Verkada raises $80M at $1.6B to be every building's security OS

50 iPads were stolen from Verkada co-founder Hans Robertson's old company. Only when they checked the security system did they realize the video cameras hadn't been working for months. He was pissed. "The market lagged behind the progress seen in the consumer space, where someone could buy high-end cameras with cloud-based software to protect their home" Verkada's CEO and co-founder Filip Kaliszan tells me of his own attempt to buy enterprise-grade security hardware.

Usually, startups ascend on the backs of fresh technologies and developer platforms. But Kaliszan and Robertson realized that commercial security was so backward that just implementing the established principles of machine vision and the cloud could create a huge company. The plan was to keep data secure yet accessible and train its cameras to take clearer photos when AI detects suspicious situations instead of just grainy video.

At first, few could see the vision through the slow upgrade cycles and basement security rooms common with most potential clients. "The seed and the A were extremely difficult rounds to raise compared to the later rounds because people didn't believe we could execute what were are proposing" Kaliszan glumly recalls.

But today Verkada receives a huge vote of confidence. It's just raised an $80 million Series C at a stunning $1.6 billion post-money valuation thanks to lead investor Felicis Ventures writing Verkada its biggest check to date. The cash brings Verkada to $139 million in funding to sell dome cameras, fisheye lenses, footage viewing stations, and the software to monitor it all from anywhere.

Why sink in so much cash at a valuation triple that of Verkada's $540 million price tag after its April 2019 Series B? Because Verkada wants to bring two-factor authentication to doors with its new access control system that it's announcing is now in beta testing ahead of a Spring launch. Instead of just allowing a stealable key fob or badge to open your office entryway, it could ask you to look into a Verkada camera too so it can match your face to your permissions.

"Our mission is to be the essential physical security software layer for every building, and the foundation of a larger enterprise IoT infrastructure" Kaliszan tells me. By uniting security cameras and door locks in one system, it could keep banks, schools, hospitals, government buildings, and businesses safe while offering new insights on how their spaces are used.

The founders' pedigrees don't hurt its efforts to sell that future to investors like Next47, Sequoia Capital, and Meritech Capital that joined the round. Robertson co-founded IT startup Meraki and sold it to Cisco for $1.2 billion. Kaliszan and his other co-founders Benjamin Bercovitz and James Ren started CourseRank for education software while at Stanford before selling it to Chegg.

