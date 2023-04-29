Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VBTX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 25th of May. The dividend yield will be 4.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Veritex Holdings' stock price has reduced by 37% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Veritex Holdings' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Veritex Holdings has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 4 years. Taking data from Veritex Holdings' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 29%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with some room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Veritex Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Veritex Holdings has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Veritex Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Veritex Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Veritex Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Veritex Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

