49,329 49,423 49,476 49,394 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 51,571 50,441 50,306 50,331 49,998 Summary of Credit Ratios: ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.02 % 1.15 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.76 % NPAs to total assets 0.46 0.51 0.77 0.85 0.92 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.07 0.19 0.09 0.09 — Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets3 1.36 1.68 1.56 1.27 1.44 Return on average equity3 10.00 12.65 11.32 9.42 10.53 Return on average tangible common equity1, 3 15.84 20.06 17.72 15.18 17.17 Efficiency ratio 52.84 48.53 47.55 52.42 49.62 Net interest margin 3.22 3.37 3.26 3.11 3.22 Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.71 % 1.97 % 1.85 % 1.66 % 1.82 % Operating return on average assets1, 3 1.38 1.72 1.48 1.29 1.46 Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 3 16.08 20.48 16.92 15.42 17.39 Operating efficiency ratio1 52.05 47.64 48.51 51.63 49.62 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 13.58 % 13.30 % 13.75 % 13.46 % 13.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.98 9.28 9.43 9.51 9.17 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.66 9.05 9.54 9.38 9.50 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.84 8.58 8.75 9.03 9.27 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.14 8.89 9.06 9.36 9.61 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.73 11.60 12.31 12.86 13.38 1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. 2Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end. 3Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 551,573 $ 379,784 $ 229,712 $ 390,027 $ 468,029 Debt securities 1,244,514 1,052,494 1,103,745 1,125,877 1,077,860 Other investments 188,699 190,591 191,786 87,558 87,226 Loans held for sale 18,721 26,007 18,896 12,065 19,864 LHI, PPP loans, carried at fair value 18,512 53,369 135,842 291,401 407,353 LHI, MW 542,877 565,645 615,045 559,939 599,001 LHI, excluding MW and PPP 7,125,429 6,766,009 6,615,905 6,272,087 5,963,493 Total loans 7,705,539 7,411,030 7,385,688 7,135,492 6,989,711 ACL (72,485 ) (77,754 ) (93,771 ) (99,543 ) (104,936 ) Bank-owned life insurance 83,641 83,194 83,781 83,304 83,318 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 109,138 109,271 116,063 123,504 114,585 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 1,062 — — 2,467 2,337 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 63,986 66,017 54,682 57,143 59,236 Goodwill 404,452 403,771 370,840 370,840 370,840 Other assets 173,561 138,851 129,774 72,856 89,304 Total assets $ 10,453,680 $ 9,757,249 $ 9,572,300 $ 9,349,525 $ 9,237,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,765,895 $ 2,510,723 $ 2,302,925 $ 2,388,068 $ 2,171,719 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 3,688,292 3,276,312 3,228,306 3,112,974 3,189,693 Certificates and other time deposits 1,435,409 1,576,580 1,647,521 1,477,860 1,543,158 Total deposits 7,889,596 7,363,615 7,178,752 6,978,902 6,904,570 Accounts payable and other liabilities 105,552 69,160 66,571 55,499 55,902 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) 777,522 777,562 777,601 777,640 777,679 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 228,018 227,764 262,761 262,766 262,774 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4,996 4,069 2,455 1,811 2,777 Total liabilities 9,005,684 8,442,170 8,288,140 8,076,618 8,003,702 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 605 560 559 558 557 Additional paid-in capital 1,297,161 1,142,758 1,137,889 1,134,603 1,131,324 Retained earnings 298,830 275,273 243,633 216,704 195,661 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,982 64,070 69,661 77,189 62,413 Treasury stock (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (156,147 ) (156,147 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,447,996 1,315,079 1,284,160 1,272,907 1,233,808 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,453,680 $ 9,757,249 $ 9,572,300 $ 9,349,525 $ 9,237,510





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data)