U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.91
    -67.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,311.13
    -318.20 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.92
    -318.63 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.79
    -18.72 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    -0.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -17.70 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.63 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1397
    +0.0091 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8410
    +0.0750 (+4.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3603
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8540
    +0.4040 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,589.24
    -1,144.11 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.08
    -7.97 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.32
    -46.68 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Verizon 5G will power innovation and research at The Pennsylvania State University

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verizon Sourcing LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EANAX
  • VZ

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is delivering 5G Ultra Wideband to Penn State, allowing researchers to explore how 5G can enhance manufacturing and enable new applications in education, training, and workforce development. The deployment took place at Penn State’s Innovation Park, which offers 118-acres of office, manufacturing and research space, and is part of one of the world’s premier research institutions, with access to Penn State’s scientific, engineering, technology and business resources. With 5G Ultra Wideband, students, faculty, start-up and established companies can work together to test and innovate emerging technologies and explore solutions that can improve processes and automation in manufacturing. The effort aims to foster new research and development partnerships to improve commercial applications and workforce development through advanced wireless technologies and expand 3D printing access and education to Penn State students.

“We are excited to partner with Verizon to bring advanced digital connectivity to Penn State and enable new innovations in digital connectivity,” said Tim Simpson, the Paul Morrow Professor of Engineering Design and Manufacturing and co-director for the Center for Innovation Materials Processing through Direct Digital Deposition (CIMP-3D). “Having 5G capabilities in CIMP-3D creates unique opportunities to drive the use and adoption of additive manufacturing as we embark on the fourth industrial revolution, or 'Industry 4.0'.”

“Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides the foundation for 21st Century innovation and it will enable things like vehicle-to-vehicle communication for safety and autonomy, untethered robots increasing productivity, and thousands of connected sensors in a warehouse delivering real time intelligence,” said Nicki Palmer, Chief Product Development Officer at Verizon, Penn State College of Engineering alumna and a member of Penn State’s Corporate Engagement Advisory Committee. “Working with Penn State, we hope to accelerate the research and development of new use cases only made possible with the massive bandwidth, super-fast speed and ultra-low latency that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and mobile edge compute can provide.”

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband deployment at Penn State represents an early milestone for the initiative, which will continue to support technological advancements and collaborations across Penn State.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Geoffrey Basye
geoffrey.basye@verizon.com
(202) 748-1882


Recommended Stories

  • Four strategies the DoD must consider to leverage 5G’s full potential

    5G is a different beast than many other technologies the military has leveraged from the private sector.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • Solana's SOL Tumbles 10% After $326M Wormhole Exploit

    An exploit on Wormhole, a bridge between solana and ethereum blockchain, caused losses for SOL traders.

  • 2 Stocks to Watch as the Nasdaq Falls

    The stock market has been trying to put in a solid recovery after a particularly bad January for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Meta's news had some implications for programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which saw its stock move lower in the premarket session. Will Meta's Apple issues cost The Trade Desk, too?

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • Apple Makes Progress in India as iPhone Sales Rise 34% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. had its strongest quarter for iPhone sales in India yet, a sign the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is finally making progress in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring

  • Exclusive-iPhone flaw exploited by second Israeli spy firm-sources

    A flaw in Apple's software exploited by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group to break into iPhones in 2021 was simultaneously abused by a competing company, according to five people familiar with the matter. QuaDream, the sources said, is a smaller and lower profile Israeli firm that also develops smartphone hacking tools intended for government clients. The two rival businesses gained the same ability last year to remotely break into iPhones, according to the five sources, meaning that both firms could compromise Apple phones without an owner needing to open a malicious link.

  • Investors expect Nokia to give bolder guidance, resume dividends

    After three quarters of growth, Finland's Nokia is expected to round 2021 off with another set of strong results, which investors hope will lead to the resumption of dividends and a bolder outlook for this year's revenue. Under CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took the helm at Nokia 18 months ago, the telecoms network supplier has gained ground on rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson in attracting customers for its 5G equipment. "The reset phase of the strategy is done with and now it could slowly move to steady growth," Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said, adding that Nokia's recovery has benefited from a faster-than-expected rise in demand.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Aptiv, Audi invest $285 million in software company TTTech Auto

    Auto technology supplier Aptiv PLC and Volkswagen AG's Audi brand are investing a combined $285 million in vehicle software company TTTech Auto, giving the Austrian firm a valuation of $1 billion, the companies said. TTTech Auto designs software that auto manufacturers can use to manage data flowing from sensors and safety systems used to automate driving. The company's Motionwise software also helps engineers develop new automated driving and safety software more quickly.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.

  • Sony shares slide as gaming concerns re-emerge

    Shares in Sony Group Corp slid as much as 8.8% in early trade in Tokyo on Thursday after four consecutive days of gains as concerns about its gaming business re-emerge amid component shortages and competition from heavyweight rivals. Sony fell almost 13% last month after rival Microsoft announced it was buying "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard, but more recently recovered some ground as the group made its own deal for "Destiny" developer Bungie. Sony is struggling to produce enough PlayStation 5 (PS5) units to meet demand amid component shortages and logistics snarl-ups.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Traditionally, organizations have stored sensitive data and applications in private data centers. Many of those sensitive corporate resources now live in the public cloud, and routing all traffic through a private data center causes network performance to deteriorate. Zscaler solves that problem.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Sony

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony (NYSE: SONY) operate very different business models, but they have overlapping interests in the video game market. Microsoft splits its business into three core divisions that each generate about a third of its revenue.

  • Elon Musk and Dogecoin Earns Litecoin Creator Praise

    Litecoin’s Charlie Lee says he is focused on how the project’s tech work and not the price performance of the asset.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $180 today only

    Woot's one-day sale knocks 28 percent off of Apple's AirPods Pro, bringing them down to $180.

  • Microsoft has reportedly killed its plans for the HoloLens 3

    The future of Microsoft's HoloLens is reportedly uncertain as the company struggles to put together a coherent mixed reality strategy.