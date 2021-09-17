U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.58
    -39.17 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,585.78
    -165.54 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,020.65
    -161.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.88
    -10.03 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.01
    -0.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.10
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.41 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0360 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9540
    +0.2360 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,022.57
    -522.13 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.98
    -35.55 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its private exchange offers for 8 series of notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verizon Sourcing LLC
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced the accepted amounts and pricing terms of its previously announced private offers to exchange the 8 outstanding series of notes listed in the first table below and maturing from 2024 through 2026 (collectively, the “Old Notes”), in each case, for newly issued notes of Verizon due 2032 (the “New Notes”) (the “Exchange Offers”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offering memorandum dated September 2, 2021 (as amended by Verizon’s press release dated today, September 17, 2021, relating to the early participation results and upsizing of the Exchange Offers (the “Early Participation Results Press Release”) and this press release, the “Offering Memorandum”). The Offering Memorandum and the accompanying eligibility letter for the Exchange Offers constitute the “Exchange Offer Documents”.

The “Early Participation Date” was, and the withdrawal rights for each Exchange Offer expired at, 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 16, 2021. The Exchange Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 1, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Verizon.

As previously announced, all conditions applicable to the Exchange Offers as of the Early Participation Date have been deemed satisfied or waived by Verizon and the Minimum Issue Requirement (as defined in Verizon’s press release announcing the Exchange Offers, dated September 2, 2021 (the “Launch Press Release”)) for each of the Exchange Offers was met as of the Early Participation Date.

Verizon will settle all Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange on September 20, 2021 (the “Early Settlement Date”). Because the aggregate principal amount of New Notes to be issued in exchange for the Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange will equal the New Notes Cap (as defined in the Early Participation Results Press Release), there will be no Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Launch Press Release) with respect to the Exchange Offers, and no additional tenders of Old Notes will be accepted for purchase by Verizon in the Exchange Offers after the Early Participation Date.

Exchange Offers

The table below indicates, among other things, the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes accepted in each Exchange Offer, the Exchange Offer Yield (as defined below) for each series of Fixed Rate Notes (as defined below) and the Total Exchange Price (as defined below) for each series of Fixed Rate Notes, each as calculated at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) today, September 17, 2021 (the “Price Determination Date”) in accordance with the terms set forth in the Offering Memorandum. No series of Old Notes tendered and accepted in the Exchange Offers was subject to proration.

Acceptance
Priority Level

CUSIP
Number(s)

Title of Security

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Principal
Amount
Accepted
under the
Exchange
Offers

Reference
U.S.
Treasury
Security

Yield of
Reference
U.S.
Treasury
Security

Fixed
Spread
(basis
points)

Exchange
Offer
Yield(1)

Fixed Rate
Note Total
Exchange
Price(2)

Floating
Rate Note
Total
Exchange
Price(3)

1

92343VBY9

4.150% notes due 2024

$610,372,000

$132,776,000

0.250% due
Mar. 15, 2024

0.351%

+25

0.601%

$1,087.45

N/A

2

92343VGF5

0.750% notes due 2024

$1,750,000,000

$750,780,000

0.250% due
Mar. 15, 2024

0.351%

+10

0.451%

$1,007.44

N/A

3

92343VGD0

Floating Rate notes due 2024

$750,000,000

$296,791,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$1,011.25

4

92343VCR3

3.500% notes due 2024

$1,499,188,000

$337,906,000

1.500% due
Oct. 31, 2024

0.487%

+25

0.737%

$1,084.90

N/A

5

92343VEN0/
92343VEB6/
U9221AAY4

3.376% notes due 2025

$2,491,207,000

$1,151,446,000

2.000% due
Feb. 15, 2025

0.556%

+25

0.806%

$1,086.09

N/A

6

92343VFS8

0.850% notes due 2025*

$2,000,000,000

$595,970,000

0.750% due
Aug. 31, 2026

0.860%

+5

0.910%

$1,000.00

N/A

7

92343VGG3

1.450% notes due 2026*

$2,750,000,000

$833,533,000

0.750% due
Aug. 31, 2026

0.860%

+25

1.110%

$1,014.62

N/A

8

92343VDD3

2.625% notes due 2026

$2,250,000,000

$380,585,000

0.750% due
Aug. 31, 2026

0.860%

+40

1.260%

$1,064.69

N/A

_______________________
(1) The “Exchange Offer Yield” for each series of Old Notes other than the Floating Rate Notes (as defined below) (all such Old Notes, the “Fixed Rate Notes”) is equal to the sum of (i) the yield, as calculated by the lead dealer managers, that equates to the bid-side price of the applicable Reference U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table above for such series of Fixed Rate Notes on the Price Determination Date quoted on the Bloomberg Reference Page specified in the Launch Press Release, plus (ii) the applicable Fixed Spread specified in the table above (the “Fixed Spread”) for such series of Fixed Rate Notes.

(2) The “Total Exchange Price” for each series of Fixed Rate Notes payable in principal amount of New Notes per each $1,000 principal amount of such series of Fixed Rate Notes validly tendered for exchange at or prior to the Early Participation Date, and is based on the Fixed Spread for the applicable series of Fixed Rate Notes, plus the yield of the specified Reference U.S. Treasury Security for that series (as quoted on the applicable Bloomberg Reference Page specified in the Launch Press Release) as of the Price Determination Date; provided that the Total Exchange Price as determined in accordance with the procedures described herein shall in no case be less than 100% of the principal amount of the applicable Fixed Rate Notes tendered for exchange.

(3) The Total Exchange Price payable in principal amount of New Notes per each $1,000 principal amount of floating rate notes due 2024 (the “Floating Rate Notes”) validly tendered for exchange at or prior to the Early Participation Date.

* Denotes a series of Notes for which the calculation of the applicable Total Exchange Price was performed using the present value of such Notes as determined at the applicable Price Determination Date as if the principal amount of such Notes had been due on the Par Call Date (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) or, as described in Annex A to the Offering Memorandum, the scheduled maturity date, in accordance with standard market practice.

The following table sets forth the terms of the New Notes:

Issuer

Title of Security

New Notes Coupon(1)

Principal Amount
Expected to be Issued on
the Early Settlement Date

Verizon Communications Inc.

Notes due 2032

2.355%

$4,663,835,000

_______________________
(1) Equal to the sum of (a) the yield of the 1.250% U.S. Treasury Security due August 15, 2031 (the “New Notes Reference Security”), as calculated by the lead dealer managers in accordance with standard market practice, that equates to the bid side price of the New Notes Reference Security appearing at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) today, on the Bloomberg Reference Page FIT1, plus (b) 100 basis points, such sum rounded to the third decimal place when expressed as a percentage. The New Notes will mature on March 15, 2032.

The applicable Total Exchange Price that will be paid on the Early Settlement Date for each series of Old Notes accepted for exchange does not include the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment (as defined in the Launch Press Release), which will be paid, in cash, in addition to the applicable Total Exchange Price.

Registration of the New Notes

When issued, the New Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other laws. Therefore, the New Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Verizon will enter into a registration rights agreement with respect to the New Notes on the Early Settlement Date.

Only holders who duly complete and return an eligibility letter certifying that they are either (1) “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act or (2) non-“U.S. persons” (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) located outside of the United States and who are not acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person and are “Non-U.S. qualified offerees” (as defined in the eligibility letter) are authorized to receive the Offering Memorandum and to participate in the Exchange Offers (each such holder, an “Eligible Holder”).

Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the Information Agent and the Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offers. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Exchange Offers may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 470-3800 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Exchange Offers.

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Old Notes. The Exchange Offers are being made solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and related documents. The Exchange Offers are not being made to holders of Old Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Exchange Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Exchange Offers will be deemed to be made on behalf of Verizon by the dealer managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

This communication has not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the “FSMA”). Accordingly, this communication is not being directed at persons within the United Kingdom save in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply.

In particular, this communication is only addressed to and directed at: (A) in any Member State of the European Economic Area, qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, (B) in the United Kingdom, qualified investors within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation and (C) (i) persons that are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Financial Promotion Order”)) or within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order, or to high net worth companies, and other persons to whom financial promotions may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order (such persons together being “relevant persons”). The New Notes are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such New Notes will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on either the Offering Memorandum or any of its contents. For purposes of the foregoing, the “Prospectus Regulation” means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the “UK Prospectus Regulation” means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication Verizon has made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Offering Memorandum and under similar headings in other documents that are incorporated by reference into the Offering Memorandum. Eligible Holders are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Verizon undertakes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. Verizon cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
201-572-9317
eric.wilkens@verizon.com



Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It's hard to believe these two brand names and market leaders can be bought for less than $20 per share.

  • Hut 8 Mining Closes US$173 Million Common Share Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling These 10 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks hedge funds are selling amid crackdowns. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Hedge Funds are Selling These 5 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns. The stocks of major China-based companies that trade on exchanges in the United States have […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.