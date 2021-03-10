U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.50
    -8.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,788.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,742.75
    -46.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.20
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.56
    -0.45 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.30
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.33 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • Vix

    24.03
    -1.44 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8050
    +0.2950 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,479.98
    -40.64 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.79
    -13.49 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.06
    +20.12 (+0.07%)
     

Hacked surveillance startup Verkada leaked live feeds for Tesla, others

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

A report from Bloomberg says that hackers breached the security of Verkada, an enterprise surveillance video company, and were able to access live feeds from over 150,000 cameras. The reporter were in contact with the hackers, who said they had access to hundreds of cameras in Tesla facilities, as well as other companies like Cloudflare.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Verkada said "We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorized access. Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this issue, and we have notified law enforcement."

The hackers said they lost access after Bloomberg contacted the company, but that they initially got in via a "Super Admin" login that was exposed on the internet, then used built-in camera features to obtain root access and remote control. Motherboard had previously reported on Verkada employees who used surveillance cameras in their own office to harass others and take pictures of women they worked with, and now obtained a spreadsheet from the hackers identifying 24,000 organizations that may be using its cameras.

Verkada
Verkada advertises video analytics that can track a person or vehicle as they move through a surveilled location.

On its website, Verkada touts its ability to provide secure remote access to camera feeds "providing real-time visibility into events across sites." It also advertises "video analytics" which can rely on facial recognition, identification and vehicle tracking using technology built directly into the cameras. One of the people in the group behind the breach told Bloomberg that this incident "exposes just how broadly we’re being surveilled, and how little care is put into at least securing the platforms used to do so, pursuing nothing but profit."

Recommended Stories

  • This robot artist stops to consider its brushstrokes like a real person

    What sets this AI apart from some of the other artistically-inclined ones we’ve seen in the past is that it doesn’t generate the paintings it creates at random.

  • Russia and China want to build an 'international' station on the Moon

    The two countries say they will collaborate on an “International Lunar Science Station” that they plan to open to other countries.

  • T-Mobile will start automatically enrolling customers in an ad targeting program

    In a recent privacy policy update, the carrier said it would start sharing that information with marketing agencies starting April 26th unless customers opt out.

  • Nothing's wireless earbud design was inspired by a smoking pipe

    Nothing's first product was inspired by a smoking pipe. Huh?

  • The only Cortana-powered speaker is about to lose Cortana

    Harman Kardon has announced that it will soon release a software update that disables Cortana and turns the Invoke into a regular Bluetooth speaker.

  • The Roam is Sonos' cheapest and most portable speaker yet

    Today, Sonos revealed its least expensive, most portable speaker yet, the Roam. It's up for pre-order today, and it'll be available on April 20th.

  • Bose Sport Open Earbuds review: Great for workouts, but not much else

    Bose Sport Open Earbuds keep your ears open to your environment while you exercise, which can increase safety for runners and other workout situations. However, the design limits performance elsewhere, so you have to accept sacrifices that could be deal breakers.

  • These Shortcuts can help you clean out your iPhone or iPad

    “Spring cleaning” usually conjures up images of tedious housework, but it’s worth thinking about tidying up your smartphone and tablet too — and I don’t mean physically, though that might also be a good idea. If you’re anything like us, your devices are full of old photos, files and apps taking up valuable storage space. Now is as good a time as any to start cleaning things out. And if you’re an iPhone or an iPad user, Apple’s Shortcuts feature just might be able to help.

  • Chrome OS is getting a big redesign for its 10th birthday

    Of note, it's adding a new clipboard that remembers the last five things you copied, a Phone Hub to make accessing your Android device easier and support for Nearby Share.

  • Tag Heuer's Connected watch now has its own wellness app

    Tag Heuer has unveiled its own wellness app app to make its devices more useful (and exclusive).

  • How high can rates go? This chart shows this year’s sharp climb in long-term Treasury rates

    The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds is back to pre-COVID levels at 2.307% on Monday, while the 10-year rate likely has room to rise further.

  • Twitter sues Texas AG alleging political retaliation for Trump ban

    Twitter has sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for allegedly abusing his office to retaliate against former President Trump's ban.

  • The Audi Q4 e-tron's augmented HUD beams driving info onto the windshield

    Audi’s upcoming Q4 e-tron compact crossover EV will have a few new tricks, -- specifically, a slick, augmented reality heads-up display (HUD) able to display critical driving data directly into the driver’s line of sight.

  • 'WandaVision' is anti-binging TV

    WandaVision is best enjoyed week to week.

  • Twitch might be testing a streamer scoring system to facilitate ad sales

    The Brand Safety Score popped up in the internal Twitch API.

  • Rush to bitcoin? Not so fast, say keepers of corporate coffers

    When Elon Musk's Tesla became the biggest name to reveal it had added bitcoin to its coffers last month, many pundits were swift to call a corporate rush towards the booming cryptocurrency. Yet there's unlikely to be a concerted crypto charge any time soon, say many finance executives and accountants loath to risk balance sheets and reputations on a highly volatile and unpredictable asset that confounds convention. "When I did my treasury exams, the thing we were told as number one objective is to guarantee security and liquidity of the balance sheet," said Graham Robinson, a partner in international tax and treasury at PwC and adviser to the UK's Association for Corporate Treasurers.

  • Central Banks Face Jumpy Bond Market With 10 Days of Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors.Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade.That’s shifting the ground underneath monetary policy makers who promise to maintain rock bottom borrowing costs and cheap money well into the expansion. In the next two weeks, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank as well as their counterparts in Japan, U.K, and Canada are all likely to reiterate those pledges, eager to secure a rebound in hiring and avoid the mistakes of the last crisis when some withdrew support too early.The risk now seems skewed the other way. While policy makers welcome a modest rise in bond yields as a signal of confidence in the economic outlook, they worry an unchecked jump would undercut recoveries. They argue any resurgence in inflation will be based on a temporary correction from last year’s slide and that high unemployment will continue to restrain price pressures.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when the world powered down to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and central banks responded with what’s amounted to an unprecedented $9 trillion of monetary support.“Central banks are facing a new challenge,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank NV. “How do they keep justifying easy policy as the recovery continues and the inflation figures pick up?”Canada, ECBThe Bank of Canada is first up with a meeting on March 10 when policy makers are likely to indicate they plan to maintain plenty of stimulus well into any strong recovery. It’s a case that Governor Tiff Macklem laid out last month when he argued policy needs to help foster not only the immediate pickup but also facilitate virus-driven structural changes like digitalization.ECB President Christine Lagarde convenes officials the next day when updated forecasts will highlight how the euro-area economy is lagging the U.S. because of slow vaccine rollouts and extended virus restrictions. That puts the bloc at risk should higher global yields spill over into borrowing costs for companies and households.ECB policy makers have surprised investors by downplaying their concerns so far, saying their bond-buying program is flexible enough to address unwarranted tightening but failing to provide any evidence that they’re accelerating purchases. At the back of their minds though is likely to be the experience of 2011 when interest rates were raised twice to combat faster inflation despite a worsening financial crisis, only for the euro zone to slide into a double-dip recession.Powell PressureAt the Fed’s policy meeting on March 16-17, Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his looser for longer stance. Powell repeatedly stressed during remarks on Thursday that the Fed was a long way from its goals and was not close to tightening policy. He also played down a likely rise in inflation this year and ducked questions on a possible response to the recent sharp rise in yields.While the move had “caught’ his attention, he said Fed policy was currently appropriate, though it has tools to respond if there is a material change in the outlook.Transcripts of the Fed’s meetings from 2015, when it last began a tightening cycle, suggested policy makers overestimated the potential for accelerating inflation and underestimated the room still left in the economy to generate jobs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...For the U.S., rising bond yields are largely a reflection of confidence in the strength of the recovery. For much of the rest of the world, the spillover of higher borrowing costs is arriving too soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already reacted with bigger bond buys. Others may also have to tweak their policy settings.-- Tom Orlik, chief economistClick here for moreTaper TalkThe Bank of England convenes on March 18. It has lined up a further 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of asset purchases over 2021 with plans to taper weekly buying later in the year.A hugely stimulative budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has economists further discounting the prospect of negative interest rates and instead looking forward to a tightening of monetary policy.The central bank has said that won’t happen until there is clear evidence that spare capacity is being eliminated and it’s closer to sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, but in February announced it was considering whether to alter previous guidance that it wouldn’t unwind its asset purchases until the bank rate reached 1.5%.Speaking on Monday, Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the bank doesn’t intend to tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence the economy is absorbing excess capacity. He added that risks to the economy remain tilted to the downside, BOJ, PBOCThen it’s the Bank of Japan’s turn on March 18-19, when officials are scheduled to unveil details of a policy review that will look at how it controls yields, negative rates and asset buying. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank is seeking to make its policy framework more effective by fine tuning it rather than overhauling it.He has also signaled there won’t be any changes to the movement range around the 10-year yield target. Still, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya ssignaled on Monday that the central bank may seek ways to allow more moves in yields. While developed-world central banks will likely be unified in pledging ongoing stimulus, China’s officials are already signaling the opposite. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission -- the top banking regulator -- said on March 2. he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, stoking expectations of policy tapering.That was followed by the government setting a conservative growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast the nation will achieve, as Premier Li Keqiang on Friday opened the National People’s Congress in Beijing.The tension between inflation and cheap money is already forcing some emerging market central banks to move. Ukraine unexpectedly raised interest rates to counter the highest inflation in more than a year. Brazil is forecast to start raising borrowing costs on March 17 having promised in August to keep its 2% benchmark for the “foreseeable future.”(Adds comments from UK and Japanese central bankers)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq Index Futures Surge as U.S. Treasury Yields Halt Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures for the Nasdaq 100 Index surged, signaling a rebound in tech stocks on Wall Street following Monday’s selloff, as the advance in Treasury yields came to a halt.The March contracts were up 2.2% as of 9:42 a.m. in London, while futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% and those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 2.9% on Monday, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 5.4%. Ten-year Treasury yields were down 5 basis points at 1.54%, pausing after a four-day increase.Mounting expectations of an economic recovery and a rise in inflation have been driving up bond yields, making the highest-priced equities less attractive and sparking a rotation into cheaper stocks. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen 11% from its Feb. 12 peak, entering a technical correction.“Rising bond yields are unwinding last year’s boost to growth stocks, but they are only adding fuel to a fire that started with the first vaccine breakthroughs of last November,” said Hugh Gimber, JPMorgan Asset Management global markets strategist.Shares in Tesla were up 5% in premarket trading, while Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which has Tesla as its largest holding, gained 4.8%. Both are set to open higher after five straight days of declines. Tesla has lost more than a third of its market value since peaking in January.Nasdaq futures are up on the back of “some short covering ahead of the important central bank meetings and declining Treasury yields today,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank. “The Nasdaq is quite sensitive to yield changes at the moment.”In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.4%. It surged 2.1% on Monday, led by value shares such as banks and autos amid a sharp sector rotation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.