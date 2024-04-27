Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will pay a dividend of $0.20 on the 24th of May. The dividend yield will be 4.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Veritex Holdings

Veritex Holdings' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Veritex Holdings has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 5-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Veritex Holdings' payout ratio of 46% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Veritex Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Veritex Holdings' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.9% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Veritex Holdings to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Veritex Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 8.5% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Veritex Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Veritex Holdings that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.