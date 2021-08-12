U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4340
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,355.05
    -2,007.75 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Verizon Elects Carol B. Tomé to Its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verizon Sourcing LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the election of Carol B. Tomé to the Verizon Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Tomé is the Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the world’s largest package delivery company and a premier provider of global supply chain management solutions. She has served as a director of UPS since 2003, and became CEO in June 2020, leading UPS through an unprecedented surge in demand for services.

Ms. Tomé served on Verizon’s Board of Directors in 2020, prior to her appointment as CEO of UPS.

Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are excited to have Carol rejoin our Board as we continue to grow our 5G business and implement our network strategy. Carol is a highly accomplished leader who brings to Verizon significant financial and strategic planning expertise acquired at UPS and during her 24 year career at The Home Depot, Inc. as she helped it transform into one of the world’s largest retailers. She has a proven track record in growing and innovating at both consumer and B2B businesses with large geographic footprints and employee bases. She has also lead the adoption by UPS of a forward-looking ESG strategy announced in June 2021.”

The addition of Ms. Tomé will bring Verizon’s total board membership to 11, ten of whom are independent, effective September 1, 2021.

Before becoming CEO at UPS, Ms. Tomé served as Chief Financial Officer of Home Depot, one of the world’s largest retailers, from 2001, and Executive Vice President – Corporate Services from 2007, until her retirement in 2019. She also served as Senior Vice President – Finance and Accounting/Treasurer of Home Depot. Previously, she served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ms. Tomé holds a B.S. in Communication from the University of Wyoming and an MBA in Finance from the University of Denver.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kim Ancin
Kimberly.ancin@verizon.com
908-801-0500


Recommended Stories

  • Directors of inhaler firm unanimously back £1.1bn takeover by Marlboro owner

    Vectura has faced heavy criticism over plans to support the deal by Philip Morris but has accepted the offer regardless.

  • Harris meets with CEOs to drum up support for child care proposals -White House

    Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the importance of affordable childcare for improving U.S. competitiveness during a meeting with top executives of seven companies including Microsoft Corp and Etsy on Thursday. Harris - seeking to build support for a $3.5 trillion measure that tackles childcare, climate, healthcare and other Biden administration priorities - said the business leaders had shown that providing child care and paid leave boosted productivity and aided their recruiting efforts. Affordable child care "when we prioritize it as a nation, contributes to our ability to be competitive globally," Harris said, adding it also had a direct impact on recruitment, retention, worker productivity, and corporate profits.

  • Bitcoin's Next Move as Total Crypto Market Cap Close to $2T Again

    Brett Sifling, director of Get Invested at wealth and investment management firm Gerber Kawasaki, discusses his bullish short-term and long-term outlook for bitcoin as the total market value for cryptocurrencies inches towards the $2 trillion mark again. Plus, his interpretations on central mainstream banks and fintech firms dabbling into the digital asset space.

  • Talks underway to bring Chicago Cubs to future 'Field of Dreams' game

    Chicago Cubs manager David Ross might have accidentally spilled the beans on a potential future game at the "Field of Dreams" ballpark in rural Iowa.

  • Dow Jones Turns Positive, Tech Reverses Higher Amid New Economic Data; Growth Stocks Fade From Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose slightly in today's stock market amid a series of new economic reports. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both traded higher.

  • California State University Chancellor on return to campus amid the pandemic

    Joseph I. Castro, California State University Chancellor, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the return to campus, vaccine requirements, and the safety of students as the start to the school year approaches.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected

    Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that beat Wall Street's estimates, with user growth at the company's key streaming platform coming in ahead of expectations.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.