Verizon "Fuels the Love" in Las Vegas

Verizon Sourcing LLC
·4 min read
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

Part of the company’s #ACallForKindness campaign which aims to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luck struck at the gas pumps for 25 customers of the Snackers Convenience Store in Las Vegas recently, when they were surprised with a free tank of gas as part of Verizon’s “Fuel the Love” campaign. Las Vegas joins Madison, Portland, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Tampa as locations where Verizon, the network America relies on, has surprised and delighted people all in the name of kindness.

“We’re hoping to make the world a kinder place, one simple act at a time,” said Steven Keller, Consumer Vice President with Verizon’s Consumer Group. “Each retail employee at Verizon has a ‘Choose Kindness’ bracelet as a visual reminder of the impact we make on the world and we hope events like Fuel the Love help inspire others to do something kind as well.”

“It’s the simple things. It’s the open door. The how you doing? If you can’t do something for people, even a kind word that says ‘I see you and recognize your presence in the world’ goes a long way,” said one lucky customer at the pump.

While Verizon is helping people save money directly at the pump in these select locations, it’s also making sure people know the value that comes with being a Verizon customer each and every day. For instance:

  • Those looking to switch can take advantage of the new Welcome Unlimited plan - our best unlimited price ever for unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Plus, switch the whole family. Keep your phones and get $960 for four lines. You can learn more at: verizon.com/plans

  • With Verizon Visa® Card, card holders can earn 4% in rewards on gas purchases at any time - all year round! When an eligible Verizon Wireless customer applies and is approved for the Verizon Visa Card¹, the new card holder gets a $100 statement credit² applied to their credit card bill - after making their first purchase using the card. Learn more at: verizon.com/verizonvisacard

  • Verizon’s 5G Get More and 5G Play More unlimited plans come with streaming services included (like Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) saving customers on services they may already pay for.

  • Subscribers of Verizon’s premium unlimited plans (Get More, Play More, Do More) qualify for Verizon Home Internet starting at $25/month with Auto Pay. You can learn more at verizon.com/home

Verizon will not be promoting its Fuel the Love events in advance, but will share pictures and information from each of them after they take place. You can learn more about the #ACallForKindness campaign and join our pledge at verizon.com/kindness.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

¹Account Opening Offer: Subject to credit approval. To apply, you must be a Verizon Wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with up to 12 phone lines max (depending on plan).

²$100 Statement Credit: In order to qualify for this offer, you must (i) apply and be approved for a Verizon Visa Card account and (ii) make a purchase using your new account within the first 90 days of account opening. Only one statement credit offer per account. Account must remain open and in good standing at time statement credit is applied to the Account. Statement credit will post to account within 1-2 billing cycles after purchase is made. We reserve the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this offer at any time. Limited time offer.

Media contacts:
Steve Van Dinter
224.374.3864
steven.vandinter@verizon.com


