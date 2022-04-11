U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Verizon Connect charges up EV fleet management with Sawatch Labs

Verizon Sourcing LLC
·3 min read
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

New analytics help fleets plan to make the switch to electric vehicles

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How many miles do we drive? How often would I need to charge my vehicles? Do we need to install charging stations or could we have our drivers charge at home? These and many other questions are on the minds of fleet managers and mobile businesses as they consider making the leap from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electric vehicles (EVs). Whether it makes sense to swap a few vehicles out or convert the entire fleet over to EVs, a new partnership between Verizon Connect, the award-winning fleet and mobile workforce management solutions provider, and premier fleet electrification analytics firm Sawatch Labs, helps fleets with more than 10 vehicles plan their EV strategies.

With EVs poised to become a significant part of vehicle fleets in the coming years, growing to 31 percent of the market by 2050, or about 672 million vehicles, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the need for fleet management solutions tailored to EVs continues to grow.

“Every fleet is thinking about going to EVs, and the new Verizon Connect and Sawatch Labs integration helps them decide budget, timing, charging, staffing – everything they need to consider in the process, leaving nothing to chance,” said Erin Cave, Director of Product Management at Verizon Connect. “Using Verizon Connect Reveal will give customers the critical data they need to make smarter, more cost-effective, long-term investments in their fleets, their business and in the environment.”

“Sawatch Labs is providing the data critical for customers to confidently deploy and charge a fully electrified fleet,” said Sarah Booth, Chief Operating Officer, Sawatch Labs. “Partnering with an industry leader like Verizon Connect ensures fleets around the country will have the real time insights required to optimize their vehicle purchasing decisions.”

Sawatch integrates vehicle data from Reveal to perform a range of EV analytics, including feasibility and infrastructure planning. Based on duty-cycle analytics that clearly identify how an EV can meet your drivers’ needs and provide customizable suggestions to help ensure that customers have the right size fleet to make accurate procurement and assignment decisions.

Verizon Connect continues to be recognized for product innovation. In 2021 alone, Verizon Connect earned nine industry awards, highlighting the organization and recognizing Reveal and Integrated Video driver-facing dashcam, products that distinguish Verizon Connect from the competition by providing more than just vehicle and asset tracking data. The awards include: IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year, Food Logistics, 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers, New Product or Service of the Year: Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics for the 6th Annual American Best in Business Awards and TechRadar's Best GPS Tracking Solutions of 2022.

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, improving and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services puts innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and helps them be safer, more efficient and more productive. With more than 3,000 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions.

For more information, visit verizonconnect.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Krys Card Grondorf
krys.grondorf@verizon.com

Katie Magnotta
katie.magnotta@verizon.com


