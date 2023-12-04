Verizon announces Netflix, Max streaming bundle for customers

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications said on Monday it would offer streaming subscriptions to Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery-owned Max platforms as a bundle to its customers.

Verizon "myPlan" subscribers can opt for the ad-supported plans for Netflix and Max for a combined $10 a month starting Thursday.

It is the latest bundle Verizon has added to its "myPlan" package, which allows users to subscribe to services such as Apple Music, Walmart+, Walt Disney's streaming services, among others, each for $10 a month.

Telecom providers are increasingly tying up with streaming platforms to make their plans more attractive for consumers, while streamers are looking at these partnerships as ways to attract viewers.

