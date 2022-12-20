Verity Asset Management's Al Otto Named Vice-Chairman for the Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™ (CBCF™)

Leader of Verity's plan governance platform business unit, Vynntana™, is a leading proponent for increased fiduciary education and training in the financial advisory industry

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity Asset Management , a Registered Investment Adviser, is pleased to announce that Al Otto, AIFA®, BCF™, national director, plan governance solutions, was recently elected to the position of Vice-Chairman for the Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™ (CBCF™). Otto leads Vynntana™, Verity's plan governance platform. It provides expert guidance and a comprehensive suite of tools supporting 403(b) and 457(b) employer sponsors and the non-ERISA retirement plans they provide for their eligible K-14 public school, college, church, governmental agency, and non-profit employees.

Otto joined Verity Asset Management in 2018 and is a 20-year veteran of the retirement advisory and employer-sponsored plans industry, which includes experience founding several successful advisory and fiduciary-related businesses. He is also a published author and speaker on issues pertaining to tax-exempt retirement plan management, fiduciary governance, and other related areas.

On November 30, 2022, the Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries announced the election of new directors and officers, including naming Otto as Vice-Chairman. He is a founding board member of the CBCF, a Public Benefit Corporation whose mission is to provide critical infrastructure to accelerate the development of exemplary fiduciaries. The CBCF is affiliated with the Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies. View the CBCF announcement here, which includes a schedule of upcoming fiduciary training opportunities.

In his role with Vynntana™, Otto is focused on leading the growth of tax-exempt retirement plan management and retirement income account products nationally.

"We are pleased to share the news of Al Otto's election to the position of Vice-Chairman for the Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries. Beyond his experience and veteran leadership in the employer-sponsored plan space, we are fortunate for the fact he brings an exemplary level of dedication to ensuring Verity maintains a high fiduciary standard," said Gordon Wegwart, President and CEO at Verity. "Having worked in collaboration with Al across multiple groundbreaking initiatives over the past few years, it is hard to envision anyone significantly more qualified in terms of background and commitment to the principles of the CBCF."

For questions or to learn more about Vynntana, contact the company at (https://www.verityinvest.com/contact-us/) or call us at (800) 247-6717.

About Verity Asset Management:

Verity Asset Management is a Durham, N.C.-based Registered Investment Advisor. Founded in 1996, Verity provides a suite of advisory services nationally to investors, employers and other investment advisors. Services include: Wealth Management for individual investors integrating decades of expertise and evolving new technologies; Customized Financial and Retirement Savings Guidance to ensure investor savings last their lifetime; Governance and Oversight for Employer Plans providing specialized expertise in tax-exempt and corporate plans; and Turnkey Solutions for Investment Advisors delivering investment management and practice support. For more information, visit https://www.verityinvest.com/.

