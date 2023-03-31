U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,076.42
    +25.59 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,035.33
    +176.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,116.47
    +103.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.49
    +23.11 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.97
    +0.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5340
    -0.0170 (-0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0650
    +0.3760 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,543.03
    +99.53 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.80
    +10.59 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.36
    +17.93 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

As Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) increases 3.5% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's three-year earnings growth

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 30% in three years, versus a market return of about 67%.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$5.4b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Verizon Communications

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, Verizon Communications actually managed to grow EPS by 2.8% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It looks to us like the market was probably too optimistic around growth three years ago. However, taking a look at other business metrics might shed a bit more light on the share price action.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn't explain the share price drop. Revenue has been pretty flat over three years, so that isn't an obvious reason shareholders would sell. A closer look at revenue and profit trends might yield insights.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Verizon Communications is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Verizon Communications stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Verizon Communications the TSR over the last 3 years was -19%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Verizon Communications shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 11%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Verizon Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Verizon Communications .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 29, 2023: Rates Edge Up

    Rates on 30-year mortgages were mostly flat on Tuesday while rates on other terms edged up slightly.

  • Hindenburg says Block response confirms it inflated Cash App user counts

    The payments firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Thursday that 44 million of its more than 51 million monthly active customers on Cash App were verified through its identity program as of Dec. 31. "Block's newly reported internal estimates also show that its previously reported 51 million monthly transacting actives as of December 2022 represented a 16%-31% inflation of its actual estimated internal user counts," Hindenburg said in a note published on its website. Block did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • US Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Apple In Patent Infringement Case Against VirnetX

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) turned the tables in its favor by convincing a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidating the two patents VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) had accused Apple of infringing, Reuters reports citing court documents. The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed decisions by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the patents

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff citing an 'inability to secure meaningful funding'.

  • Financial world legend sounds alarm over 'biggest bank that's going down'

    Rich Day Company co-founder Robert Kiyosaki dissects why he foresees the Bank of Japan collapsing and the potential implications it could have on the global economy.

  • BlackBerry (BB) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    BlackBerry (BB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 71.43% and 12.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended February 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Devon Energy (DVN). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 106.82% and 50.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • This Citigroup Preferred Yields 10%. Is It Too Good to Be True?

    A Citigroup preferred stock yields about 10%, an unusually good deal. Bank regulations passed in the wake of the financial crisis disallowed trust preferred as a component of Tier 1 bank capital but grandfathered the Citigroup issue. This gives Citigroup an incentive to keep the preferred outstanding.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of Latin American oil and gas companies like Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) and Ecopetrol SA (EC), as well as Israeli shipping firm ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. One useful measure to gauge the sustainability of a company's dividend payments is the dividend payout ratio (DPR), which measures total dividends divided by net income.

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $14.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day.

  • A Fixed-Income Pro on Where to Park Your Cash During the Banking Tumult

    T. Rowe Price fixed-income manager Cheryl Mickel identifies the best spots to park short-term cash, how to navigate the banking sector, and where the Federal Reserve may be going next.

  • Investing Your Tax Return? Check Out This 11.8%-Yielding ETF

    Tax season is upon us once again. If you are getting a tax return, why not consider investing it in a dividend ETF? Using your tax return to buy a high-yielding dividend ETF can help you to jump-start your own dividend portfolio. Investing in a dividend ETF like the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) gives you access to a diverse array of dividend stocks and pays you passive income on a monthly basis, which helps compound your wealth over time. Here’s why you should consider allo

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Virgin Orbit, Micron, Tesla, Nikola, BlackBerry, and More

    Virgin Orbit stock sinks after the space launch startup says it will cut 85% of its workforce, Tesla is expected to release first-quarter deliveries numbers over the weekend, and Nikola announces it plans to sell $100 million of stock.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nikola, Canoo, Virgin Orbit, Rumble

    Here are some of today's after-hours movers.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Yamana Deal Clears Final Hurdle

    Pan American Silver's (PAAS) acquisition of Yamana Gold is expected to double its gold production and boost its silver production by 50%.