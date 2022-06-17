Verizon statement on FAA 5G C-Band agreement

Verizon Sourcing LLC

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that an agreement has been reached regarding the deployment of C-Band spectrum near U.S. airports. The following statement may be attributed to Craig Silliman, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Verizon:



“Today’s announcement identifies a path forward that will enable Verizon to make full use of our C-Band spectrum for 5G around airports on an accelerated and defined schedule. Under this agreement reached with the FAA, we will lift the voluntary limitations on our 5G network deployment around airports in a staged approach over the coming months meaning even more consumers and businesses will benefit from the tremendous capabilities of 5G technology. This progress is the result of months of close collaboration with the FAA, FCC and aviation industry, and sets the stage for continued, robust 5G deployment.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Rich Young

Richard.J.Young@verizon.com



