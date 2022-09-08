U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Verizon Business appoints Sanjiv Gossain to lead Verizon Business EMEA

Verizon Sourcing LLC
·2 min read
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has named Sanjiv Gossain as Group Vice President and Head of EMEA. Sanjiv succeeds Scott Lawrence, who will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Global Solutions. In his new role, Sanjiv will have overall responsibility for the company's global enterprise business in the EMEA region, reporting directly to Verizon Business’ Chief Revenue Officer for Enterprise and Public Sector, Massimo Peselli.

“Sanjiv brings an impressive track record of growth and entrepreneurial success. He joins Verizon at a pivotal time as significant disruptions around the EMEA region also bring increased opportunities, as our customers continue to leverage advanced technologies to further transform their respective industries,” said Massimo Peselli.

Sanjiv joins Verizon from Cognizant where he served in several strategic roles and was a well respected leader. He led the company’s digital business unit across Europe and Latin America, overseeing strong growth. Sanjiv then led the company’s global Artificial Intelligence and Google Cloud Business. Prior to Cognizant, Sanjiv was Regional CEO of a $2 billion business at Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC Technology), leading the UK, Ireland and Benelux region.

“As a trusted partner for our clients, Verizon has the scale, technology products and solutions, and vision to help our clients on their digital transformation journeys. We serve 98% of Fortune 500 companies and are world-renowned for our people, network and technology,” said Sanjiv Gossain. “I’m very excited to lead the EMEA business and relish the opportunity to continue to build relationships with our clients and partners.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Nilesh Pritam
Nilesh.pritam@sg.verizon.com
+65.9277.9048



