U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,791.19
    +65.40 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,302.38
    +351.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,871.26
    +217.89 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.46
    +19.88 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.94
    +2.15 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -0.0120 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8750
    +0.4650 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,107.22
    +206.65 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,298.11
    +6.88 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,676.46
    -106.13 (-0.37%)
     

Verizon partners with AR hardware maker Vuzix for some reason

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

It’s been a few years since we’ve heard from AR company Vuzix. In early 2019, it came out with its first pair of consumer-ready smart glasses. After staying relatively quiet over the past two years, it’s now partnering with Verizon. The two didn’t share many details about their collaboration. What they did say is that they plan to find ways to commercialize AR technology for use in sports and gaming scenarios, especially those involving the need for training. The partnership will combine Vuzix’s new Shield smart glasses and the capabilities of Verizon’s 5G network.

It’s hard to say if we’ll see anything impactful come out of this agreement, but it’s not a surprise to see Verizon become more involved in AR technology. Augmented, virtual and mixed reality wearables have been consistently positioned as one of the primary beneficiaries of the speed and latency enhancements promised by 5G networks. Likewise, the focus on gaming and sports isn’t surprising either. Some of the earliest locations where Verizon had 5G service was in NFL stadiums. They’re one of few places where the carrier’s mmWave deployments shine since there’s enough density there to justify building out all the small cells required to blanket even a small area with ultrafast 5G coverage.

Recommended Stories

  • LG Display's latest transparent 'shelf' OLED can display or augment artworks

    Nothing screams future technology like transparent OLED screens, and LG Display has just revealed its latest concepts and prototypes for CES 2022.

  • Grell Audio's TWS/1 earbuds sound as good as you want them to

    Grell Audio's TWS/1 headphones offer premium styling and features without the super-high-end price tag. There's still room for improvement, but the company has made a solid debut with its first product.

  • 'Forza Horizon 5' turned me into a racing game fan

    Forza Horizon 5 has entirely lived up to the hype and praise it has received.

  • How Ford is hoping to influence education in Kentucky

    Kentucky's education system may have some ground to cover before Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation open their twin battery plants in Hardin County.

  • Amazon’s ‘New World’ is among the year’s biggest money makers on Steam

    Battlefield 2042,' 'Valheim' and 'Destiny 2' are some of 2021's other high earners.

  • India's version of 'PUBG Mobile' rolls out device bans for cheaters

    'Battlegrounds Mobile India' now bans cheaters' devices — potentially leading to fewer repeat offenders.

  • Lost Tri-Cities couple, dog rescued after losing way on frigid Rattlesnake

    They were caught unprepared for the weather shift.

  • 2 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Two fintechs making big strides in this environment are Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI). Over the past two years, Tradeweb's stock has doubled, and Silvergate's has returned almost 900% -- both crushing the S&P 500's return of 46% in the same period. Tradeweb offers an electronic trading platform for big institutional investors in a variety of markets.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    A large pizza. A couple of drinks at the bar. Shares of fast-growing technology companies. All of these can cost less than $20.

  • Sony Pictures Classics, UAR Upbeat On ‘Parallel Mothers’ Open, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Expansion Amid Omicron – Specialty Box Office

    Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers opened to an estimated $41,076 this weekend on three screens for a PSA of $13,692 over three days. Distributor Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker calls that cume conservative, anticipating $42-$43K for the Penelope Cruz-starrer that he said has been attracting a diverse new audience to Almodóvar, including younger moviegoers. “We’re thrilled […]

  • The US government needs a commercialization strategy for quantum

    Quantum computers, sensors and communications networks have the potential to bring about enormous societal and market opportunities — along with an equal amount of disruption. Unfortunately for most of us it takes a Ph.D. in physics to truly understand how quantum technologies work, and luminaries in the field of physics will be the first to admit that even their understanding of quantum mechanics remains incomplete. Fortunately you don't need an advanced degree in physics to grasp the magnitude of potential change: computers that can help us design new materials that fight the climate crisis, more accurate sensors without a reliance on GPS that enable truly autonomous vehicles and more secure communications networks are just a few of the many technologies that may emerge from quantum technology.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today in December 2021

    Get the week started with Amazon deals on home crafting tools, robot vacuums and so much more.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Stocks to Buy to Start 2022 With a Bang

    One of the best ways to put money to work in the stock market over the long run is to buy best-of-breed companies. The not-so-subtle secret to CrowdStrike's success is the company's cloud-native platform known as Falcon. CrowdStrike notes that Falcon oversees about 1 trillion events each day.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold For The Next Decade

    Web 3.0 is widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, making the metaverse a golden macrotrend for retail investors. The metaverse refers to an easily scalable real-time virtual reality or mixed reality world, comprising several interoperable, immersive, and interactive 3D environments. The metaverse is also expected to maintain all relevant information about payments, identity, and history across user sessions.

  • Apple Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    It's hard to find fault with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock these days. Apple stock is up more than 1,000% over the last decade and has gained nearly 400% over the last three years. Keep reading to see whether you're an Apple bull or bear.

  • Oculus Was a Popular Gift. There May Be Hope for the ‘Metaverse.’

    Meta Platforms ‘ virtual reality headset appears to have been a hit this holiday season, according to KeyBanc analysts. Before Dec. 24, the Oculus app ranked as a top 10 iOS entertainment app only in the U.S. But after Christmas Day, the Oculus app jumped to the top five in the entertainment app category in 14 countries, and became the No. 1 overall app in the U.S. “Net, we believe Oculus was a popular gift this holiday season, and potentially benefited from console shortages,” the analysts wrote in a research note.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Microsoft, Salesforce Battle to Revitalize Customer Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Customer support has become a crowded battlefield in enterprise technology as software vendors from Microsoft Corp. to Salesforce.com Inc. rush to arm organizations with tools to create one-stop service centers.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyFauci Says Domestic Travel Vaccination Rule Should Be ConsideredU.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Virus, China Vow: Markets WrapCDC Shortens Isolation Time to Five Days From 10: Virus UpdateCase

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.