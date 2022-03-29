U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Some Verizon customers are receiving spam texts from their own phone numbers

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is captured on a store in Manhattan&#39;s Midtown area, in New York.
In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is captured on a store in Manhattan's Midtown area, in New York.

Have you been receiving spam text messages that appear to come from your own phone number? It's not just you.

Several customers have complained about spam texts from their own numbers saying they've paid a March bill while offering a free gift redeemed through a mysterious link.

A thread published Sunday on Verizon's community forum shows several customers complaining about receiving the spam.

"I'm not clicking the rando link. My bill was paid on March 7, so i don't think Verizon sent the message," wrote one user on the forum who goes by the handle "awkwardturtle31415."

A USA TODAY reporter also received a similar spam text on Monday, which offered a free gift for paying a bill.

ADULTING 101: These apps teach life skills young adults need to survive in the real world

'I LET MONEY GET IN THE WAY': Most recent job quitters have regrets or don't plan to stay in new role

Users have also turned to Reddit and Twitter to voice their frustrations.

"So I'm getting spam texts from my own cell phone number now?," wrote one Twitter user who goes by the handle @joshashcraft13.

Verizon did not immediately comment on the spam texts, but according to one reply on Twitter from its Support account, the wireless carrier said it is "currently working on getting this corrected as quickly as possible."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spam texts from your Verizon phone number?

