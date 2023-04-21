U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,130.56
    +0.77 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,777.16
    -9.46 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,066.64
    +7.08 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.87
    -4.83 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    +0.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.80
    -28.30 (-1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.29 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5570
    +0.0120 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2427
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1700
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,862.95
    -684.84 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.51
    -13.45 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.13
    +11.52 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,564.37
    -93.20 (-0.33%)
     

Verizon to report earnings April 25, 2023

Verizon Sourcing LLC
·1 min read
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, April 25.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors. These materials include:

  • Detailed commentary on Verizon’s first quarter results;

  • Verizon’s earnings news release; and

  • Financial tables.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

####

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com 
201-572-9317
@ericwilkens