Verizon Authorized Retailer CellOnly Expands Southward, Acquires 14 Locations Across Texas and Oklahoma

CellOnly
·2 min read

Communication Connection locations join CellOnly’s footprint of 56 wireless retail stores

AMARILLO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Authorized Retailer CellOnly today announced the acquisition of 14 Communication Connection locations across Texas and Oklahoma, bringing the retailer’s total footprint to 56 stores across the Midwest and beyond.

Communication Connection stores in Amarillo, Borger, Childress, Dumas, Haskell, Hereford, Hudson Oaks, Mineral Wells, Pampa, Perryton, Shamrock, and Vernon TX as well as Elk City and Guymon, OK will now operate under the CellOnly brand. All 14 locations will retain local staff and management.

“We are pleased to welcome Communication Connection’s employees and leadership to our team and look forward to serving the new communities we call home,” said Chief Operations Officer Anna Heeney.

As a Verizon Authorized Retailer, CellOnly offers the nationwide power and dependability of Verizon’s top-rated service, plus the comfort of working with friendly professionals close to home. At CellOnly, customers can find the best wireless plan to fit their needs, plus shop the latest smartphones, tablets and smart watches from top manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Google and more.

CellOnly’s sales associates are knowledgeable, professional and committed to helping every customer find the best products or service to suit their lifestyle, at the best value.

“When a guest visits a CellOnly location, they can expect extraordinary customer service,” said VP of Sales Alex Hobbs. “Customers leave our store with the best device and plan suited to their individual needs plus the confidence of knowing how to use their new product or service. We are honored to continue the legacy set by the Symons family and look forward to welcoming customers across Texas and Oklahoma in to experience the CellOnly difference.”

In addition to its Texas and Oklahoma stores, CellOnly operates locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.cell-only.com.

About CellOnly
CellOnly is a Verizon Authorized Retailer with locations throughout the Midwest and beyond, serving communities in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. In addition to cellular phones, tablets, wireless service, devices and accessories, CellOnly has built a reputation for exceptional customer service and an unmatched store experience. For more information, visit www.cell-only.com

For more information, contact:
Alex Hobbs
(605) 275-5900
Alex.hobbs@cellonly.com


