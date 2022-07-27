U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

Veritex Holdings, Inc.
·18 min read
In this article:
  • VBTX
Veritex Holdings, Inc.
Veritex Holdings, Inc.

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“The second quarter of 2022 was another exceptional quarter for our Company, reporting 1.76% in PTPP operating return,” said President and CEO, C. Malcolm C. Holland, III. “We have remained and will remain focused on the positive momentum we have created by investing in talent and focus on scale in two of the strongest and most resilient markets in the U.S.”

 

 

Quarter to Date

 

Year to Date

Financial Highlights

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

 

Q2 2022

 

Q2 2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

29,626

 

 

$

33,470

 

 

 

$

63,096

 

 

$

61,243

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

 

1.19

 

 

 

1.22

 

Book value per common share

 

 

26.50

 

 

 

26.86

 

 

 

 

26.50

 

 

 

25.72

 

Return on average assets2

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

1.35

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

50.76

 

 

 

52.84

 

 

 

 

51.76

 

 

 

51.01

 

Return on average equity2

 

 

8.21

 

 

 

10.00

 

 

 

 

9.07

 

 

 

9.96

 

Non-GAAP1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating earnings

 

$

29,855

 

 

$

34,014

 

 

 

$

63,869

 

 

$

62,165

 

Diluted operating EPS

 

 

0.55

 

 

 

0.66

 

 

 

 

1.20

 

 

 

1.24

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

 

18.20

 

 

 

18.51

 

 

 

 

18.20

 

 

 

17.16

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings

 

 

47,000

 

 

 

42,265

 

 

 

 

89,265

 

 

 

78,707

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2

 

 

1.76

%

 

 

1.71

%

 

 

 

1.74

%

 

 

1.74

%

Operating return on average assets2

 

 

1.12

 

 

 

1.38

 

 

 

 

1.24

 

 

 

1.37

 

Operating efficiency ratio

 

 

50.45

 

 

 

52.05

 

 

 

 

51.22

 

 

 

50.62

 

Return on average tangible common equity2

 

 

12.68

 

 

 

15.84

 

 

 

 

14.17

 

 

 

16.15

 

Operating return on average tangible common equity2

 

 

12.77

 

 

 

16.08

 

 

 

 

14.34

 

 

 

16.38

 

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“”GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Annualized ratio.

Other Second Quarter Highlights

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets increased 5 bps from the first quarter of 2022 to 1.76%;

  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets decreased to 0.40%, or 6 bps from March 31, 2022, and decreased to 0.40% or 45 bps from June 30, 2021, respectively;

  • Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 1 basis point for the second quarter of 2022;

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.42%, up 20 basis points from the first quarter of 2022;

  • Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”) and paycheck protection program (“PPP”) loans, grew $790.4 million, or 44.4% annualized, during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $7.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022;

  • Total deposits grew $628.1 million, or 31.8% annualized, during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $7.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022; and

  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on August 26, 2022.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $84.5 million and net interest margin was 3.42% compared to $73.0 million and 3.22%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The $11.4 million increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $10.7 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances and loan yields during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin increased 20 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in yields earned on loans during three months ended June 30, 2022.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $17.3 million, or 25.8%. The increase was primarily due to a $14.4 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 8 basis points to 0.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $10.4 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 31.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.1 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased by $2.1 million, or 16.7%. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.7 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $48.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $46.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.4%. This increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in marketing expenses.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $6.4 million, or 15.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of a $3.3 million increase in salaries resulting from continued investment in talent.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, were $7.9 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $790.4 million, or 44.4% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase was the result of the continued execution, and success of our loan growth strategy, including our investment in talent.

Total deposits were $8.5 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $628.1 million, or 31.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of an increase of $319.0 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits, an increase of $181.9 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and an increase of $127.2 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $45.0 million, or 0.40% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $48.0 million, or 0.46% of total assets at March 31, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $909 thousand for the quarter, which were fully reserved against in prior quarters under our allowance for credit loss (“ACL”) model.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a $500 thousand benefit for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of loan growth. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded no provision for unfunded commitments, which was attributable to stable unfunded balances. ACL as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.02%, 1.02% and 1.59% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Dividend Information

On July 27, 2022, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7rx63qg and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.

Participants may also register via teleconference at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70101fb149e640b7a111c50ba9b1bef1. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s (“Veritex”) proposed acquisition of interLINK, including the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the ability to complete the acquisition, the ability to obtain any required regulatory or other approvals, authorizations or consents in connection with the acquisition, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom Veritex or interLINK have business relationships, diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues, the reaction to the acquisition of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties, any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services arising from the acquisition, including integration plans, and the treatment of certain deposits via interLINK as not being brokered deposits for any supervisory purpose; the expected payment date of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto; and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

 

Jun 30,
2021

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2021

 

 

(Dollars and shares in thousands)

Per Share Data (Common Stock):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

1.24

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

0.82

 

 

 

0.73

 

 

 

0.59

 

 

 

1.19

 

 

 

1.22

 

Book value per common share

 

 

26.50

 

 

 

26.86

 

 

 

26.64

 

 

 

26.09

 

 

 

25.72

 

 

 

26.50

 

 

 

25.72

 

Tangible book value per common share1

 

 

18.20

 

 

 

18.51

 

 

 

17.49

 

 

 

17.53

 

 

 

17.16

 

 

 

18.20

 

 

 

17.16

 

Dividends paid per common share outstanding2

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding at period end

 

 

53,951

 

 

 

53,907

 

 

 

49,372

 

 

 

49,229

 

 

 

49,498

 

 

 

53,951

 

 

 

49,498

 

Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period

 

 

53,949

 

 

 

50,695

 

 

 

49,329

 

 

 

49,423

 

 

 

49,476

 

 

 

52,331

 

 

 

49,435

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period

 

 

54,646

 

 

 

51,571

 

 

 

50,441

 

 

 

50,306

 

 

 

50,331

 

 

 

53,121

 

 

 

50,187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary of Credit Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.59

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

1.59

%

NPAs to total assets

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

0.51

 

 

 

0.77

 

 

 

0.85

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.85

 

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets3

 

 

1.11

 

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

1.68

 

 

 

1.56

 

 

 

1.27

 

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1.35

 

Return on average equity3

 

 

8.21

 

 

 

10.00

 

 

 

12.65

 

 

 

11.32

 

 

 

9.42

 

 

 

9.07

 

 

 

9.96

 

Return on average tangible common equity1, 3

 

 

12.68

 

 

 

15.84

 

 

 

20.06

 

 

 

17.72

 

 

 

15.18

 

 

 

14.17

 

 

 

16.15

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

50.76

 

 

 

52.84

 

 

 

48.53

 

 

 

47.55

 

 

 

52.42

 

 

 

51.76

 

 

 

51.01

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.42

 

 

 

3.22

 

 

 

3.37

 

 

 

3.26

 

 

 

3.11

 

 

 

3.32

 

 

 

3.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted operating EPS1

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.24

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2

 

 

1.76

%

 

 

1.71

%

 

 

1.97

%

 

 

1.85

%

 

 

1.66

%

 

 

1.74

%

 

 

1.74

%

Operating return on average assets1, 3

 

 

1.12

 

 

 

1.38

 

 

 

1.72

 

 

 

1.48

 

 

 

1.29

 

 

 

1.24

 

 

 

1.37

 

Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 3

 

 

12.77

 

 

 

16.08

 

 

 

20.48

 

 

 

16.92

 

 

 

15.42

 

 

 

14.34

 

 

 

16.38

 

Operating efficiency ratio1

 

 

50.45

 

 

 

52.05

 

 

 

47.64

 

 

 

48.51

 

 

 

51.63

 

 

 

51.22

 

 

 

50.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

 

 

13.51

%

 

 

13.58

%

 

 

13.30

%

 

 

13.75

%

 

 

13.46

%

 

 

13.54

%

 

 

13.57

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

 

 

9.04

 

 

 

9.98

 

 

 

9.28

 

 

 

9.43

 

 

 

9.51

 

 

 

9.04

 

 

 

9.51

 

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)

 

 

10.14

 

 

 

10.66

 

 

 

9.05

 

 

 

9.54

 

 

 

9.38

 

 

 

10.14

 

 

 

9.38

 

Common equity tier 1 capital

 

 

9.25

 

 

 

9.84

 

 

 

8.58

 

 

 

8.75

 

 

 

9.03

 

 

 

9.25

 

 

 

9.03

 

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

 

 

9.52

 

 

 

10.14

 

 

 

8.89

 

 

 

9.06

 

 

 

9.36

 

 

 

9.52

 

 

 

9.36

 

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

 

 

11.95

 

 

 

12.73

 

 

 

11.60

 

 

 

12.31

 

 

 

12.86

 

 

 

11.95

 

 

 

12.86

 

1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.
3Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)

 

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

 

Jun 30,
2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

410,716

 

 

$

551,573

 

 

$

379,784

 

 

$

229,712

 

 

$

390,027

 

Debt Securities

 

 

1,354,403

 

 

 

1,244,514

 

 

 

1,052,494

 

 

 

1,103,745

 

 

 

1,125,877

 

Other investments

 

 

202,685

 

 

 

188,699

 

 

 

190,591

 

 

 

191,786

 

 

 

87,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

14,210

 

 

 

18,721

 

 

 

26,007

 

 

 

18,896

 

 

 

12,065

 

LHI, PPP loans, carried at fair value

 

 

7,339

 

 

 

18,512

 

 

 

53,369

 

 

 

135,842

 

 

 

291,401

 

LHI, MW

 

 

629,291

 

 

 

542,877

 

 

 

565,645

 

 

 

615,045

 

 

 

559,939

 

LHI, excluding MW and PPP

 

 

7,915,792

 

 

 

7,125,429

 

 

 

6,766,009

 

 

 

6,615,905

 

 

 

6,272,087

 

Total loans

 

 

8,566,632

 

 

 

7,705,539

 

 

 

7,411,030

 

 

 

7,385,688

 

 

 

7,135,492

 

ACL

 

 

(80,576

)

 

 

(72,485

)

 

 

(77,754

)

 

 

(93,771

)

 

 

(99,543

)

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

84,097

 

 

 

83,641

 

 

 

83,194

 

 

 

83,781

 

 

 

83,304

 

Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net

 

 

108,769

 

 

 

109,138

 

 

 

109,271

 

 

 

116,063

 

 

 

123,504

 

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

1,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,467

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

59,011

 

 

 

63,986

 

 

 

66,017

 

 

 

54,682

 

 

 

57,143

 

Goodwill

 

 

404,452

 

 

 

404,452

 

 

 

403,771

 

 

 

370,840

 

 

 

370,840

 

Other assets

 

 

193,590

 

 

 

173,561

 

 

 

138,851

 

 

 

129,774

 

 

 

72,856

 

Total assets

 

$

11,304,811

 

 

$

10,453,680

 

 

$

9,757,249

 

 

$

9,572,300

 

 

$

9,349,525

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

$

2,947,830

 

 

$

2,765,895

 

 

$

2,510,723

 

 

$

2,302,925

 

 

$

2,388,068

 

Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits

 

 

4,007,250

 

 

 

3,688,292

 

 

 

3,276,312

 

 

 

3,228,306

 

 

 

3,112,974

 

Certificates and other time deposits

 

 

1,562,626

 

 

 

1,435,409

 

 

 

1,576,580

 

 

 

1,647,521

 

 

 

1,477,860

 

Total deposits

 

 

8,517,706

 

 

 

7,889,596

 

 

 

7,363,615

 

 

 

7,178,752

 

 

 

6,978,902

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

126,116

 

 

 

105,552

 

 

 

69,160

 

 

 

66,571

 

 

 

55,499

 

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”)

 

 

1,000,000

 

 

 

777,522

 

 

 

777,562

 

 

 

777,601

 

 

 

777,640

 

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes

 

 

228,272

 

 

 

228,018

 

 

 

227,764

 

 

 

262,761

 

 

 

262,766

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

 

3,275

 

 

 

4,996

 

 

 

4,069

 

 

 

2,455

 

 

 

1,811

 

Total liabilities

 

 

9,875,369

 

 

 

9,005,684

 

 

 

8,442,170

 

 

 

8,288,140

 

 

 

8,076,618

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

606

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

559

 

 

 

558

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,300,170

 

 

 

1,297,161

 

 

 

1,142,758

 

 

 

1,137,889

 

 

 

1,134,603

 

Retained earnings

 

 

317,664

 

 

 

298,830

 

 

 

275,273

 

 

 

243,633

 

 

 

216,704

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(21,416

)

 

 

18,982

 

 

 

64,070

 

 

 

69,661

 

 

 

77,189

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(167,582

)

 

 

(167,582

)

 

 

(167,582

)

 

 

(167,582

)

 

 

(156,147

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,429,442

 

 

 

1,447,996

 

 

 

1,315,079

 

 

 

1,284,160

 

 

 

1,272,907

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

11,304,811

 

 

$

10,453,680

 

 

$

9,757,249

 

 

$

9,572,300

 

 

$

9,349,525

 


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2021

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

Jun 30, 2021

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

$

82,191

 

$

71,443

 

 

$

74,174

 

 

$

71,139

 

 

$

67,814

 

$

153,634

 

$

135,213

Debt securities

 

 

9,632

 

 

7,762

 

 

 

9,553

 

 

 

7,613

 

 

 

7,529

 

 

17,394

 

 

14,966

Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold

 

 

714

 

 

262

 

 

 

165

 

