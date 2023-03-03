U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,043.42
    +62.07 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,362.97
    +359.40 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,687.14
    +224.16 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,929.73
    +27.07 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    +1.66 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.40
    +20.90 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.35
    +0.45 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    +0.0097 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8540
    -0.8660 (-0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,361.49
    -1,121.90 (-4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.71
    -1.35 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference March 7

Verizon Sourcing LLC
·1 min read
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:00 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201-572-9317
@ericwilkens



Recommended Stories