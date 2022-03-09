Verizon expands humanitarian crisis relief

Verizon Sourcing LLC

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon extended its relief efforts to help keep its customers connected during the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Through March 17, Verizon is waiving international calling, texting and data roaming charges for consumer and small business wireless customers to and from Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine. Residential landline customers will see waived international charges to those countries as well. Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of these offers.



“As the world watches the humanitarian crisis unfold following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Verizon is supporting employees, customers and those at-risk in the impacted areas,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We’re committed to ensuring that refugees and civilians can stay connected to their loved ones during this time of tremendous conflict.”

In addition, Verizon is supporting organizations working on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding areas with a $750,000 donation to support crisis relief efforts. The funds will be distributed among organizations working to provide relief to Ukrainian refugees, including the International Medical Corps, the Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and the USA for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Each of the three organizations will receive $250,000 to aid in their emergency response and recovery, specifically:

International Medical Corps , with an on the ground presence in Ukraine and surrounding region, is providing emergency medical and mental health care to refugees, internally displaced people and at-risk communities in Ukraine and its neighbors.

Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund is supporting children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance. Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering essential humanitarian aid to children and their families.

USA for UNHCR , the UN Refugee Agency, is on the ground in Ukraine scaling its response to provide assistance and ensure the more than two million refugees that have been forced to flee Ukraine find safety. In support of efforts by long-standing partner, Global Citizen , and their work with UNHCR, Verizon is supporting the United Nations' urgent appeal for $1.7 billion to deliver life-saving humanitarian support.



Text to donate

Verizon wireless customers can help with relief to those affected in Ukraine through different organizations including:

International Rescue Committee. To make a one-time $25 donation, text UKRAINE to 25383.

UNICEF. To make a one-time $10 donation, text UKRAINE to 80100.

Salvation Army National Corporation. To make a one-time $10 donation, text UKRAINE to 52000.



A one-time donation will appear on your wireless bill. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t. Message and data rates may apply.

Verizon employee efforts

Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan, is supporting impactful volunteer opportunities for employees, regardless of their location, with vetted organizations via the Citizen Verizon Volunteers Portal, with an eye to longer-term support. Teams across Verizon have already begun to identify local volunteering opportunities to engage in relief efforts, including collecting medical care package materials/supplies needed for civilians, military and hospitals in Ukraine.

