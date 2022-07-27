Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results
DALLAS, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“The second quarter of 2022 was another exceptional quarter for our Company, reporting 1.76% in PTPP operating return,” said President and CEO, C. Malcolm C. Holland, III. “We have remained and will remain focused on the positive momentum we have created by investing in talent and focus on scale in two of the strongest and most resilient markets in the U.S.”
Quarter to Date
Year to Date
Financial Highlights
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
GAAP
Net income
$
29,626
$
33,470
$
63,096
$
61,243
Diluted EPS
0.54
0.65
1.19
1.22
Book value per common share
26.50
26.86
26.50
25.72
Return on average assets2
1.11
%
1.36
%
1.23
%
1.35
%
Efficiency ratio
50.76
52.84
51.76
51.01
Return on average equity2
8.21
10.00
9.07
9.96
Non-GAAP1
Operating earnings
$
29,855
$
34,014
$
63,869
$
62,165
Diluted operating EPS
0.55
0.66
1.20
1.24
Tangible book value per common share
18.20
18.51
18.20
17.16
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings
47,000
42,265
89,265
78,707
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2
1.76
%
1.71
%
1.74
%
1.74
%
Operating return on average assets2
1.12
1.38
1.24
1.37
Operating efficiency ratio
50.45
52.05
51.22
50.62
Return on average tangible common equity2
12.68
15.84
14.17
16.15
Operating return on average tangible common equity2
12.77
16.08
14.34
16.38
1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“”GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Annualized ratio.
Other Second Quarter Highlights
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets increased 5 bps from the first quarter of 2022 to 1.76%;
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets decreased to 0.40%, or 6 bps from March 31, 2022, and decreased to 0.40% or 45 bps from June 30, 2021, respectively;
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 1 basis point for the second quarter of 2022;
Net interest margin increased to 3.42%, up 20 basis points from the first quarter of 2022;
Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”) and paycheck protection program (“PPP”) loans, grew $790.4 million, or 44.4% annualized, during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $7.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022;
Total deposits grew $628.1 million, or 31.8% annualized, during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $7.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022; and
Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on August 26, 2022.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Net Interest Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $84.5 million and net interest margin was 3.42% compared to $73.0 million and 3.22%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The $11.4 million increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $10.7 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances and loan yields during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin increased 20 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in yields earned on loans during three months ended June 30, 2022.
Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $17.3 million, or 25.8%. The increase was primarily due to a $14.4 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 8 basis points to 0.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $10.4 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 31.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.1 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net.
Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased by $2.1 million, or 16.7%. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.7 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $48.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $46.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.4%. This increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in marketing expenses.
Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $6.4 million, or 15.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of a $3.3 million increase in salaries resulting from continued investment in talent.
Financial Condition
Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, were $7.9 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $790.4 million, or 44.4% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase was the result of the continued execution, and success of our loan growth strategy, including our investment in talent.
Total deposits were $8.5 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $628.1 million, or 31.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of an increase of $319.0 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits, an increase of $181.9 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and an increase of $127.2 million in certificates and other time deposits.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $45.0 million, or 0.40% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $48.0 million, or 0.46% of total assets at March 31, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $909 thousand for the quarter, which were fully reserved against in prior quarters under our allowance for credit loss (“ACL”) model.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a $500 thousand benefit for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of loan growth. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded no provision for unfunded commitments, which was attributable to stable unfunded balances. ACL as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.02%, 1.02% and 1.59% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Dividend Information
On July 27, 2022, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call
The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7rx63qg and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.
Participants may also register via teleconference at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70101fb149e640b7a111c50ba9b1bef1. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.
A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.
About Veritex Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s (“Veritex”) proposed acquisition of interLINK, including the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the ability to complete the acquisition, the ability to obtain any required regulatory or other approvals, authorizations or consents in connection with the acquisition, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom Veritex or interLINK have business relationships, diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues, the reaction to the acquisition of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties, any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services arising from the acquisition, including integration plans, and the treatment of certain deposits via interLINK as not being brokered deposits for any supervisory purpose; the expected payment date of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto; and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
(Dollars and shares in thousands)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):
Basic EPS
$
0.55
$
0.66
$
0.84
$
0.75
$
0.60
$
1.21
$
1.24
Diluted EPS
0.54
0.65
0.82
0.73
0.59
1.19
1.22
Book value per common share
26.50
26.86
26.64
26.09
25.72
26.50
25.72
Tangible book value per common share1
18.20
18.51
17.49
17.53
17.16
18.20
17.16
Dividends paid per common share outstanding2
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.40
0.37
Common Stock Data:
Shares outstanding at period end
53,951
53,907
49,372
49,229
49,498
53,951
49,498
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period
53,949
50,695
49,329
49,423
49,476
52,331
49,435
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period
54,646
51,571
50,441
50,306
50,331
53,121
50,187
Summary of Credit Ratios:
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans
1.02
%
1.02
%
1.15
%
1.42
%
1.59
%
1.02
%
1.59
%
NPAs to total assets
0.40
0.46
0.51
0.77
0.85
0.40
0.85
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.01
0.07
0.19
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.09
Summary Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets3
1.11
1.36
1.68
1.56
1.27
1.23
1.35
Return on average equity3
8.21
10.00
12.65
11.32
9.42
9.07
9.96
Return on average tangible common equity1, 3
12.68
15.84
20.06
17.72
15.18
14.17
16.15
Efficiency ratio
50.76
52.84
48.53
47.55
52.42
51.76
51.01
Net interest margin
3.42
3.22
3.37
3.26
3.11
3.32
3.16
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:
Diluted operating EPS1
$
0.55
$
0.66
$
0.84
$
0.70
$
0.60
$
1.20
$
1.24
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2
1.76
%
1.71
%
1.97
%
1.85
%
1.66
%
1.74
%
1.74
%
Operating return on average assets1, 3
1.12
1.38
1.72
1.48
1.29
1.24
1.37
Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 3
12.77
16.08
20.48
16.92
15.42
14.34
16.38
Operating efficiency ratio1
50.45
52.05
47.64
48.51
51.63
51.22
50.62
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
13.51
%
13.58
%
13.30
%
13.75
%
13.46
%
13.54
%
13.57
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
9.04
9.98
9.28
9.43
9.51
9.04
9.51
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)
10.14
10.66
9.05
9.54
9.38
10.14
9.38
Common equity tier 1 capital
9.25
9.84
8.58
8.75
9.03
9.25
9.03
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.52
10.14
8.89
9.06
9.36
9.52
9.36
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
11.95
12.73
11.60
12.31
12.86
11.95
12.86
1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.
3Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
410,716
$
551,573
$
379,784
$
229,712
$
390,027
Debt Securities
1,354,403
1,244,514
1,052,494
1,103,745
1,125,877
Other investments
202,685
188,699
190,591
191,786
87,558
Loans held for sale
14,210
18,721
26,007
18,896
12,065
LHI, PPP loans, carried at fair value
7,339
18,512
53,369
135,842
291,401
LHI, MW
629,291
542,877
565,645
615,045
559,939
LHI, excluding MW and PPP
7,915,792
7,125,429
6,766,009
6,615,905
6,272,087
Total loans
8,566,632
7,705,539
7,411,030
7,385,688
7,135,492
ACL
(80,576
)
(72,485
)
(77,754
)
(93,771
)
(99,543
)
Bank-owned life insurance
84,097
83,641
83,194
83,781
83,304
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net
108,769
109,138
109,271
116,063
123,504
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
1,032
1,062
—
—
2,467
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
59,011
63,986
66,017
54,682
57,143
Goodwill
404,452
404,452
403,771
370,840
370,840
Other assets
193,590
173,561
138,851
129,774
72,856
Total assets
$
11,304,811
$
10,453,680
$
9,757,249
$
9,572,300
$
9,349,525
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,947,830
$
2,765,895
$
2,510,723
$
2,302,925
$
2,388,068
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits
4,007,250
3,688,292
3,276,312
3,228,306
3,112,974
Certificates and other time deposits
1,562,626
1,435,409
1,576,580
1,647,521
1,477,860
Total deposits
8,517,706
7,889,596
7,363,615
7,178,752
6,978,902
Accounts payable and other liabilities
126,116
105,552
69,160
66,571
55,499
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”)
1,000,000
777,522
777,562
777,601
777,640
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes
228,272
228,018
227,764
262,761
262,766
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
3,275
4,996
4,069
2,455
1,811
Total liabilities
9,875,369
9,005,684
8,442,170
8,288,140
8,076,618
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
606
605
560
559
558
Additional paid-in capital
1,300,170
1,297,161
1,142,758
1,137,889
1,134,603
Retained earnings
317,664
298,830
275,273
243,633
216,704
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(21,416
)
18,982
64,070
69,661
77,189
Treasury stock
(167,582
)
(167,582
)
(167,582
)
(167,582
)
(156,147
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,429,442
1,447,996
1,315,079
1,284,160
1,272,907
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
11,304,811
$
10,453,680
$
9,757,249
$
9,572,300
$
9,349,525
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
82,191
$
71,443
$
74,174
$
71,139
$
67,814
$
153,634
$
135,213
Debt securities
9,632
7,762
9,553
7,613
7,529
17,394
14,966
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold
714
262
165