Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex", the "Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



“The second quarter of 2022 was another exceptional quarter for our Company, reporting 1.76% in PTPP operating return,” said President and CEO, C. Malcolm C. Holland, III. “We have remained and will remain focused on the positive momentum we have created by investing in talent and focus on scale in two of the strongest and most resilient markets in the U.S.”

Quarter to Date Year to Date Financial Highlights Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) GAAP Net income $ 29,626 $ 33,470 $ 63,096 $ 61,243 Diluted EPS 0.54 0.65 1.19 1.22 Book value per common share 26.50 26.86 26.50 25.72 Return on average assets2 1.11 % 1.36 % 1.23 % 1.35 % Efficiency ratio 50.76 52.84 51.76 51.01 Return on average equity2 8.21 10.00 9.07 9.96 Non-GAAP1 Operating earnings $ 29,855 $ 34,014 $ 63,869 $ 62,165 Diluted operating EPS 0.55 0.66 1.20 1.24 Tangible book value per common share 18.20 18.51 18.20 17.16 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 47,000 42,265 89,265 78,707 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.76 % 1.71 % 1.74 % 1.74 % Operating return on average assets2 1.12 1.38 1.24 1.37 Operating efficiency ratio 50.45 52.05 51.22 50.62 Return on average tangible common equity2 12.68 15.84 14.17 16.15 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 12.77 16.08 14.34 16.38

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“”GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Annualized ratio.

Other Second Quarter Highlights

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets increased 5 bps from the first quarter of 2022 to 1.76%;

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets decreased to 0.40%, or 6 bps from March 31, 2022, and decreased to 0.40% or 45 bps from June 30, 2021, respectively;

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 1 basis point for the second quarter of 2022;

Net interest margin increased to 3.42%, up 20 basis points from the first quarter of 2022;

Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”) and paycheck protection program (“PPP”) loans, grew $790.4 million, or 44.4% annualized, during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $7.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022;

Total deposits grew $628.1 million, or 31.8% annualized, during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $7.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022; and

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on August 26, 2022.





Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $84.5 million and net interest margin was 3.42% compared to $73.0 million and 3.22%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The $11.4 million increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $10.7 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances and loan yields during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin increased 20 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in yields earned on loans during three months ended June 30, 2022.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $17.3 million, or 25.8%. The increase was primarily due to a $14.4 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 8 basis points to 0.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $10.4 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 31.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.1 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased by $2.1 million, or 16.7%. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.7 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $48.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $46.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.4%. This increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in marketing expenses.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $6.4 million, or 15.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of a $3.3 million increase in salaries resulting from continued investment in talent.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, were $7.9 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $790.4 million, or 44.4% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase was the result of the continued execution, and success of our loan growth strategy, including our investment in talent.

Total deposits were $8.5 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $628.1 million, or 31.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of an increase of $319.0 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits, an increase of $181.9 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and an increase of $127.2 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $45.0 million, or 0.40% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $48.0 million, or 0.46% of total assets at March 31, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $909 thousand for the quarter, which were fully reserved against in prior quarters under our allowance for credit loss (“ACL”) model.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a $500 thousand benefit for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of loan growth. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded no provision for unfunded commitments, which was attributable to stable unfunded balances. ACL as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.02%, 1.02% and 1.59% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Dividend Information

On July 27, 2022, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7rx63qg and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.

Participants may also register via teleconference at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70101fb149e640b7a111c50ba9b1bef1. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements



This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s (“Veritex”) proposed acquisition of interLINK, including the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the ability to complete the acquisition, the ability to obtain any required regulatory or other approvals, authorizations or consents in connection with the acquisition, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom Veritex or interLINK have business relationships, diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues, the reaction to the acquisition of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties, any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services arising from the acquisition, including integration plans, and the treatment of certain deposits via interLINK as not being brokered deposits for any supervisory purpose; the expected payment date of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto; and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 (Dollars and shares in thousands) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 1.21 $ 1.24 Diluted EPS 0.54 0.65 0.82 0.73 0.59 1.19 1.22 Book value per common share 26.50 26.86 26.64 26.09 25.72 26.50 25.72 Tangible book value per common share1 18.20 18.51 17.49 17.53 17.16 18.20 17.16 Dividends paid per common share outstanding2 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.40 0.37 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 53,951 53,907 49,372 49,229 49,498 53,951 49,498 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 53,949 50,695 49,329 49,423 49,476 52,331 49,435 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 54,646 51,571 50,441 50,306 50,331 53,121 50,187 Summary of Credit Ratios: ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.02 % 1.02 % 1.15 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.02 % 1.59 % NPAs to total assets 0.40 0.46 0.51 0.77 0.85 0.40 0.85 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.01 0.07 0.19 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.09 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets3 1.11 1.36 1.68 1.56 1.27 1.23 1.35 Return on average equity3 8.21 10.00 12.65 11.32 9.42 9.07 9.96 Return on average tangible common equity1, 3 12.68 15.84 20.06 17.72 15.18 14.17 16.15 Efficiency ratio 50.76 52.84 48.53 47.55 52.42 51.76 51.01 Net interest margin 3.42 3.22 3.37 3.26 3.11 3.32 3.16 Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 1.20 $ 1.24 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.76 % 1.71 % 1.97 % 1.85 % 1.66 % 1.74 % 1.74 % Operating return on average assets1, 3 1.12 1.38 1.72 1.48 1.29 1.24 1.37 Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 3 12.77 16.08 20.48 16.92 15.42 14.34 16.38 Operating efficiency ratio1 50.45 52.05 47.64 48.51 51.63 51.22 50.62 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 13.51 % 13.58 % 13.30 % 13.75 % 13.46 % 13.54 % 13.57 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.04 9.98 9.28 9.43 9.51 9.04 9.51 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.14 10.66 9.05 9.54 9.38 10.14 9.38 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.25 9.84 8.58 8.75 9.03 9.25 9.03 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.52 10.14 8.89 9.06 9.36 9.52 9.36 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.95 12.73 11.60 12.31 12.86 11.95 12.86

1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.

3Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 410,716 $ 551,573 $ 379,784 $ 229,712 $ 390,027 Debt Securities 1,354,403 1,244,514 1,052,494 1,103,745 1,125,877 Other investments 202,685 188,699 190,591 191,786 87,558 Loans held for sale 14,210 18,721 26,007 18,896 12,065 LHI, PPP loans, carried at fair value 7,339 18,512 53,369 135,842 291,401 LHI, MW 629,291 542,877 565,645 615,045 559,939 LHI, excluding MW and PPP 7,915,792 7,125,429 6,766,009 6,615,905 6,272,087 Total loans 8,566,632 7,705,539 7,411,030 7,385,688 7,135,492 ACL (80,576 ) (72,485 ) (77,754 ) (93,771 ) (99,543 ) Bank-owned life insurance 84,097 83,641 83,194 83,781 83,304 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 108,769 109,138 109,271 116,063 123,504 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 1,032 1,062 — — 2,467 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 59,011 63,986 66,017 54,682 57,143 Goodwill 404,452 404,452 403,771 370,840 370,840 Other assets 193,590 173,561 138,851 129,774 72,856 Total assets $ 11,304,811 $ 10,453,680 $ 9,757,249 $ 9,572,300 $ 9,349,525 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,947,830 $ 2,765,895 $ 2,510,723 $ 2,302,925 $ 2,388,068 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 4,007,250 3,688,292 3,276,312 3,228,306 3,112,974 Certificates and other time deposits 1,562,626 1,435,409 1,576,580 1,647,521 1,477,860 Total deposits 8,517,706 7,889,596 7,363,615 7,178,752 6,978,902 Accounts payable and other liabilities 126,116 105,552 69,160 66,571 55,499 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) 1,000,000 777,522 777,562 777,601 777,640 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 228,272 228,018 227,764 262,761 262,766 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,275 4,996 4,069 2,455 1,811 Total liabilities 9,875,369 9,005,684 8,442,170 8,288,140 8,076,618 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 606 605 560 559 558 Additional paid-in capital 1,300,170 1,297,161 1,142,758 1,137,889 1,134,603 Retained earnings 317,664 298,830 275,273 243,633 216,704 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (21,416 ) 18,982 64,070 69,661 77,189 Treasury stock (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (156,147 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,429,442 1,447,996 1,315,079 1,284,160 1,272,907 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,304,811 $ 10,453,680 $ 9,757,249 $ 9,572,300 $ 9,349,525





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data)