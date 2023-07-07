Verizon wireless this week announced that it is hiring 600-plus retail specialist roles across the country, including in the Lubbock area.

"We know our greatest asset is our people, which is why we are looking for sales-driven individuals who are passionate about delivering a world-class customer experience and will thrive in a team environment," reads a statement from Verizon.

Those who are interested can learn more about what positions are available and apply at: https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Verizon hiring new retail specialists, including in Lubbock