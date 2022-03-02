U.S. markets closed

Verizon expands calling/texting/data relief to Ukraine & additional countries

Verizon Sourcing LLC
·2 min read
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Consumer and business wireless customers and residential landline customers can call, text and use data in Ukraine, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia without charge

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the ongoing situation in Eastern Europe, Verizon is expanding its relief offer in order to keep its customers connected to friends and loved ones in the affected areas.

Through March 10, Verizon is waiving international calling, texting and in-country data charges for consumer and business wireless customers to and from Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine. Residential landline customers will see waived international charges to those countries as well. Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of these offers.

Verizon wireless customers can also help provide relief to those affected in Ukraine through a text to donate campaign with the following organizations:

UNICEF's ongoing efforts to scale up lifesaving programs for children. Your donation will support these programs, including trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas, prepositioning health and hygiene supplies and working with municipalities to ensure help for children and families in need. It will also provide psychosocial support, learning services and emergency cash assistance. To make a one-time $10 donation, text UKRAINE to 80100.

Salvation Army National Corporation has a long-standing presence in Ukraine. Your donation will provide food, clothes, blankets, shelter and spiritual care to the affected families and individuals who have been displaced from their homes and are seeking refuge. To make a one-time $10 donation, text UKRAINE to 52000.

The International Rescue Committee provides food, medical care and emergency supplies to refugee families in Ukraine. To make a one-time $25 donation, text UKRAINE to 25383.

A one-time donation will appear on your wireless bill. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t. Message and data rates may apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Ana Rosella Ibarra
ana.ibarra@verizon.com

Heidi Flato
heidi.flato@verizon.com


