Verizon and Honda want to use 5G and edge computing to make driving safer

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

Honda and Verizon are researching how 5G and mobile edge computing might improve safety for today's connected vehicles and the future's autonomous ones.

The two companies, which announced the partnership Thursday, are piloting different safety scenarios at the University of Michigan’s Mcity, a test bed for connected and autonomous vehicles. The aim of the venture is to study how 5G connectivity coupled with edge computing could allow for faster communication between cars, pedestrians and infrastructure. The upshot: faster communication could allow cars to avoid collisions and hazards and find safer routes. [TechCrunch is owned by Verizon Media, which is itself owned by Verizon]

The 5G testing is in its preliminary research phase and Honda doesn’t intend to implement this new technology as a product feature just yet. The companies do have plans to test 5G-enabled vehicles on public roads in at least four cities this year, according to Brian Peebles, Verizon’s senior manager of technology development and one of the leads on the project.

This partnership builds off of Honda’s onboard SAFE SWARM AI technology, which the automaker began developing in 2017. That technology uses Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything, or C-V2X communication, which does what the name implies and lets vehicles communicate with other road users.

We’ve seen similar tech before with Dedicated Short Range Communications which requires cell towers to communicate between vehicles. V2X and 5G have the advantage of being able to communicate device-to-device, not to mention endorsement by the FCC.

“Traditionally, with V2X, the cars talk to each other,” Dr. Ehsan Moradi Pari, research group lead at Honda’s advanced technology research division told TechCrunch. “They provide their information, like their location, speed and other sensor information, and the car does a threat assessment, like whether I’m going to collide with another car. What this [5G and MEC] technology offers is that we all provide our information to the network, and the network tells me if there is a potential for an accident or not.”

Honda and Verizon's premise is that the technology can handle communication far faster than a car's computer. Instead of relying on a car's less capable computer to do the work, information generated from connected cars, people and infrastructure is sent up into the 5G network. The computations are then done at the edge of network (meaning not in the cloud) in real time.

The payoff: a car relying on sensors and software might be able to understand a driver is about to hit something and hit the breaks, but the MEC can almost see into the future by checking out and communicating what’s happening farther down the road.

The speed of the communication is what stands out, according to Peebles, who noted that the round trip latency testing performed on Verizon’s 5G network to its MEC came back in under 50 milliseconds.

One of the safety scenarios that Verizon and Honda tested was a red light runner. Using data from smart cameras, MEC and V2X software they were able to detect the vehicle running a red light and send a visual warning message to other vehicles approaching the intersection. They tested similar scenarios to warn drivers or vehicles about a pedestrian obscured by a building and an oncoming emergency vehicle whose sirens are drowned out by the car’s loud music.

“Ensuring real-time communication among all road users will play a critical role in an automated driving environment,” said Pari. “Through these connected safety technologies, we can develop vehicle systems that detect potential dangerous situations in real time to warn the driver or automated system.”

While this initial research stage involves making human-driven vehicles safer, the Honda-Verizon partnership might eventually lay the groundwork for the use of 5G in future autonomous vehicles. If testing proves out, connected vehicles would be safer and could lead to a more efficient network that smooths out traffic congestion and reduces air pollution.

“We’re primarily doing this to promote vehicle safety and human safety,” Peebles told TechCrunch. “There are over 42,000 people a year in the United States alone that are killed in automobile accidents, and another two million are injured. Technology is becoming more crucial as we undergo an evolution of human drivers, so as that transition happens, we need to do it in a safe and orchestrated manner, such that everything is working together.”

Autonomous vehicles being tested on public roads today don't require 5G or edge computing. While autonomous vehicle companies are eyeing what might be possible with 5G, the vehicles they're developing are based on present-day technology.

There are headwinds to this 5G-MEC combination. This level of interconnectivity only works if there are sensors on every highway and every intersection. Many 5G-enabled vehicles and devices will be able to communicate with one another, but they can only communicate with pedestrians or infrastructure if smart cameras are clocking them and sharing that info with the network. And sensors are not perfect.

That would require a huge infrastructure investment as well as public acceptance and cooperation with states, cities and localities to install all of the necessary sensors. However, one might look to China as a use case. The country has a national policy to move rapidly over to a 5G network, and many Chinese autonomous driving companies are finding this type of connectivity and computational power essential to development.

  • Comet announces $13M Series A for ML model building tool

    There's been a lot of investment in machine learning startups recently as companies try to push the notion into a wider variety of endeavors. Comet, a company that helps customers iterate on models in an experimentation process designed to eventually reach production, announced a $13 million Series A today. Scale Venture Partners led the round with help from existing investors Trilogy Equity Partners and Two Sigma Ventures.

  • Egypt's Paymob closes $18.5M Series A to expand payments services across MENA

    While Nigeria and Kenya have been at the forefront of African fintech innovation, activities in Egypt are beginning to shape up nicely. Right now, Egypt is home to a burgeoning fintech startup ecosystem, and today, one of its biggest players, Paymob announced that it has completed an $18.5 million Series A round. In July 2020, Paymob raised $3.5 million as its first tranche of Series A investment.

  • EHR startup Canvas Medical raises $17M and partners with insurance heavyweight Anthem

    Canvas Medical, an electronic health records (EHR) startup, today announced their $17 million Series A and a new partnership with Anthem, one of the biggest health insurance companies in the country. The round was co-led by Inspired Capital and IA Ventures, with participation from Upfront Ventures. The San Francisco-based company, which launched in 2015, aims to help doctors experience a more efficient -- and painless -- approach to delivering value-based care by offering an EHR platform that promises “80% fewer clicks, 3x faster workflows, and the ability to truly work on one screen,” said Andrew Hines, the company’s CEO and founder.

  • 'Halo: Master Chief Collection' now supports keyboard and mouse on Xbox

    Halo: Master Chief Collection (MCC) Season 6 has arrived for Xbox and PC and a new patch has enabled a much anticipated feature on Xbox: mouse and keyboard support.

  • Riot Blockchain Acquires Whinstone’s Texas Bitcoin Mining Operations

    The firm is acquiring the facility with the goal of “increasing the American footprint in the global bitcoin mining landscape.”

  • Ziglu Offers UK Users 5% Interest on Bitcoin Investments

    Interest equivalent to an annual rate of 5% will be paid to users’ accounts on a weekly basis.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Exclusive: Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business - sources

    Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering listing its drilling business on the local stock market, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The state oil giant says its drilling company is the largest in the Middle East. ADNOC has held discussions with banks over the potential initial public offering (IPO), said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

  • China may be using bitcoin as ‘financial weapon’ against U.S., says Peter Thiel

    Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel is worried that China is using bitcoin to undermine the U.S.

  • Iran’s Comeback To Oil Markets Unlikely To Cause Price Crash

    Iran’s possible return to a nuclear deal is unlikely to unleash a tidal wave of crude onto the markets as the country has been flouting U.S. sanctions and managed to keep its main customer well-supplied

  • Amazon Reveals Scorching India Growth as Walmart Fight Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. offered a rare peek into the Covid-era growth of its Indian business while it battles Walmart Inc. in its biggest overseas market.The U.S. online giant said it has enabled exports of Indian-made goods worth $3 billion and created over a million local jobs since it began operating in the Asian nation about a decade ago -- about $1 billion of that and 300,000 jobs since January 2020 alone. About 250,000 new sellers have joined Amazon.in since and more than 50,000 offline retailers and neighborhood stores are now on the platform, the company’s country chief said.The numbers illustrate the frenetic pace of growth in Indian online retail after the pandemic accelerated buying and selling in segments beyond smartphones and fashion. But Amazon has to contend with Walmart’s Flipkart and homegrown competitor Reliance Industries Ltd. in India, an increasingly important growth market since Amazon’s exit from China about a decade ago. American firms also face tightening regulations, antitrust scrutiny and accusations they’ve elbowed local players aside.Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal said the Seattle giant is on track to fulfill commitments made when founder Jeff Bezos visited the country in January 2020: to digitally enable 10 million businesses, handle e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create 1 million additional jobs in India in the five years to 2025.Read more: Ambani Wages Price War With Amazon for $200 Billion India Prize“Covid-19 has made businesses realize they need to be more resilient, robust because there’s no notion of only offline or only online anymore,” Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal said in a phone interview on Thursday to discuss the unit’s progress. “The internet is like electricity, everybody will use it.”Bezos has made India the centerpiece of his global ambitions, a burgeoning market for not just online goods but also video content and gadgets. The country, one of the last big consumer markets still up for grabs, will generate $200 billion in e-commerce sales by 2026, Morgan Stanley estimates.It’s also a source of talent. Amazon has hired locally in fields like machine learning and software development, while employing an army to staff its giant fulfillment centers. It’s also profiting by helping more than 70,000 Indian exporters sell everything from toys and bed linen to jewelry and tea to 300 million customers across 200 countries.Read more: Walmart’s Flipkart Is Said to Aim for IPO in Fourth QuarterReliance and Flipkart, which is said to be preparing for a fourth-quarter initial public offering, are employing the same playbook but Agarwal said Indian e-commerce remains embryonic and can support several major players.Amazon will focus on local execution while complying with local regulations as they evolve, he added. The Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Information Technology have been pondering a raft of laws and rule changes to protect consumer data and eradicate anticompetitive practices, while a backlash against U.S. and Chinese internet giants grows. Agarwal said Amazon is compliant but stressed a stable regulatory system -- particularly during a time of heightened global uncertainty -- was essential to drawing more investment into India.“We are more than happy to be inspected, our job is to focus on the customer and India is a long term investment for Amazon,” he said. He said it’s not the time to make changes. “Changes are very disruptive and any rule changes require adherence and changes on our part.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy and Greece risk post-pandemic debt crunch

    Italy, Greece and other heavily indebted eurozone countries risk a financial crunch after the pandemic because of the cost of fighting Covid, analysts have warned. Mounting debts risk spooking investors and driving up borrowing costs once normal conditions resume, particularly if post-pandemic austerity sparks a new wave of political populism, according to M&G fund manager Eric Lonergan. Countries have been able to borrow hand over fist because the European Central Bank is buying €1.85 trillion (£1.6 trillion) of bonds under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, while financial markets have backed spending to get through the lockdowns. Mr Lonergan said: “Europe is ironically vulnerable to recovery because it seems you only get temporary elimination of credit risk in European sovereigns when you are in an emergency, in which case the ECB underwrites your bond market. “The problem is that when you come out of an emergency, you are back to market forces in the bond market, and some of these numbers look really, really bad.”

  • Ron Burkle’s SPAC Said in Talks for $4 Billion Signa Sports Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- German online retailer Signa Sports United GmbH is in talks to go public through a merger with billionaire investor Ron Burkle’s special purpose acquisition company, people with knowledge of the matter said.Berlin-based Signa Sports has been discussing a deal with the blank-check firm, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp., that could value the combined entity at more than $4 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Signa Sports is considering an acquisition of U.K. rival Wiggle Ltd. as part of the transaction, the people said.Yucaipa Acquisition, which counts Burkle as its chief executive officer, raised $345 million in its U.S. initial public offering in August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No final agreements have been reached, and Signa Sports could opt to pursue talks with a different SPAC if negotiations fall apart, the people said.The German company previously considered an initial public offering in 2018, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time. A representative for Yucaipa declined to comment, while spokespeople for Signa Sports and its parent company didn’t immediately respond to queries.Representatives for Wiggle and its private equity owner, Bridgepoint, declined to comment. Reuters reported earlier Thursday that Signa Sports was speaking to SPACs including Yucaipa Acquisition, citing unidentified people.Signa Sports, backed by Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko, sells sporting goods for cycling, tennis, hiking, and team sports enthusiasts. It runs e-commerce sites under brands including Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, Outfitter and Stylefile.The firm has around four million active customers and over 200 million visitors each year, according to its parent company’s website. Japanese retailer Aeon Co. agreed to buy a stake in Signa Sports in late 2018.In February, Signa Sports announced a deal to enter the U.S. market with the acquisition of Midwest Sports, an Ohio-based online retailer of tennis goods. At the time, Signa Sports said it was profitable and had increased revenue at a compound annual growth rate of about 30% over the previous three years.The company operates in 17 countries and recorded more than $1 billion of gross merchandise volume in the 2020 financial year, according to the statement.Burkle, who is a co-owner of the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins, founded his investment firm Yucaipa Cos. in 1986. He’s completed more than $40 billion of acquisitions in industries including retail, logistics, hospitality and entertainment, according to the prospectus for his SPAC’s initial public offering.The billionaire has previously been involved in takeovers of U.S. grocers like A&P and Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market Inc. Private members club Soho House is also among his firm’s investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russian Tycoon Komarov Eyes Precious Metals After Pipes Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tycoon Andrey Komarov is setting his sights on precious metals mining after selling ChelPipe PJSC, the pipe maker that made him a billionaire.Komarov is talks to purchase the Kumroch gold deposit in Russia’s Far East from Zoloto Kamchatki, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as it’s private. He’s also interested in investing in the Fedorova Tundra platinum and palladium project in the Murmansk region, the head of the company that owns the deposit said in March.While demand for steel pipes fell during the coronavirus crisis, platinum-group metals prices rallied on supply disruptions and stricter emissions rules that boost usage in autocatalysts. Even though gold has been pressured in recent months on bets for a economic recovery, prices are still historically high amid ultra-loose monetary policies around the world.A spokeswoman for Komarov said he’s considering investing in the Fedorova Tundra deposit in the future and that he’s interested in mining projects in general, without elaborating. Zoloto Kamchatki’s press service declined to comment.Until last year, Zoloto Kamchatki was controlled by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova, which sold it to Complexprom, a company owned by former Renova managers, a spokesman for Renova said, without elaborating.Komarov, 54, bought his first stake in ChelPipe in the late 1990s, and saw his wealth soar after rebuilding the company’s facilities, impressing the Kremlin. When visiting a new site in Chelyabinsk in 2010, President Vladimir Putin said the modern layout made it look more like “Disneyland” than a pipe workshop.In March, Komarov sold his 86.5% stake in ChelPipe to rival TMK PJSC for 84 billion rubles ($1.1 billion). The tycoon’s fortune now stands at about $1.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The Kumroch deposit holds 34.4 tons (1.1 million ounces) of gold reserves, a Zoloto Kamchatki representative said. It is due to start mining in 2025, with expected annual output of as much as 5 tons.Komarov’s Atom Gold has already filed documents to the anti-monopoly service to approve the purchase of 75% and one share of the company that holds the Kumroch license, the people said. The rest would be held by Zoloto Kamchatki, with the partnership sharing the risks of a big project, they said.The Fedorova Tundra deposit is expected to produce as much as 250,000 tons of concentrate annually, mostly containing PGMs, but also nickel, copper and gold. Fedorovo Resources took over the license from Barrick Gold Corp. last year.(Updates with Kumroch reserves in eighth paragraph. An earlier version was corrected from the second paragraph to reflect current ownership of Zoloto Kamchatki)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Higher mortgage rates have borrowing in a slump, but analysts are hopeful

    Mortgage applications keep falling, but a turnaround may be coming.

  • BlackRock Raises $4.8 Billion to Invest in Renewable Power

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has raised $4.8 billion for a new fund to invest in renewable power assets around the world - almost double its initial target.The company’s real assets division closed on its third global renewable power fund, drawing money from over 100 institutional investors. It’s the latest sign of increasing interest from investors to buy into the surging green power sector.“You’re seeing a major shift in institutional interest in decarbonization and wanting to allocate into it,” said Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternatives Investors. “The pandemic has only sustained and added to that momentum.”The fund’s managers had originally targeted about $2.5 billion when they started raising money in the second half of 2019. They continued beyond that goal last year and added another $1.2 billion in the first three months of this year. The demand is driven partially by investors wanting to tap into the fastest growing part of the power sector as well as a hunt for yield, Barry said.This is the largest renewable power fund to date for BlackRock Real Assets, nearly triple the size of the previous fund.BlackRock has already started investing the fund’s money, including an American solar company and a solar power developer in Taiwan.The company plans to invest mostly in wind and solar assets in Europe, the U.S. and some countries in the Asia Pacific region like South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. BlackRock has already signed a deal linked to offshore wind in Asia.While in the past the company mostly bought construction-ready or operational renewable power assets, this time they are diversifying to earlier-stage projects and also buying into developers. The fund will also look to invest in other technologies like smart meters, smart power grids and infrastructure to support electric vehicle.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World Bank warns against 'high' global tax minimum

    The comments by David Malpass come as G-20 leaders said they hoped to reach a global tax deal by mid-year.

  • Analysis: Lebanon's woes push it to fringes of global finance system

    Foreign lenders including HSBC and Wells Fargo are cutting ties with Lebanon's central bank, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, underlining the country's international isolation as it reels from economic crisis. In a letter to Lebanon's public prosecutor last week, Governor Riad Salameh warned that foreign correspondent banks were starting to curtail their business relationships with the local financial system, while Wells Fargo had closed a central bank account in dollars, and HSBC had shut its British sterling account, according to three sources from the banking sector and the judiciary. Salameh described "negative shocks" in the relationship between the central bank and foreign correspondent banks, which he said would make it tough for Lebanon to transfer foreign payments and purchase basic goods from abroad, a judicial source said.

  • Banks Turn India’s Hot-Money Move Into Lucrative Currency Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s attempt to flush out excess U.S. dollars from the nation’s markets has offered a unique arbitrage opportunity for some banks.Lenders are using a regulatory loophole to profit from trading in the currency forward markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A large bank could easily rack up exposures of more than $1 billion, multiple traders said, asking not to be identified as the deals aren’t public.The strategy revolves around a February regulation change that dropped exposure limits local banks have to other sovereign assets, such as U.S. Treasuries, which allowed them to take advantage of a spread in the dollar-rupee markets. The RBI’s extensive intervention had driven implied 12-month yields for the currency pair to the highest in more than four years.The biggest beneficiaries have been foreign banks in the nation, which have easy access to large dollar stockpiles, the people said. As the biggest buyer of the greenback in the forwards market, the RBI is effectively funding some of the trading profits.Here’s how it works. Banks would convert rupee deposits into dollars using a buy-sell swap -- buying the greenback now while selling the same amount at a specified date in the future. They use the proceeds to purchase Treasuries, under the newly-relaxed RBI rule. The return is in the arbitrage: they pay around 3.5% on local currency deposits, while earning 4.9% on the one-year forward premia.In discussions, the central bank had made it clear that the lenders should deploy dollars from their own stockpile and not use swaps to make investments under the newly relaxed rules, the people said. However, the written rules don’t define what constitutes the banks’ resources to be used for investments -- creating a loophole for the lenders to get more greenback through swaps.Since there are no longer any limits on how much these banks can invest abroad, there are -- at least from a regulatory perspective -- no caps on the exposures they can have.Relaxed RulesThe trades aren’t illegal and there’s no suggestion of wrongdoing. An email to an RBI spokesman on Tuesday afternoon was unanswered.When RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the rule change on banks exposure to foreign assets two months ago, the expectation was that it would drive the lenders to use their excess dollars to buy Treasuries, rather than flood the local market with the greenback.While the banks have done so, they are profiting from the currency markets. To be sure, the February rule-change and these trades have helped to lower the 12-month forward premia to 4.9% from 5.4%, trimming hedging costs for companies.The RBI had been mopping up capital inflows -- driven by a buoyant stock market and acquisitions -- to such an extent that its foreign-exchange reserves grew to be the world’s fourth-largest. The intervention done through the spot market and sterilized in forwards led to a surge in the 12-month rate.Read: India FX Reserves Cross Russia to Become World’s 4th BiggestAs a result, the central bank’s long-dollar books jumped to $47.4 billion at end-January from a negative $4.9 billion in March 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.