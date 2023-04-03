U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Verizon brings the Small Business Digital Ready experience to live event in San Diego

·4 min read
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced it will host the inaugural Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Summit, an all-day experience for small business owners to network and participate in live events designed to help them grow their businesses, in San Diego on April 13, 2023, at the FEMX Quarters. In partnership with the global professional education and networking platform Luminary, the summit aims to bring valuable business insights and strategies to small business owners.

Participants of the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready: San Diego Summit will have the opportunity to engage in robust workshops and educational sessions, with the goal of building connections and learning from subject matter experts, including local small business owners. To learn more about the event and to register, visit WeAreLuminary.com/VerizonBusinessSummits.

"The Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Summit will showcase our passion for digital inclusion and commitment to the San Diego small business community," said Dominique Cano-Stocco, Executive Director of External and Government Affairs in Southern California at Verizon. "The event will harness the power of Verizon's comprehensive digital resources and match it with insights from some of San Diego's most innovative entrepreneurs."

Launched in 2021, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready is a free online resource designed to give small businesses the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy. Small businesses can access personalized learning through over 40 courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives such as grant funding. In partnership with LISC and Next Street, the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready portal was created with and for small businesses, with a specific focus on helping diverse and under-resourced business owners. Spanish language course offerings, coaching from experts and community events are also available.

Now through May 12, 2023, small businesses can unlock an application for the new round of grant funding by registering for Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, at www.verizon.com/smallbusinessdigitalready, and completing at least two of the following, in any combination: courses, live coaching or community events. Small businesses that complete the application will be eligible to receive a $10,000 grant.

"The grant I received will support my business growth through a visibility and marketing campaign, a retreat this summer with my clients, job creation, and tools to continue to cultivate community,” said Pam Covarrubias, founder of Spread Ideas Move People, a small business based in San Diego, CA. “Having access to the Digital Ready tools that Verizon offers allowed me to get more clarity about important steps for my business."

This initiative is part of Verizon’s goal to support 1M small businesses by 2030 with the resources to thrive in the digital economy, as part of its responsible business plan: Citizen Verizon. Visit CitizenVerizon.com to learn more about the company’s responsible business efforts.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Citizen Verizon is the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company's responsible business goals include providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving net zero emissions in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

Founded in 2018, Luminary is a global membership-based professional education and networking platform created to address the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors. Built with the mission to uplift, upskill, and propel women and their allies forward through all phases of their professional journey, Luminary is the ultimate career advocate providing tools and resources to advance, build, connect, and develop -- whether entering or re-entering the workforce, a senior executive or a leader positioned in the "Power Middle", embarking on a career transition or entrepreneurship.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bernadette Brijlall
bernadette.brijlall@verizon.com

Herbert Nyarko
herbert.aidoo-nyarko@verizon.com


