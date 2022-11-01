U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,856.78
    -15.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,620.67
    -112.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,914.50
    -73.65 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.97
    +7.11 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.62
    +2.09 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.00
    +7.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.53 (+2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0500
    -0.0270 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1820
    -0.5320 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,410.91
    +26.21 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.56
    -1.49 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

veritree and Vitasave announce new partnership to revitalize Canada's natural outdoors

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- veritree, a data-driven climate solutions platform that connects sustainably minded companies with verified and traceable tree-planting projects, announced a new partnership with Vitasave. As one of Canada's premier supplement and vitamin retailers, Vitasave champions health in all its forms, body, mind, and planet. By partnering with veritree, Vitasave is supporting verified solutions to help revitalize and restore Canada's natural outdoors.

Vitsave is kicking off its partnership ahead of National Hiking Day, November 17th - a day that acknowledges the opportunity to get outdoors and exercise, while exploring and appreciating Canada's natural beauty. In partnership with veritree, Vitasave will plant one Canadian tree or kelp for every online order placed between November 1 and 17. Vitasave will also be adding a checkout option for consumers to add trees and kelp directly to their baskets on all online orders going forward.

Leveraging veritree's technology, Vitasave will be able to manage, track, and verify the impact of their restoration efforts over time. veritree matches businesses to verified projects based on the desired impacts of their restorative investments. The veritree platform enables multiple digital touch points to authentically engage, attract, and unite customers on impacts that are aligned with their values. Vitasave's upcoming tree planting project will directly support two restorative projects close to its heart and its headquarters in British Columbia.

The first site is in Cariboo, B.C., an area that has been devastated by wildfires over the past several years. Reforestation efforts will help to prevent soil erosion, protect the water quality of nearby rivers and lakes, and help to accelerate the restoration of local wildlife habitats.

The second is a kelp restoration project taking place off the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia. Kelp can help to restore vital habitat for marine life, boost fisheries, and draw down carbon from the atmosphere. veritree and Vitasave will be helping to plant and monitor kelp lines that will be future habitats for herring and salmonids.

"veritree and Vitasave have a common affinity for nature's wellbeing," said veritree CEO, Derrick Emsley. "Our partnership enables Vitasave to take restorative action close to home, helping to build a more sustainable and healthy future for all Canadians."

"It is critical for us and our consumers to access and understand the impacts of our actions as we take steps to do our part." said Co-Founder of Vitasave, Adam Assadkhan. "Our partnership with veritree allows Vitasave to see and share the benefits of our climate investments, in real time."

About veritree

veritree is a data-driven, restorative platform that connects climate solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy. With on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification, veritree improves transparency and trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and build climate solutions.

The success behind tentree's planting program, veritree scales consumer-centric programs between planting organizations and corporations around the world. veritree's mission is to restore the planet - planting and verifying one billion trees within the decade. For more information, visit veritree.com.

About Vitasave:

Vitasave is a 100% Canadian owned and operated natural health company headquartered in beautiful British Columbia, with warehouses in Vancouver and Toronto. With two retail locations and growing, the Vitasave mission is to help everyone live a healthier life by connecting them with health & wellness products that best suit their needs. Vitasave carries something for everyone, with over 6000 natural health products across more than 200 brands, including vitamins, supplements, food, pet care and lifestyle products. Founded by three brothers Ali Assadkhan, Amir Assadkhan and Adam Assadkhan, Vitasave is quickly becoming the industry leader in Canadian natural health.

Media Contact: Montana Brisbin, montana.brisbin@veritree.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritree-and-vitasave-announce-new-partnership-to-revitalize-canadas-natural-outdoors-301665115.html

SOURCE veritree

Recommended Stories

  • Why First Solar Stock Surged Today

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) jumped 9.7% on Monday, following bullish commentary from two Wall Street investment teams. Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith reiterated his buy rating on First Solar's stock. First Solar's third-quarter financial report showed that it's well positioned to benefit from the industry's favorable supply and demand dynamics, according to Dumoulin-Smith.

  • Google signs solar power supply deal with SoftBank-backed SB Energy

    Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental and sustainability goals. The $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden signed in August also seeks to incentivise a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits. Google will use the energy from the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company, which will have a capacity of about 3 GW by early next year, to power data centers in Texas, Alphabet said.

  • Tesla Talked to Glencore About Buying Stake in the Miner

    Discussions were preliminary and didn’t result in any deal. Tesla is already a customer of Glencore, a big cobalt producer.

  • Top Energy Stocks for November 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • Why Dogecoin Continues to Zoom Higher

    The meme cryptocurrency has been on an absolute tear this week after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter.

  • OPEC Sec Gen: Oil investment lag sowing seeds for future energy crises

    The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for the hydrocarbon grows in the long term, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday. "If we don't get it right this time we are sowing the seeds for future energy crises - not just one, but multiple," he told Reuters in an interview. Al Ghais sounded a note of optimism that policymakers at the upcoming COP27 climate summit will be more open to hearing the oil industry's point of view on the climate change debate.

  • Karora Achieves Carbon Neutrality in 2022 Following the Retirement of Diversified Carbon Offsets Purchased via Invert Inc. and Provides Update on Emissions Reduction Strategy

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will achieve carbon neutrality for the second straight year in 2022 for its own operations (Scope 1 emissions) and purchased electricity consumption (Scope 2 emissions) through the purchase and retirement of 95,000 tonnes of verified carbon offset credits. The credit retirements form a part of Karora's ongoing carbon emissions reduction and concurrent offset strategy.

  • Nikola, KeyState to collaborate on hydrogen supply

    However, Nikola said it was working on a definitive agreement with the hydrogen producer to expand supply for Nikola's fuel-cell electric vehicles. The over 7,000-acre KeyState site is expected to be operational in 2026 and will also supply ammonia and urea for industrial and transportation markets. Nikola is also building a hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck with a range of up to 500 miles and a refuel time of under 20 minutes that would enable it to carry freight over longer distances.

  • Some 75% of surveyed Americans would jump at a ‘green’ job in solar, wind or EVs, which tend to pay 21% more

    About 75% of Americans like the idea of a well-paying job as part of the new green Industrial Revolution --- a shift from traditional energy to alternatives.

  • How solar farms in space might beam electricity to Earth

    The UK government is supporting projects to put solar panels in space and beam energy back to Earth.

  • Exclusive-Argentina set to permit wheat export delays amid drought - sources

    Argentina's government is set to announce measures, potentially within days, to allow wheat exporters to delay agreed shipments after a major drought hammered the crop, raising concern about domestic supply. A source at the country's CEC grains exporting chamber, which represents companies buying the grain, said measures would be released "in the coming days" to allow firms to reschedule agreed wheat exports without facing the normal 15% fine from authorities. A government source with direct knowledge of the matter said that measures to permit wheat shipment delays were "probable".

  • What Really Happens When Emissions Vanish

    (Bloomberg) -- Many of the world’s largest companies are declaring breakneck progress in the fight against climate change. While their environmental handiwork shows up on paper, these gains often fail to materialize in the atmosphere.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspi

  • Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

    Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent

  • Cameroon's electronic waste recyclers struggle despite historic law

    Sheltered from the harsh central African sun by a patched-up parasol, Ismael Alioum rummages through piles of electronic waste, gleaning useful components and high-value metals from circuit boards and switches.

  • UAE and U.S. to spur $100 billion in clean energy projects - WAM

    ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates and the United States have signed a partnership to spur $100 billion of investments in clean energy projects and add 100 gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday. "Together, we will spur large-scale investment in new energy technologies, in our own countries, around the world and in emerging economies," U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said a statement carried on WAM. The statement said the partnership would "assemble and stimulate" private and public sector funding and support for clean energy innovation, carbon and methane management, advanced reactors including small modular reactors, and industrial and transport decarbonisation.

  • Climate scientists hail Brazil election results as a victory for 'humanity and life itself'

    The fate of the Amazon rainforest was on the ballot in Brazil's presidential election runoff on Sunday, according to climate change experts, and with the narrow victory for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over President Jair Bolsonaro, they say the Amazon and the planet won.

  • Mexico, US Plan Clean-Energy Hub Along Border, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico and the US are working on ambitious plans to turn parts of the border region into a clean energy hub, replete with solar and wind plants, lithium mining and electric vehicle factories, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell

  • In California’s Wine Country, Some Towns Ban New Gasoline Stations

    Advocates urge prohibitions to fight climate change, while opponents say gas prices will rise and stations can charge electric cars.

  • A way to get solar energy — no rooftop panels required — is making headway in Illinois: ‘Community solar is about to explode’

    CHICAGO — There are no shiny black solar panels on the roof of his condo building, but Paul Dickerson is enjoying the benefits of clean energy just the same. Dickerson, 73, of Oak Park, Illinois, has signed up for what is known in Illinois as community solar — a program in which residents subscribe to nearby solar farms, reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and receiving discounts ...

  • Why Brazil's election is a major victory in the fight against climate change

    The outcome of Brazil's presidential election Sunday is being hailed as a crucial victory for global climate, with experts saying the country now has an