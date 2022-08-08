U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.99
    +15.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,953.72
    +150.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,690.69
    +33.13 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.36 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    -0.91 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    20.34
    +0.50 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7940
    -0.0460 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2116
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7510
    -0.2190 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,054.22
    +894.92 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.23
    +27.00 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.28
    +58.54 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Verizon Frontline connects first responders battling wildfires nationwide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verizon Sourcing LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VZ
    Watchlist
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

  • The Verizon Frontline Response Team has deployed nearly 1,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to wildland firefighters in 18 states this year alone.

  • Nearly 70 communities and 39 public safety agencies have received Verizon Frontline support during 2022 wildfire response efforts.

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 60 wildfires actively burning in more than a dozen states, the Verizon Frontline Response Team continues to deploy mission-critical communications technology in support of public safety agencies and the nearly 10,000 wildland firefighters currently on the front lines.

This year alone, the Verizon Frontline Response Team has deployed nearly 1,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders in 18 states including Alaska, North Carolina, Florida, California, Texas and New Mexico.

Verizon Frontline technology has been delivered to multiple interagency command posts and 39 public safety agencies operating in nearly 70 communities. This technology provides mission-critical voice and data service to incident managers and firefighters operating in remote areas and helps coordinate fire mitigation efforts. The Verizon Frontline solutions provided by the Verizon Frontline Response Team have included Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), routers, network extenders, mobile hotspots, smartphones and more.

“First responders are now battling wildfires year-round and we remain committed to delivering the reliable and secure communications technology they need to achieve their mission wherever and whenever they need it,” said Cory Davis, Director of Public Safety Operations for Verizon Frontline. “The Verizon Frontline Response Team stands ready to support wildland firefighters across the country as they work tirelessly to protect our communities.”

The Verizon Frontline Response Team has supported federal, state and local agencies at 49 named wildfires this year including Arizona’s Tunnel Fire, New Mexico’s Hermits Peak Fire, Colorado’s Marshall Fire and the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park.

This support is provided at no cost to the supported agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Durie
eric.durie@verizon.com
516-382-8219


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter hacker steals 5 million celebrity, company, and anonymous accounts’ personal information

    There is nothing that users can do to protect their information in this issue

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • What is the Ethereum merge and why does it matter? Here’s an explainer.

    The upcoming Ethereum merge will change the Ethereum network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, which is far less harmful to the environment.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stock Buying Slowed in the Second Quarter

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • Circulate Capital's Schegg On Reducing Plastic Pollution

    Circulate Capital Asia MD Regula Schegg discusses the investment case for opportunities across South and Southeast Asia's plastics value chain. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal

    Pfizer said on Monday it will pay $68.50 per share, representing a premium of 7.3% to Global Blood stock's Friday closing and a 42.7% premium to Thursday's closing, before the Wall Street Journal reported that Pfizer was in advanced talks to acquire the company. Pfizer has enjoyed an unprecedented rise in sales since the global rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech. But flush with cash from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has been on the lookout for acquisitions that could bring in billions in annual sales by the end of the decade.

  • Oil Endures Choppy Start to Week With Demand Concerns in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses in volatile summer trading as investors continue to weigh the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillWest Texas Intermediate was down 1.5% to below $88

  • Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, reversing a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago when founders of the private equity giant ceded leadership to a new generation.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Ta

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy? Bulls Eye EBITDA Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Palantir stock slides after earnings as revenue forecast falls short

    Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. were tumbling more than 13% in premarket trading Monday after the software company posted a surprise adjusted loss on a per-share basis and delivered revenue guidance that fell short of the consensus view. The company reported a net loss of $176.7 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a loss of $138.6 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. After adjustments, Palantir recorded a loss per share of 1 cent, whereas it logged adjusted earni

  • Frontdoor continues to be hampered by housing market and inflation

    In May, Frontdoor reported quarterly earnings that were significantly hampered by inflationary pressures and trends in the housing market. Three months later, not much has changed — because once again, these macroeconomic conditions have affected the home service provider’s performance. During a Q2 earnings call on Aug. 4, Frontdoor executives detailed the company’s latest results.

  • Bitcoin Believers Are Back to Watching Stocks After Crypto Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- After a gut-wrenching bout of turbulence and existential angst, digital-asset investors are back to focusing on the mood of the US stock market as a gauge of whether the worst might be over. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillStocks a

  • In Crypto Winter, Jesse Powell’s Pirate-King Leadership Style Might Be the New Normal

    Less than 1% of employees have taken the CEO’s buyout offer since he laid down the law on culture. Is Kraken a “based” place to work, or just somewhere to ride out crypto winter?

  • With Record losses, SoftBank Pledges Another Return to ‘Discipline’

    For the second time in three years, SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son is vowing to be disciplined and restrained in the company's startup investments. The Japanese tech investor [reported Monday a record](https://www.wsj.com/articles/softbank-reports-23-billion-quarterly-loss-as-tech-downturn-hits-11659940047?mod=hp_lead_pos2) $23 billion quarterly loss, due largely to losses in its Vision Fund segment, the startup investment arm. “I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” Mr. Son said at a results pre

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • SoftBank CEO Pledges Sweeping Cost Cuts After $23.4 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son said he plans widespread cost cutting at his Japanese conglomerate and its Vision Fund investment arm after a record $23.4 billion loss on plunging portfolio valuations and foreign currency losses.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democ

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • CVS Plans to Bid for Signify Health

    CVS is seeking to buy Signify Health, according to people familiar with the matter, as the drugstore and insurance giant looks to expand in home-health services.